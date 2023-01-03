ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
Upworthy

Brave boy swims one hour to shore to save his dad and sister who were stranded in the river

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 1, 2021. It has since been updated. A brave seven-year-old boy managed to save the lives of his father and sister after a boating accident caused them to float adrift. The children's father, Steven Poust, had taken his children Chase and Abigail to St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida over Memorial Day weekend for a swim. Poust anchored his boat and was fishing while the kids splashed around in the water. There was a strong current in the water that caused the four-year-old Abigail to let go of the boat. Chase decided to let go of the boat as well to try and keep his little sister from drifting away.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX 28 Spokane

Wave of migrants in Florida Keys is a crisis, sheriff says

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At least 500 migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office describes as a “crisis.” Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West. Separately, 160 migrants have arrived by boats in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend. On Monday, two new groups of migrants with 31 people were found in the Middle Keys.
KEY WEST, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa pedestrian using walker killed in Seffner hit-and-run crash

Troopers were searching Thursday for the driver who fatally struck a man as he tried to cross U.S. 92 in Seffner. The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday as the 74-year-old Tampa man, who was using a walker, tried to cross U.S. 92 west of Williams Road and was struck by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The pedestrian died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.
SEFFNER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Boy, 13, arrested in Curtis Hixon Park shooting that injured another teen

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting at Curtis Hixon Park on New Year’s Day that critically injured another teen boy, police said. The shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, after an argument between the 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy turned physical, according to information released Thursday by the Tampa Police Department.
TAMPA, FL
Click10.com

140 Haitian migrants land in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning after a sail freighter with what appeared to be more than 100 Haitian migrants onboard attempted to make landfall in Key Largo. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, approximately 140 people were seen coming onto land in a neighborhood just...
KEY LARGO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy