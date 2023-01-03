ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

newscenter1.tv

Wobbly Bobby: Offering drinks and games for a fun night

Nestled in downtown Rapid City, Wobbly Bobby is a pub for everyone to come together. With 48 different types of beer on draft, including a lot of local favorites, the drink menu features an excellent selection of whiskey, scotch, bourbons and a specialized cocktail menu. Take a look at what...
siouxfalls.business

New ClubHouse hotel to build on Ramkota’s growing presence in Rapid City

This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Construction has started on a much-awaited addition to the Rapid City hotel market. Sioux Falls-based The Ramkota Companies broke ground recently on a new ClubHouse Hotel & Suites, bringing a four-story, 90-room hotel scheduled to open in the spring of 2024 to the rapidly growing community.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. New Pennington County Sheriff. Updated: 17 hours ago. The early evening news on KEVN.
RAPID CITY, SD
KRMG

So close: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in South Dakota

While nobody won the $785 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, one lucky player in South Dakota picked a $4 million winner. In a news release, South Dakota Lottery officials said one ticket matched all five white balls, and only a wrong gold Mega Ball number prevented that person from grabbing the grand prize.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Go nuts at Nerdy Nuts and create your own peanut butter

Hand-made small batch peanut butter, creating happiness in every jar. Nerdy Nuts founders from South Dakota began making their own peanut butter while living in Colorado, then came back to the Black Hills and began selling their products online. They recently branched out to a brick and mortar in the old Landstrom’s building on Canal Street in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Basecamp Kitchen brings authentic food from Nepal and India to the Black Hills

Basecamp Kitchen in downtown Spearfish features authentic cuisine from Nepal and India. Some of their special menu items include butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, lamb curry and naan bread that’s made with flour and baked in a tandoori oven. Check out Basecamp Kitchen’s delicious items!. Everything on the...
newscenter1.tv

Hope Center starts process to move to a larger facility January 5

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Hope Center is starting the process to relocate to a larger facility. They are currently looking at a warehouse on East Boulevard North and has the first public review of its proposal going before the Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday. The Hope Center, currently...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Recent water main breaks not unusual occurrence

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City crews have been busy taking care of a few water main breaks. Public Works says there are a few contributing factors, one of them being the sub-zero temperatures. A lack of snowpack with the freeze and thaw this season is stressful on water lines. Geology is another factor with soil settling in some areas. These areas are compounded by aging infrastructure.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Mega Millions ticket sold in Rapid City worth $4 million

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s winning ticket matched five of five winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the $785 million jackpot. The South Dakota Lottery reports the winning ticket was sold at Corner Pantry, located at 310 E. Fairmont Blvd. in Rapid City and has yet to be claimed. The lottery recommends the winner sign the ticket and head to their nearest South Dakota Lottery validation center.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Common Council authorizes next RCFD training center

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Tuesday night, the Common Council voted to authorize for the Rapid City Fire Department to take the next steps in building a local training center. The council, by consent, agreed to take bids for the fire department’s new training center. Much of RCFD’s training...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Snowy today, then mostly dry.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota News Watch

Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the U.S., 600,000 people go missing every year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police should...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Q & A: Rapid Transit Youth Ride Free program sees increase in 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid Transit System says there was a significant increase in ridership for its Youth Ride Free program last year. Rapid Transit System says more than 35,000 kids rode free in 2022, up about 10 percent from the previous year. Some months were better than others, Rapid Transit System says ridership was down in April and December. Managers say they suspect the December drop can be attributed to school being out for 13 days that month.

Community Policy