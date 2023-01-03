Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
HYLO trainers say sticking to New Year's resolution to improve health is possible
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Most New Year's Eve resolutions usually include efforts to work on your health. And while hanging to those resolutions a month in-- they're not impossible to keep. Corey Skinner, a trainer and coach with HYLO Fitness in Mount Pleasant, advises, "if you set a...
abcnews4.com
CofC alum one of first Peace Corps volunteers to return overseas after pandemic evacuation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Volunteers with the Peace Corps are returning to service in countries around the world as the coronavirus moves into its endemic phase, and a graduate of the College of Charleston is one of the first to pack her bags and leave the U.S. to continue the Corps' mission.
abcnews4.com
Looking for CPR training? Here's when and where you can take classes in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation training, or CPR, is on the minds of many following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football less than 48 hours ago. Hamlin was involved in a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Seconds later, he fell...
abcnews4.com
'Misplaced advocacy': WestEdge Foundation CEO responds to SCELP appeal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The WestEdge Foundation CEO responded to the appeal attorneys with the South Carolina Environmental Law Project have filed on behalf of Friends of Gadsden Creek. The appeal will indefinitely delay the WestEdge project of filling and capping Gadsden Creek, a wetland full of toxins and...
abcnews4.com
'Generous and helpful spirit': Non-profit owner speaks on David Aylor's passing
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — A local attorney known for his legal prowess and charitable work is being remembered. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirms David Aylor died at his home Monday. David Aylor began practicing law in South Carolina in 2007. After working in the 9th circuit solicitor’s...
live5news.com
MUSC officials say if you are struggling during the holidays, you’re not alone
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s important to remember during these cheerful months that the holiday season can bring stress and sadness for some. In fact, December, January and March are the most dangerous times for drug- and alcohol-related deaths, according to the CDC. MUSC officials said they want anyone...
abcnews4.com
'We all have an obligation to help': 90-year-old blood donor saves lives, inspires others
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The holidays are synonymous with giving, whether that’s gifts for your family and friends, or buying presents and food for those in need. While many people may feel tired of opening their wallets, the Red Cross is asking you to give the gift of life to start this new year.
wach.com
SC family welcomes new baby 11 minutes after the New Year at Summerville Medical Center
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry family started their 2023 year off in the best way - with the birth of a little girl. Ava Grace Mainor was born at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, to parents Makayla and Antwan. She weighed 8 lbs and 6 oz and measured...
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant preschool students donate more than 125 toys to charity
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool donated more than 125 toys to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston. The nonprofit organization's mission is to create, find, and support programs that improve the health and well-being of children. The students hosted a toy drive and organized...
abcnews4.com
More than 25 companies to participate in virtual Charleston-area career fair on Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — JobFairX is hosting a virtual career fair on Thursday aimed at giving job seekers a chance at a new career. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will involve more than 25 employers, including Comcast, Anthem, Dell Technologies, State Farm Insurance, Johnson & Johnson and more.
abcnews4.com
David Aylor colleagues share memories, speak on his professional & personal legacy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Tributes are still pouring in after the unexpected death of local attorney David Aylor. He was found dead in his Charleston home on Monday morning. The attorney known for his legal prowess and charitable work is being remembered now by colleagues. "It is a...
abcnews4.com
Funeral to be held for late attorney David Aylor on Sunday in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Funeral arrangements are in place for late Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor. A service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8 at Seacoast Church, located at 750 Long Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant, at 3 p.m. Aylor will be laid to rest following the service in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens on Mathis Ferry Road.
abcnews4.com
Charleston County 9-1-1 to host open interviews in January
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County’s Consolidated 9-1-1 Dispatch Center will host open interviews this month, allowing candidates to apply for jobs on site. The open position is a 9-1-1 Public Safety Telecommunicator I. The working hours are 8.25-hour shifts, starting at $19.18 an hour. Interviews will be...
counton2.com
Career expo, job fair coming to Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
live5news.com
Red Cross helping Summerville family after house fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a Berkeley County family whose home was damaged by a New Year’s Day fire. The agency is helping two people with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter along with referrals to needed resources after the fire at their home on Edinburgh Street in Summerville, Red Cross spokesperson Amy Thomas.
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
live5news.com
Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New ownership brings new developments. The former Navy Base in North Charleston that closed back in 1996 is finally on its way to adding new construction, including both single and multi-family homes. Since the base closed its doors in 1996, the city had an original...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Charleston honors woman on her 102nd birthday
VIDEO: Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
abcnews4.com
French Bulldog abandoned in N. Charleston still recovering, not 100%, animal society says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Good news for the Charleston Animal Society's "Betty." The little dog was found in a box outside of the shelter before Christmas, abandoned with health issues. But, now the Charleston Animal Society said Betty is back to herself. She is feeling better, but they're...
