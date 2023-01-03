ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla, FL

lakeandsumterstyle.com

Brenda Anderson, 39

Company/Job title: Brenda Anderson Photography, Owner. Job responsibilities: Capturing moments, editing, communication with clients, social media, and everything else. I am a one-woman business. How I got into my career: I wanted to take better pictures of the daily moments of my own children. I started my business in 2013...
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Janette Watkins, 34

Company/Job Title: Treadway Elementary School, Math/Science Coach and Tri-City Dance Twirlers, Coach. How I got into my career: I began teaching in 2012 because, to this day I remember everything about fifth grade. Mr. Allison showed his love for learning daily. His lessons were related to real-world situations, including thrilling themes, and he made learning exciting. During high school, I started coaching baton twirling and realized the excitement when children learn (or catch) something new is indescribable, and I knew I wanted to make an impact on lifelong learning.
LEESBURG, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Jordan Burkholder, 33

Company/Job title: City of Eustis Fire Department, Lieutenant/Paramedic. Job responsibilities: Supervising and overseeing daily operational aspects of the shift, as well as managing emergency scenes. As a paramedic and field training officer, I perform advanced life support interventions and train newly-certified paramedics to work as solo paramedics within our system.
EUSTIS, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala dog handler hits big with Harrier

Noah Milam is going big during his final year as a junior dog handler. He recently garnered one of the nation’s most coveted championship ribbons for his age group. The 18-year-old competitor won Best Junior Handler at the American Kennel Club National Junior Showmanship in Orlando last month. Because he began the season as a 17-year-old “junior,” he is allowed to continue in the category through the end of the competing period this spring.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

To the house of mourning, we shall go

In the summer of 2020—the summer of George Floyd’s death, the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 national primary election—the Ocala Gazette was launched with the goal of holding those in power accountable but, just as importantly, better connecting our community. We thought at the time that we’d...
OCALA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Noted Ocala attorney dies

Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
OCALA, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Jenn Clutts, 26

Company/Job Title: Lake County, Tourism Marketing Manager. Job responsibilities: I build relationships with Lake County municipalities, businesses and hotels that promote our area as a destination for visitors. I host travel writers/media on tours of Lake County, work with our marketing agency on state/national advertisements and marketing campaigns, manage social media and website content, oversee the rebranding of Visit Lake, and manage part of our event sponsorship program.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Bobcat caught on surveillance in neighborhood in The Villages

A bobcat was caught on a home surveillance system in a neighborhood in The Villages. The animal, thought to be a bobcat, was captured on surveillance at a home in the Village of Mallory Square. Bobcat sightings are quite common in The Villages. The Florida bobcat is identifiable by its...
THE VILLAGES, FL
californianewswire.com

AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Newborn surrendered at Florida fire station 'Baby Box'

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala newborn was the 23rd baby to be surrendered inside a Baby Box since 2017, also marking the first surrendered baby in 2023. The baby was reportedly dropped off at Ocala Fire Rescue’s Station #1, located at the MLK First Responder Campus. The Ocala Baby...
OCALA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

What better way to ring in the New Year than with new life? A couple of Central Florida hospitals welcomed in New Year's babies shortly after the clock struck 12. Orlando Health welcomed in baby girl Olivia who was born at 12:23 a.m. weighing seven pounds, six ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Pictured below are parents Jen and Brenton.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Letter: A Christmas miracle with Ormond Beach's police chief

On Christmas Eve, Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey and his son were entering his subdivision after spending time out of town with family. Upon entering the subdivision, Chief Godfrey and his son spotted a woman dressed in all black running out of the woods. This prompted him to stop his vehicle and see if he needed to help — sure enough it was a young woman running to find her dog. The woman had run over a mile from her home after her newly acquired escape artist. Chief Godfrey and his son watched the woman run across a busy Airport Road after her furry friend.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner

The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Local Firefighters Compete in Food Drive Challenge

The third annual Tri-County Fire Department Food Drive Challenge is happening January 21 and local firefighters are already collecting donations to win the trophy for their station. This year’s competitors are Tavares Station 28, Mount Dora Station 34 and Eustis Station 22. “It’s a friendly competition,” Chief James Dickerson...
EUSTIS, FL

