disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
Disney World Hits an Unpleasant Milestone
Former Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Chapek seemed to have a fairly simple plan to make the company's California and Florida theme parks more profitable -- raising prices. Call it death by a thousand paper cuts, but the former Disney boss found ways both obvious and...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Random DATE That Has Already SOLD OUT for 2023 in Disney World
Update: Park Pass availability continues to change. We’ve placed some updates in this post but continue to check for updates on Disney World’s Park Pass availability calendars. If you’re hoping to go to Disney World in January of 2023, there’s one date that you’ll have to cross off...
disneybymark.com
UPDATE: Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton Found & Safe
Late last week we reported that Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton went missing. According to Jordyn Russo, a friend of her sister, Marisia has been found. According to a post on Facebook, Marisia was “at the police station with some of her family.” She went on...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Fails to Deliver on Promise of Parking Lot Trams Returning to All Parks in 2022
In December 2021, it was announced that parking lot trams would return to all Walt Disney World theme parks in 2022. At that time, the service had been absent for 19 months. That promise was quietly revoked last month, and since today is the last day of the year, they have not followed through.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret Formula Disney World Uses To Keep You Snacking Through the Parks
We love the food at Disney World! From seasonal cocktails to fancy new treats to tried-and-true theme park favorites, Disney food is often over-the-top in its flavor combos and visual appeal. The culinary staff at Disney World is super creative for sure, but they are also following some formulas that...
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why January 9th Is Such a Big Deal at the Disney Parks This Year
Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
WDW News Today
New 2023 Light Up Ear Headband Debuts at Walt Disney World
A new 2023 light up ear headband has just debuted at Walt Disney World. We first found it in The Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The light up ear headband is different than the usual form in that it has a hard plastic, unlined band. The band has small teeth to help it stay on your head.
Disney Theme Park Rival Rolling Out New Attraction
Keeping up with all of the new developments at theme park operators Walt Disney Co. and Comcast's Universal Studios is a huge challenge for other amusement parks, such as Six Flags Entertainment and Cedar Fair Entertainment. Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at...
Disney issues behavior warning to parkgoers as fights increase: 'Be the magic you want to see'
Disneyland and Walt Disney World added "courtesy sections" to their websites warning guests to be on their best behavior after an uptick in fights on the property.
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: Is This Disney World’s Answer to the Dining Plan in 2023? Dining Promo Card Details
Since the parks reopened, many Disney World fans have been waiting for the return of the dining plan. Disney announced a while back that the dining plan would come back in the future, but didn’t reveal a date or timeline. We’re still waiting for its grand return, but in the meantime, it looks like Disney World will be featuring a DIFFERENT dining offer?! Let’s get into the details.
disneyfoodblog.com
🚨New Summer DISCOUNTS Announced for Disney World Hotel Rooms!🚨
Who’s ready to take a trip to Disney World in 2023?!. With TRON opening, the updates getting completed at EPCOT, and so much more, there’s a lot of excitement awaiting us this year in the parks. And now, if you’re planning a trip, you might be able to score some big savings with new deals online!
disneyfoodblog.com
A SPARKLY Disney Loungefly Bag Is Now ONLINE
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s possible that our Disney shopping habit is becoming a problem. If you’re experiencing the same feeling, we can get through this together. From finding the newest...
disneyfoodblog.com
VIDEO: First Look at Disney’s New 100th Anniversary Nighttime Show
It’s a HUGE year for the Walt Disney Company. It’s celebrating its 100th anniversary!. We’ve already seen 100th anniversary merchandise in the parks and online and a huge celebration will be kicking off soon in Disneyland, which will also get TWO new nighttime shows. Well, we now have a sneak peek at one of those shows!
disneyfoodblog.com
WARNING: 14 Rides Had Wait Times Over 100 Minutes in Disney World Today!
Disney World is unfortunately no stranger to high ride wait times. The parks have been incredibly busy lately, even though the holiday season is wrapping up. In fact, it feels like the parks are busier now than they were over the holiday break! Today Disney has been extra busy in the crowd department, and these wait times are the proof.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 100th Anniversary Merchandise
Today we’re heading into Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. Disney World has been pretty busy lately with treats celebrating 2023, new merchandise, and upcoming changes to nighttime shows in EPCOT and Magic Kingdom. While we wait for some of those changes to happen later this year, we’re keeping you updated on what’s happening day to day in the parks, and today we’re talking all about Animal Kingdom.
