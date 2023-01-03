Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Mom Of 5 Dies After Backyard Firepit Accident; 11-Year-Old Severely Injured
A Florida mother of five died following a firepit accident in her backyard, WFTS reported. Nicole Foltz, 38, and her husband, Jeff, started a small fire last month in an effort to repel bugs from their backyard in Tarpon Springs while hosting guests. Foltz poured gas on the embers to...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
A Florida teacher was fired after a video appeared to show her interrupting and disrespecting Muslim students praying, says report
A viral TikTok video appeared to show a Florida teacher objecting to Muslim students praying and telling them, "I believe in Jesus."
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Florida Mother Of Two Dies During Cosmetic Surgery Procedure, Family Seeks Answers
A young mother is dead and unanswered questions remain after a cosmetic surgery procedure left two children without a mother. On Oct. 20, 2021, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled from Hillsborough County, Florida, to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The Truth
Vincent "Vito" Smothers Age 27 and Age 41Photo byMichigan Department of Corrections. This is the story of Vincent "Vito" Smothers, a man who killed at least twelve people by the time he was 26. He detailed his life and the murders he committed in public court affidavits.
WATCH: Alligator Spotted Swimming in Florida Ocean in ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Footage
In an extremely rare moment, a couple captured an alligator swimming off the coast of Florida. Surprisingly, the alligator was spotted swimming in a location where the creatures aren’t usually found. Nick Serrano, who runs the account ‘altitudefp’ on Instagram, said he was getting footage of the blacktip shark...
A woman’s body was discovered on Alligator Alley. Deputies are now searching for answers
Authorities are searching for answers after a woman’s body was found along Alligator Alley early Wednesday.
Upworthy
Brave boy swims one hour to shore to save his dad and sister who were stranded in the river
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 1, 2021. It has since been updated. A brave seven-year-old boy managed to save the lives of his father and sister after a boating accident caused them to float adrift. The children's father, Steven Poust, had taken his children Chase and Abigail to St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida over Memorial Day weekend for a swim. Poust anchored his boat and was fishing while the kids splashed around in the water. There was a strong current in the water that caused the four-year-old Abigail to let go of the boat. Chase decided to let go of the boat as well to try and keep his little sister from drifting away.
Crocodiles make comeback in Florida
Crocodiles have been reported as far north as Hillsborough and Pinellas counties on Florida’s west coast to Brevard County on the east coast.
Parents And Their 12-Year-Old Girl Identified In Florida Gulf Plane Crash
The victims in Saturday night’s plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Venice have been identified as pilot Christian Kath, 42, his wife Misty Kath, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12. The family was currently living in St. Petersburg, Fla., and
Sailboat with another 200 migrants lands in Florida Keys as ‘humanitarian crisis’ continues
The "mass migrant crisis" affecting the Florida Keys continued to worsen Tuesday as a sailboat carrying another 200 migrants landed in Key Largo.
WATCH: Hungry Bear Steals Florida Family's Fast Food Meal From Porch
'He didn’t want the salad though.'
FOX 28 Spokane
Wave of migrants in Florida Keys is a crisis, sheriff says
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At least 500 migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office describes as a “crisis.” Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West. Separately, 160 migrants have arrived by boats in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend. On Monday, two new groups of migrants with 31 people were found in the Middle Keys.
Tampa pedestrian using walker killed in Seffner hit-and-run crash
Troopers were searching Thursday for the driver who fatally struck a man as he tried to cross U.S. 92 in Seffner. The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday as the 74-year-old Tampa man, who was using a walker, tried to cross U.S. 92 west of Williams Road and was struck by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The pedestrian died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Boy, 13, arrested in Curtis Hixon Park shooting that injured another teen
A 13-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting at Curtis Hixon Park on New Year’s Day that critically injured another teen boy, police said. The shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, after an argument between the 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy turned physical, according to information released Thursday by the Tampa Police Department.
Florida senator files bill to change state bird to scrub-jay from mockingbird
Some Florida lawmakers are pushing to change the state bird, again. Florida's official avian has been the mockingbird since 1927, but it's not a state native.
Over 300 migrants landed at a national park in Florida over the weekend
Why was Dry Tortugas National Park closed? Migrants from Cuba reportedly arrived at Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida.
Click10.com
140 Haitian migrants land in Florida Keys
KEY LARGO, Fla. – Multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning after a sail freighter with what appeared to be more than 100 Haitian migrants onboard attempted to make landfall in Key Largo. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, approximately 140 people were seen coming onto land in a neighborhood just...
