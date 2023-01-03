Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Wobbly Bobby: Offering drinks and games for a fun night
Nestled in downtown Rapid City, Wobbly Bobby is a pub for everyone to come together. With 48 different types of beer on draft, including a lot of local favorites, the drink menu features an excellent selection of whiskey, scotch, bourbons and a specialized cocktail menu. Take a look at what...
siouxfalls.business
New ClubHouse hotel to build on Ramkota’s growing presence in Rapid City
This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Construction has started on a much-awaited addition to the Rapid City hotel market. Sioux Falls-based The Ramkota Companies broke ground recently on a new ClubHouse Hotel & Suites, bringing a four-story, 90-room hotel scheduled to open in the spring of 2024 to the rapidly growing community.
newscenter1.tv
Second annual All Ability Ice Skating Day coming to Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee has partnered with Main Street Square to host the second annual All Ability Ice Skating Day Saturday, Jan. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Main Street Square’s ice rink. The free event is open...
newscenter1.tv
New year, new stuff to do! Check out these things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend
This weekend is “JAM” packed with awesome events. Check out The Matthews Opera House for some amazing music, or head over to The Monument and celebrate Nugget’s birthday while watching the game. JAMuary at The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center. The Matthews Opera House brings you...
KEVN
Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. New Pennington County Sheriff. Updated: 17 hours ago. The early evening news on KEVN.
KELOLAND TV
Homeless facilities in Rapid City are busy as winter weather continues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Western South Dakota has seen a lot of snow over the last couple weeks. And for people without homes, cold temperatures and winter weather could mean life or death. Wintertime for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission is normally a busy time of year. But with...
newscenter1.tv
“Where there’s smoke…” Rapid City Fire Department burns slash piles in Skyline Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Expect to see smoke over Rapid City’s Skyline Drive this week. The Rapid City Fire Department is taking advantage of the fresh snow and burning slash piles as a part of their Wildfire Mitigation Program. The piles are Ponderosa pine killed by the pine...
So close: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in South Dakota
While nobody won the $785 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, one lucky player in South Dakota picked a $4 million winner. In a news release, South Dakota Lottery officials said one ticket matched all five white balls, and only a wrong gold Mega Ball number prevented that person from grabbing the grand prize.
newscenter1.tv
Go nuts at Nerdy Nuts and create your own peanut butter
Hand-made small batch peanut butter, creating happiness in every jar. Nerdy Nuts founders from South Dakota began making their own peanut butter while living in Colorado, then came back to the Black Hills and began selling their products online. They recently branched out to a brick and mortar in the old Landstrom’s building on Canal Street in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Basecamp Kitchen brings authentic food from Nepal and India to the Black Hills
Basecamp Kitchen in downtown Spearfish features authentic cuisine from Nepal and India. Some of their special menu items include butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, lamb curry and naan bread that’s made with flour and baked in a tandoori oven. Check out Basecamp Kitchen’s delicious items!. Everything on the...
newscenter1.tv
Hope Center starts process to move to a larger facility January 5
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Hope Center is starting the process to relocate to a larger facility. They are currently looking at a warehouse on East Boulevard North and has the first public review of its proposal going before the Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday. The Hope Center, currently...
newscenter1.tv
Recent water main breaks not unusual occurrence
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City crews have been busy taking care of a few water main breaks. Public Works says there are a few contributing factors, one of them being the sub-zero temperatures. A lack of snowpack with the freeze and thaw this season is stressful on water lines. Geology is another factor with soil settling in some areas. These areas are compounded by aging infrastructure.
dakotanewsnow.com
Mega Millions ticket sold in Rapid City worth $4 million
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s winning ticket matched five of five winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the $785 million jackpot. The South Dakota Lottery reports the winning ticket was sold at Corner Pantry, located at 310 E. Fairmont Blvd. in Rapid City and has yet to be claimed. The lottery recommends the winner sign the ticket and head to their nearest South Dakota Lottery validation center.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Common Council authorizes next RCFD training center
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Tuesday night, the Common Council voted to authorize for the Rapid City Fire Department to take the next steps in building a local training center. The council, by consent, agreed to take bids for the fire department’s new training center. Much of RCFD’s training...
KEVN
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
KEVN
Snowy today, then mostly dry.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
KEVN
600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the U.S., 600,000 people go missing every year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police should...
newscenter1.tv
Q & A: Rapid Transit Youth Ride Free program sees increase in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid Transit System says there was a significant increase in ridership for its Youth Ride Free program last year. Rapid Transit System says more than 35,000 kids rode free in 2022, up about 10 percent from the previous year. Some months were better than others, Rapid Transit System says ridership was down in April and December. Managers say they suspect the December drop can be attributed to school being out for 13 days that month.
