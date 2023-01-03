ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Washington Examiner

US baffled by 'amount of Russian blood' Wagner Group has spilled to capture Bakhmut

The Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, is leading the Russians' war in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant numbers of casualties. Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has roughly 50,000 members deployed to Ukraine, and approximately 40,000 of those are convicts who had been taken from their prisons to the front lines of the war, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said late last month. Kirby said at the time that they had lost roughly 1,000 soldiers in recent weeks, as about 90% of them were convicts.
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
The Independent

Ukraine says attacks will come ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia – as Putin faces pressure over troop deaths

Russia should expect strikes “deeper and deeper” into the territory it controls, as pressure ramps up on Moscow’s military leaders in the wake of a Ukrainian missile strike that killed scores of conscripts and the defence ministry has blamed on the use of mobile phones by its soldiers.Raising the death toll from the strike in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka from 63 to 89 on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry claimed that the “illegal” use of mobile phones was the main factor in the attack. “This allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’...
Washington Examiner

Democrats think Hunter Biden must be investigated: Poll

A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.

