SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 3): Cathedral faces Illinois No. 1 on Friday
By Mike Clark Unbeaten Ben Davis continues to roll through a strong schedule, while Noblesville Tournament champ Lawrence Central and Munster enter the rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 27 Here's a look at the SBLive Power 25 boys basketball rankings (with records through ...
WRBI Radio
South Ripley and Batesville Girls win on 1st night of Ripley County Tourney
South Ripley and Batesville will be the two teams meeting in the Girls Ripley. County Tournament Final later this week. In the first game of the night on Tuesday, defending Ripley County Tournament Champion, South Ripley defeated host school Milan 44-29. The top two scorers for South Ripley in the win were Lydia Cornett with 12 points and Katelynn Samples with 10.
MaxPreps
Pennsylvania high school boys basketball: statewide statistical leaders
Pennsylvania is one of the country's top states for high school basketball. Here's a look at this season's current boys basketball statewide leaders in points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, free throws and 3-pointers. Statistics are submitted to MaxPreps by coaches, athletic directors or program personnel. Coaches, ADs and staff who do not have current access may request their free account here.
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Christian Watford and Derek Elston share their thoughts on IU basketball
Former IU basketball players Christian Watford and Derek Elston hosted the inaugural edition of the Ball from Assembly Hall podcast. Both players were with the program from 2009 to 2013. Watford and Elston still have connections to the program and have been keeping a close eye on the 2022-23 Hoosiers....
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis Claps Back at Hate Mail From Fan
The Hoosiers big man addressed the negative note regarding the team's play thus far in the season.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis reveals words of discouragement from fan during "mixed" season
Trayce Jackson-Davis seems to be letting his guard down off the court by relaying a message to the Indiana faithful. Jackson-Daivs recently shared via his Twitter page a note from a fan calling out the Hoosiers for “mixed” play in the 2022-23 season. The note, written by Tim Weaver, stated that Jackson-Davis was a “horrible leader” and hoped he took pride in “finishing 8th in the B1G” despite being a favorite to win the conference during the preseason.
thedailyhoosier.com
Iowa starter Patrick McCaffery won’t play against Indiana
Iowa redshirt junior wing Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety, he announced on Tuesday. Indiana plays Iowa on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern in Iowa City. Patrick is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Patrick is one of the millions of people who...
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announces '2023 Next Level Agenda'
Gov. Holcomb's 2023 Next Level Agenda will focus on four key categories including public health, education and workforce, economic development and community development.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec. 31, which were 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
How to fight back against Indiana invasive species
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
WNDU
Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property
Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue. Michiana doctors offer medical perspective after NFL player collapses on field. Cardiologists online who've seen the video of the play before Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed believe he suffered from what's called commotio cordis. First...
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
earnthenecklace.com
Bailey Smith Leaving WEHT/WTVW: Where Is the Sports Anchor Going?
Sports reporter Bailey Smith has been keeping Tri-State residents up to date on the latest happenings. But now they have to say goodbye to this young anchor. Bailey Smith announced that she is leaving WEHT/WTVW’s Eyewitness News in January 2023. Viewers have mixed feelings about this news, which has spurred many questions. They want to know why Bailey Smith is leaving WEHT and where she is going next. The sports anchor has answered most of their questions. Here’s what Smith had to say about her departure from WEHT/WTVW.
