Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Related
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Employee carjacked outside station in Bethesda
BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
NBC Washington
People Who Work in Northwest DC Neighborhood Report Series of Car Break-Ins
A series of vehicle break-ins in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood has targeted people who do cleaning, construction and other work for the residents of the area. Since September, a number of incidents have been reported to police, where people who work in the Forest Hills neighborhood that borders Rock Creek Park have come out to find a window of their car, truck or van broken and valuables taken. In two cases, the vehicle was left unlocked.
NBC Washington
USPS Mail Carrier Robbed in McLean, Collection Box Keys Stolen: Police
A U.S. Post Office mail carrier was robbed while on the job in Fairfax County Wednesday, and police are looking for the suspects who stole keys that can access blue mail collection boxes. Two men approached the mail carrier near Greensboro Drive in McLean before 11:30 a.m. One said he...
alxnow.com
Police: Man with knife commits West End robbery
No one was injured after a man with a knife robbed another man of cash in the West End on Dec. 22, according to the Alexandria Police Department. The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. around apartment complexes in the 5700 block of Merton Court. The area is near the intersection with N. Beauregard Street and the Winker Botanical Preserve.
Police launch death investigation after finding man dead bleeding from the mouth in Hyattsville parking lot
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville Police have launched a death investigation after finding a man dead in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday evening. Detectives say the man was found outside of a car, with all the doors open, bleeding from the mouth. He was discovered in the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place.
mocoshow.com
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
19-year-old sentenced to 9 years for Bethesda armed carjacking
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Fogleman sentenced 19-year-old Herbert Randall to 9 years in prison for a June armed carjacking in Bethesda. Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Hassan was hired by Randall’s defense attorney. She diagnosed Randall with schizophrenia. “One of the things that came […]
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Residential Burglary in Bethesda
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspects and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying them. At approximately...
DC police release photos of suspected armed robbers
Police are looking for several men caught on camera the same night they robbed a victim at gunpoint.
Suspects Sought in Attempted Armed Carjacking
The Takoma Park Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who were involved in an attempted armed carjacking that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Falcon Fuel gas station in the 900 block of University Boulevard East. The victim reported that at approximately 2:50 p.m....
Woman hit, killed by driver reportedly speeding from Secret Service identified
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published before the victim's identity was released. Police have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a driver accused of speeding away from U.S. Secret Service late last year. On Dec. 30, 2022, two women were hit by a...
fox5dc.com
16-year-old dead, 4 other teens hurt in Baltimore shopping center shooting: police
Five teens, believed to be high school students on their lunch break, were shot Wednesday at a Baltimore shopping center, and one has died, the police commissioner said. Officers called to Edmondson Village shopping center's parking lot around 11:15 a.m. found the five male victims with gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospitals, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. One victim, a 16-year-old boy, died, police said. The other victims are two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds, police said. Their injuries aren't considered life-threatening, Harrison said.
NBC Washington
Metro Worker Charged With Operating Train While Intoxicated
A Metro employee was arrested in late December after operating a train while under the influence of alcohol in Northern Virginia, Metro says. The man, who Metro did not name, was operating a Blue Line train the evening of Friday, Dec. 23, when he bypassed the Van Dorn Street station in Alexandria, Metro said in a statement. Then, he brought the train to a stop for more than 30 minutes before finally letting passengers out at the Franconia-Springfield station, according to Metro.
fox5dc.com
2 shot early Thursday in Bailey’s Crossroads
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Fairfax County. The shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive in the Bailey’s Crossroads area. The two victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are asking people to...
Suspects shoot apartment building, vehicle in Manassas, police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in damage to two apartments and a vehicle in Manassas.
fox5dc.com
Metro train operator arrested for DWI
SPRINGFIELD, VA - APRIL 07: A Metro train stops on a rail near Franconia-Springfield Metro Station April 7, 2020 in Springfield, Virginia. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced that it is cutting late night service and closing all. The train operator, who has been identified as Damon Keith Roberts, Jr.,...
fox5dc.com
Man beaten to death with metal pipe on Ellipse in downtown DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities believe a man was beaten to death with a metal pipe early Wednesday morning on the Ellipse in downtown Washington, D.C. in a high profile part of the nation's capital near both the White House and the Washington Monument. Investigators say a jogger found the man in...
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab investigation at Tysons Corner Center after jewelry cases busted with hammer: police
TYSONS, Va. - Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect smashed cases at a Tysons Corner Center jewelry store with a hammer Sunday night. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. at the mall’s Elite Jewelers store. Officers say the suspect used a hammer to break the cases. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.
Girls approached by stranger who offered a ride home in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are searching for a man who tried to offer two girls a ride as they were walking home from school. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were called to 17th Road South at South Edgewood Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 1. When officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m., they learned that two girls were walking in the area when a strange man parked his vehicle, rolled down the window and made a statement about them needing a ride home, police said.
fox5dc.com
Northwest shooting leaves 1 man dead, 8-year-old and 2 others injured
WASHINGTON - An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. Police said the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. At the scene, first responders...
Comments / 2