On Christmas Eve, Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey and his son were entering his subdivision after spending time out of town with family. Upon entering the subdivision, Chief Godfrey and his son spotted a woman dressed in all black running out of the woods. This prompted him to stop his vehicle and see if he needed to help — sure enough it was a young woman running to find her dog. The woman had run over a mile from her home after her newly acquired escape artist. Chief Godfrey and his son watched the woman run across a busy Airport Road after her furry friend.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO