Wife's illness forced Hingham High's Mark Nutley to step away from coaching football

The Hingham High football team had its toughest matchup of the season against Chelmsford in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 state playoffs.

But the Harbormen’s head coach at the time, Mark Nutley, wasn't prowling the sidelines wearing a headset. He was watching from a hospital chair, aiding his wife, Becky, who’s been battling cancer since 2014.

That was the moment he knew he had to step down from coaching.

“That morning, I’ll never forget, she called me at like 10 in the morning and she’s like, ‘I don’t feel well. We have to go to the hospital,'” said Nutley. “We’re sitting at the emergency room at Brigham and Women's Hospital and I’m watching the playoff game and I was like, ‘I can’t keep doing this.’”

Hingham ended up losing that game, 30-19. Nutley announced his departure to his team a few weeks later.

“It killed me having the team meeting with them Monday” after the season ended, Nutley said of informing his team of his exit.

Nutley had been the Harbormen's head coach since 2019, going 22-16 over his four seasons. He coached at North Quincy from 2013-17 and then was Hingham's defensive coordinator in 2018 before being promoted the following season when Jim Connor stepped down.

Hingham finished 8-3 in 2019, losing the Division 3 South final to Duxbury under the old playoff format. The Harbormen were 2-3 in the Fall 2 season that was switched to the spring of 2021 and then went 6-5 each of the last two seasons, losing in the first round of the playoffs each time.

During his tenure, Nutley coached several players who went to play at the next level.

“Cole Finney, who’s playing at Duke. Spencer Cassell is playing at Harvard. Trevor Smith at Bryant,” Nutley said, rattling off the names of some his former stars. "We had some pretty good Division I (college) players. Not too many Division I players you get to coach in your lifetime and I had three off the bat. Then we had Jon O’Connor who played at Syracuse.”

Despite never winning a league or state title, Nutley always went out and accomplished the goals he set at the start of every season.

“Unfortunately, we never had a true championship,” said Nutley. “But our goal was to win our first game, which we did every year and build off that and make the playoffs.”

He may have taught his players how to block, catch, and throw better, but he also made them better young men. In the process, Nutley was given some life lessons from the teenagers he coached up on Friday nights in the fall.

“They just showed me that hard work really does pay off,” said Nutley. “These kids wanted to be coached. That just makes my staff work harder. Everything we threw at them they accepted it.”

Nutley lives in Marshfield, but he’s been given love and support from both the community in which he resides and the one in which he coached. Whenever a rough time came up for him, there were always open arms, and for that he’s grateful.

“My son, who’s going to be a ninth-grader, had double-knee surgery, and the (Hingham football) captains showed up at my house with a huge basket of all the junk food you can think of saying, ‘We want Adam to be as comfortable as possible,'" Nutley recalled. His son's reaction to the gift: "He was in heaven."

His son is expected to play at Marshfield High next year under Chris Arouca and his fast-paced offense. Now the dad who was shouting at his players from the sideline will be shouting from the bleachers.

“I get a chance to be that angry parent in the stands," Nutley said with a laugh. "I already talked to Coach Arouca and told him, ‘You're going to hear a lot of yelling from me.'"

As for now, Nutley will be taking things day-by-day, spending family time right in time for the holiday season.

“Right now I want to spend as much time with the family as we can,” said Nutley. “Because we don’t know how much time we have. We don’t know the outcome ultimately.”

But don’t expect this to be the last time to see the former Harbormen on the field. The passion he has for football and for leading young players will never leave him.

“Obviously, down the road I’d love to get back to coaching,” Nutley said.