Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Employee carjacked outside station in Bethesda

BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

People Who Work in Northwest DC Neighborhood Report Series of Car Break-Ins

A series of vehicle break-ins in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood has targeted people who do cleaning, construction and other work for the residents of the area. Since September, a number of incidents have been reported to police, where people who work in the Forest Hills neighborhood that borders Rock Creek Park have come out to find a window of their car, truck or van broken and valuables taken. In two cases, the vehicle was left unlocked.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

USPS Mail Carrier Robbed in McLean, Collection Box Keys Stolen: Police

A U.S. Post Office mail carrier was robbed while on the job in Fairfax County Wednesday, and police are looking for the suspects who stole keys that can access blue mail collection boxes. Two men approached the mail carrier near Greensboro Drive in McLean before 11:30 a.m. One said he...
MCLEAN, VA
alxnow.com

Police: Man with knife commits West End robbery

No one was injured after a man with a knife robbed another man of cash in the West End on Dec. 22, according to the Alexandria Police Department. The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. around apartment complexes in the 5700 block of Merton Court. The area is near the intersection with N. Beauregard Street and the Winker Botanical Preserve.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking

In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
POTOMAC, MD
DC News Now

BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Residential Burglary in Bethesda

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspects and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying them. At approximately...
BETHESDA, MD
Source of the Spring

Suspects Sought in Attempted Armed Carjacking

The Takoma Park Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who were involved in an attempted armed carjacking that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Falcon Fuel gas station in the 900 block of University Boulevard East. The victim reported that at approximately 2:50 p.m....
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

16-year-old dead, 4 other teens hurt in Baltimore shopping center shooting: police

Five teens, believed to be high school students on their lunch break, were shot Wednesday at a Baltimore shopping center, and one has died, the police commissioner said. Officers called to Edmondson Village shopping center's parking lot around 11:15 a.m. found the five male victims with gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospitals, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. One victim, a 16-year-old boy, died, police said. The other victims are two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds, police said. Their injuries aren't considered life-threatening, Harrison said.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Metro Worker Charged With Operating Train While Intoxicated

A Metro employee was arrested in late December after operating a train while under the influence of alcohol in Northern Virginia, Metro says. The man, who Metro did not name, was operating a Blue Line train the evening of Friday, Dec. 23, when he bypassed the Van Dorn Street station in Alexandria, Metro said in a statement. Then, he brought the train to a stop for more than 30 minutes before finally letting passengers out at the Franconia-Springfield station, according to Metro.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

2 shot early Thursday in Bailey’s Crossroads

BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Fairfax County. The shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive in the Bailey’s Crossroads area. The two victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are asking people to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

SPRINGFIELD, VA
WUSA9

Girls approached by stranger who offered a ride home in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are searching for a man who tried to offer two girls a ride as they were walking home from school. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were called to 17th Road South at South Edgewood Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 1. When officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m., they learned that two girls were walking in the area when a strange man parked his vehicle, rolled down the window and made a statement about them needing a ride home, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Northwest shooting leaves 1 man dead, 8-year-old and 2 others injured

WASHINGTON - An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. Police said the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. At the scene, first responders...
WASHINGTON, DC

