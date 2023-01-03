Read full article on original website
After 3-Year Wait, ATP Tour Returns To Auckland
For two years, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted New Zealand. With international borders closed, the opportunity for the country to host major sporting events, including the ASB Classic, was taken away. However, good news arrived in July last year when the borders reopened to all visitors, sparking ‘go time’ for ASB...
First-Time Winner Spotlight: Tallon Griekspoor
Dutchman grinds through two hour, 16 minute final to grab Pune crown. Tallon Griekspoor started the new year in the best way possible. The 26-year-old dropped just one set all week en route to claiming his maiden Tour-level title at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune, India. In the championship match, the Dutchman rallied from a set down to defeat Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Rublev Learns Adelaide 2 Path
Andrey Rublev will aim to bounce back from a disappointing first-round exit at the Adelaide International 1 when he headlines the draw at the Adelaide International 2 this week. The World No. 8, who is the top seed at the ATP 250 event, will face an Australian wild card in his opening match, with the winner of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alexei Popyrin taking on the 12-time tour-level titlist.
Griekspoor, Bonzi Reach Maiden Tour Final In Pune
Pair’s first tour-level meeting will be a final, at ATP 250 event in India. Tallon Griekspoor kept his cool in his maiden ATP Tour semi-final Friday at the Tata Open Maharashtra, where the Dutchman completed a 7-6(4), 6-1 victory against eighth seed Aslan Karatsev. Griekspoor won a single-season record...
Scouting Report: Ruud Headlines ATP's Auckland Return; Rublev Goes Again In Adelaide
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. As the ATP Tour season builds toward the Australian Open, two events Down Under provide players their last chance to compete ahead of the year's first Grand Slam. A pair of ATP 250s — the ASB Classic...
Djokovic Downs Shapovalov, Sets Medvedev Showdown In Adelaide
Novak Djokovic came through some staunch resistance from Denis Shapovalov on Friday at the Adelaide International 1, where the top-seeded Serbian pulled away to a 6-3, 6-4 quarter-final victory at the ATP 250 event. An entertaining one-hour, 55-minute matchup provided rich entertainment for a vocal Adelaide crowd, which was treated...
Musetti Extends Italy's Lead After Trevisan Wins Epic Against Sakkari
After Martina Trevisan won an epic against Maria Sakkari on Friday, Lorenzo Musetti extended Team Italy's lead over Team Greece to 2-0 in the United Cup Final Four. Musetti maintained his perfect record at the mixed-teams event (4-0) when he defeated Stefanos Sakellaridis 6-1, 6-1 in just 62 minutes. The No. 23 player in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings won 53 per cent of his return points to give his country a commading lead.
Djokovic Saves Championship Point, Beats Korda For Adelaide Title
Novak Djokovic was down on Sunday evening in Adelaide and nearly out when he faced championship point against Sebastian Korda. But in trademark fashion the Serbian found a way to win his 92nd tour-level title. Djokovic saved championship point at 5-6 in the second set before rallying past the American...
After Tsitsipas Heroics, Bronzetti Sends Italy To United Cup Final
Lucia Bronzetti clinched Italy's place in the United Cup final in style with a 78-minute 6-2, 6-3 victory over Valentini Grammatikopoulou. Italy led Greece 2-0 overnight, but Stefanos Tsitsipas clawed one point back by defeating Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 in the third match of the tie. "It was not...
Who Would Ken Rosewall Pick For His United Cup Team?
The United Cup trophy will be lifted on Sunday in Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena. The stadium’s namesake, Australian legend Ken Rosewall, has enjoyed the inaugural mixed-teams event. “It’s a new event. The players like the team effect,” Rosewall said. “They seem to have nice camaraderie with everybody. Having...
Fritz Clinches Inaugural United Cup For United States
The inaugural United Cup trophy belongs to the United States. Taylor Fritz clinched the title for his country on Sunday evening when he defeated Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4), 7-6 (6) in a nail-biting duel between two of the biggest hitters on the ATP Tour. Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe each earned a point for the Americans earlier in the day, giving their country an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Italy.
United Cup SF Preview: Will Berrettini Seal Italy's Spot In Final Against United States?
Editor's Note: Taylor Fritz sealed the United States' place in the United Cup final on Saturday. They will next play Italy or Greece, with the former leading their Final Four tie 2-0. Top-seeded Greece is surprisingly down 2-0 to Italy after Martina Trevisan and Lorenzo Musetti won their singles matches....
Glasspool/Heliovaara Start 2023 In Style With Adelaide Triumph
British-Finnish duo dropped one set all week at ATP 250 event. Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara capped an impressive first week to their 2023 season on Sunday at the Adelaide International 1, where the British-Finnish duo downed Jamie Murray and Michael Venus 6-3, 7-6(3) to claim its third ATP Tour title together.
Medvedev Ready For Another Shot At Djokovic, Nadal At Australian Open
Despite losing records against the all-time Slam leaders, two-time Melbourne finalist is ready to take the next step at year’s first major. Despite enduring a fourth consecutive defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Adelaide International 1 semi-finals, Daniil Medvedev remains confident that he can turn the tables on the Serbian if he gets a shot at revenge at this month’s Australian Open. And that’s despite Saturday’s 6-3, 6-4 loss being the most lopsided of their four most recent battles.
Medvedev Marches Into Adelaide SFs
Daniil Medvedev’s impressive start to the 2023 season continued on Friday at the Adelaide International 1, where the World No. 7 downed Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals at the hard-court ATP 250 event. After fending off two break points from 15/40 to hold in his opening...
What Djokovic Wants His Opponents To Know…
Serbian says he is not invincible, but his fighting resolve is. It is one thing to challenge Novak Djokovic, which Sebastian Korda did to a great extent Sunday evening in the Adelaide International 1 final. It is another thing to finish the job against the former World No. 1. Djokovic...
Sealed With A Selfie: Why Team USA Won The United Cup
Escape rooms, mixed practices, head butts and more... Team USA has a blast en route to victory at the United Cup. “I feel like I'm at home with my eight kids. This is like the Brady Bunch,” said Team USA captain David Witt as he sat alongside his triumphant players in their United Cup post-final media conference.
With Family In Tow & Coach Farmer On Board, Isner Ready For 17th Season
When John Isner walks onto court at the ASB Classic in Auckland Monday he will kick start his 17th season on the ATP Tour. The 6’ 10” American has enjoyed a storied career, reaching a career-high No. 8 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and lifting 16 tour-level titles. Last season, the World No. 41 also wrote himself into the history books when he broke the world record for aces on the ATP Tour, striking his 13,729th ace against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon.
