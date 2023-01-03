ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

'Misplaced advocacy': WestEdge Foundation CEO responds to SCELP appeal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The WestEdge Foundation CEO responded to the appeal attorneys with the South Carolina Environmental Law Project have filed on behalf of Friends of Gadsden Creek. The appeal will indefinitely delay the WestEdge project of filling and capping Gadsden Creek, a wetland full of toxins and...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mt. Pleasant preschool students donate more than 125 toys to charity

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool donated more than 125 toys to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston. The nonprofit organization's mission is to create, find, and support programs that improve the health and well-being of children. The students hosted a toy drive and organized...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County 9-1-1 to host open interviews in January

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County’s Consolidated 9-1-1 Dispatch Center will host open interviews this month, allowing candidates to apply for jobs on site. The open position is a 9-1-1 Public Safety Telecommunicator I. The working hours are 8.25-hour shifts, starting at $19.18 an hour. Interviews will be...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Career expo, job fair coming to Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Red Cross helping Summerville family after house fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a Berkeley County family whose home was damaged by a New Year’s Day fire. The agency is helping two people with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter along with referrals to needed resources after the fire at their home on Edinburgh Street in Summerville, Red Cross spokesperson Amy Thomas.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC

