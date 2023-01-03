ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

2022 SPORTS IN REVIEW: Reliving spring highlights, Part 2

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 2 days ago
This is part of the continuing feature on the most significant sports stories from 2022. This is the second part of coverage from March to August.

MARCH — AUGUST 2022

  • 10 — Hall, Archambo boost ORU baseball
  • 9 — Young Bartlesville girls sparkle at state track
  • 8 — Dewey hurdler finishes strong
  • 7 — Doenges Ford Indians carve out winning record
  • 6 — Caney Valley's Cooper Fogle nails down 2nd in state
  • 5 — Lisa Brown seizes All-State honor
  • 4 — Maddie Shelley takes 2nd in state tennis
  • 3 — Bartlesville baseball notches 25 wins
  • 2 — Jack Wahl wins state track gold
  • 1 — A.J. Parker cut by Detroit Lions

5 — Lisa Brown seizes All-State honor

Bartlesville senior girls golfer Brown proved she had reached All-State level. She made a stark turnaround at the Class 6A state tournament. After shooting a disappointing 83 the opening round, Brown regrouped and massaged the Lincoln Park West course for 78 the last round. She went from 18th place after the first 18 to tied for ninth in the final tally. That earned her All-State recognition.

4 — Maddie Shelley takes 2nd in state tennis

Few athletes had their potential so assaulted by fate as did Shelley. Following an outstanding freshman season — which she ended by finishing third in the 2019 Class 6A state tournament — Shelley basically lost her sophomore and junior seasons. The 2020 campaign was almost all wiped out due to the virus-prompted spring sports shutdown in Oklahoma. In 2021, an injury forced her to miss most the schedule again. She snapped back her senior campaign to finish undefeated all the way to the state championship match. A. Leu held off Shelley, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-3, in the final.

3 — Bartlesville baseball notches 25 wins

Twenty wins had been a futile quest for more than a dozen seasons for the Bartlesville High baseball team. But, that changed in 2021 when the Bruins hammered out a 24-14 record during coach Cody Price's second season. The Bruins weren't supposed to duplicate that in 2022. After all, they had graduated their best pitcher and hitter in one pair of pants (Jakob Hall) and other seemingly irreplaceable talent. But, Price transformed challenge into opportunity. The 2022 Bruins bolted to a 25-14 mark, led by the bats of Luke Fox, Zeb Henry and Nik Johnson and a quality pitching staff led by five powerful workhorse pitchers — Bradee Rigdon, Henry, Brendon Asher, Carson Leach and Johnson.

2 — Jack Wahl wins state track gold

Wahl proved to be a power-packed high jumper, keeping up Bartlesville's tradition of excellence in the event, that includes A.J. Parker, David Kelley and Adam Nakvinda. But, Wahl did one better than all of them — he won a state gold medal. In fact, Wahl became the first-ever Bruin to capture a OSSAA high jump state crown by clearing 6-feet-6-inches as last spring's Class 6A state meet. He was the only OSSAA state gold medalist among athletes from the 10 area schools. He cleared the winning height on his fifth jump.

1 — A.J. Parker waived from Lions' roster, brought back

Partway into team camp, it appeared Bartlesville High grad Parker was in strong contention for a defensive back roster spot for the Detroit Lions. Parker had displayed a lot of potential the previous season as a non-drafted free-agent signee. He had started several games in 2021 and made a few significant plays. But, he went against stiff competition in the 2022 camp. Another defensive back replaced Parker on the roster. The Lions waived Parker but brought him back to their practice squad. They would later re-sign him in the fall of 2022 to the main roster, but he endured another waiver and the Lions signed him again to the practice team.

