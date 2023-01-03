Read full article on original website
Putin's troops 'using piles of their dead comrades to shield them from Ukrainian bullets'
The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said he witnessed the shocking scenes during a visit to Bakhmut in Donetsk in late December.
Soldiers' widows group calls on Putin to order major mobilisation for Ukraine war
MOSCOW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A little known patriotic group which supports the widows of Russian soldiers has called on President Vladimir Putin to order a large-scale mobilisation of millions of men and to close the borders to ensure victory in Ukraine.
Russia Complains of Ukraine Military's 'Aggressive Behavior'
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin blamed Kyiv for failed peace talks and lamented its "totally aggressive" military conduct.

US baffled by 'amount of Russian blood' Wagner Group has spilled to capture Bakhmut
The Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, is leading the Russians' war in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant numbers of casualties. Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has roughly 50,000 members deployed to Ukraine, and approximately 40,000 of those are convicts who had been taken from their prisons to the front lines of the war, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said late last month. Kirby said at the time that they had lost roughly 1,000 soldiers in recent weeks, as about 90% of them were convicts.
'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket
Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Retired general responds to Ukraine strike on hundreds of Russian troops
Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks (Ret.) discusses an apparent Ukrainian strike in a Russian-occupied area in eastern Ukraine that appears to have killed a large number of Russian troops near an ammunition supply point.
Ukraine Situation Report: Troop Loss Catastrophe In Donetsk Outrages Russia’s Military Bloggers
Via the Readovka Telegram channelRussia's influential military bloggers lambast leadership for packing troops with little security discipline into a building with ammunition.
Shaken by deadly airstrike, Russia is said to be considering more drone attacks
Moscow is seeking to maintain pressure on Kyiv after at least 63 Russian soldiers were killed in the latest battlefield setback for the Kremlin.
Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report
President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.
GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential nominee
Former President Trump is already in the race. Other major contenders are openly contemplating bids. And speculation is swirling around big names who have so far kept their intentions quiet, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Opinion: With Russia's fading power in Ukraine, a second catastrophe looms
When it comes to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, "outsourcing peacebuilding to Russia was a bad idea," writes Lara Setrakian. "Now, in the shadow of the Ukraine war, that policy is enabling another humanitarian catastrophe and compromising Western interests in the region."
Ukraine says attacks will come ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia – as Putin faces pressure over troop deaths
Russia should expect strikes “deeper and deeper” into the territory it controls, as pressure ramps up on Moscow’s military leaders in the wake of a Ukrainian missile strike that killed scores of conscripts and the defence ministry has blamed on the use of mobile phones by its soldiers.Raising the death toll from the strike in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka from 63 to 89 on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry claimed that the “illegal” use of mobile phones was the main factor in the attack. “This allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’...

Democrats think Hunter Biden must be investigated: Poll
A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.
Russia 'Quickly Running Out' of Weapons Putin Needs in Ukraine: General
Moscow has reportedly been shoring up its political partnership with China, with Vladimir Putin pressing the ally nation for military support as well.
Putin Nearly Won Ukraine War Before Military Plans Fell Apart: Danish Intel
Vladimir Putin's poor decision-making is to blame for Russian losses, according to Denmark's head of Russia intelligence.
Ukraine Targets Russian Ammunition Depots as Wagner Group Advance Stalls
Two ammunition depots were destroyed in the embattled city of Bakhmut on Wednesday, a spokesman for Ukraine's armed forces said.
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
Obliterated Russian Troops From HIMARS Strike Can Only Be Identified by DNA
The Russian defense ministry said 63 troops were killed in the strikes by the U.S.-supplied weapons.
