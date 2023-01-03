Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Car Deer Accident Injures Marceline Man
A Marceline man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Macon County. Fifty-four-year-old John R Calhoun of Marceline was southbound on US 63, south of Macon and struck a deer. Calhoun was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.
ktvo.com
1 driver injured in head-on Clark County crash
NEAR WAYLAND, Mo. — One person was only slightly hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in Clark County, Missouri. It happened just before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 136, three miles west of Wayland. State troopers said a sedan driven by Bradley Lovell, 25, of Kahoka, crossed the center...
kchi.com
Two Injured In Morning Crash At 190 and US 65
A two-vehicle crash at Highways 190 and US 65 Wednesday morning left both drivers injured. Chillicothe Police and EMS responded to the scene at about 7:48 am. The Chillicothe Police report a 17-year-old driver was northbound and attempting to turn west onto 190. That vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle. Both drivers were taken to Hedrick Medical Center. Both drivers had minor or moderate injuries as a result of the crash.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 63 in La Plata
The teenage operator of a four-by-four machine was injured in a traffic accident Monday morning on Highway 63 in La Plata. The 13-year-old boy received what the highway patrol called serious injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. A trooper reported the...
La Plata teen hurt Monday morning in UTV crash
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A La Plata teenager was hurt Monday morning after a crash involving a UTV in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 63 at Highway 156 after 9:35 a.m. Troopers said the UTV driven by a 13-year-old boy failed to yield to a pickup The post La Plata teen hurt Monday morning in UTV crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia
A Springfield man was charged after being accused of robbing two people on Monday in the 500 block of East Nifong in Columbia. The post Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Three injured, including two teenage girls, in crash north of Macon
Three people, including two teenage girls, received what the highway patrol called minor injuries when a vehicle struck a deer last night ten miles north of Macon. Each were taken by private auto to Samaritan Hospital. The driver was listed as 30-year-old Callie Watkins of Clarence. Her passengers were juveniles...
khqa.com
3 arrested after attempted burglary in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Three people on Wednesday were arrested after the Hannibal Police Department, HPD, was called to investigate an attempted burglary. Around 1:42 a.m. police were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Hope Street, where a homeowner gave a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home.
Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
KOMU
Broadway Brewery to reopen Thursday following death of owner's son
COLUMBIA - Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son. Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge and Kimberly Nichols-Griffin, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. "Lushen not only grew...
kttn.com
Trenton teenager issued summons after leaving the scene of an accident
The Trenton Police Department reports a Trenton resident was issued a summons after she allegedly left the scene of an accident on the afternoon of December 31st. Eighteen-year-old Chloe Ableidinger drove a car that backed out of the driveway at 315 East Eighth Street. Seventeen-year-old Nautica Dowling of Trenton was a passenger in the car.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the 7400 block of North Brown Station Road in Columbia on Saturday after a Centralia man allegedly pointed a gun at someone’s chest. Johnnie Creason Jr., 50, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action. He is being held at The post Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
22-year-old man shot in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after police say he shot a man after getting into a fight. The Quincy Police Department says at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday they were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 8th Street for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival,...
kwos.com
Columbia’s Golden Corral fire still under investigation
Columbia’s Golden Corral restaurant on Clark lane remains closed this morning, after that weekend blaze that caused heavy roof damage. Columbia fire chief Clayton Farr Jr. tells 939 the Eagle that the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters say the New Year’s Eve fire originated from inside the restaurant. Damage is estimated aty $250,000.
Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A teenager was arrested and charged after the Chariton County Sheriff’s says he brought a handgun to a school. Christian Logue, 18, of Keytesville, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. A sheriff’s deputy met with Logue in the principal’s office of Keytesville School on Thursday, Dec. 15. Logue allegedly told The post Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
One woman killed in Mexico apartment fire
One woman is killed in an apartment fire two days before Christmas in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge on December 23rd. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames burning through the roof an apartment building. The building consisted of 11 apartments and an office. One resident, Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the fire. An emergency responder suffered minor weather-related injuries.
ktvo.com
Milan man hits would-be intruder in head with wooden club, sending him to the hospital
MILAN, Mo. — A convicted northeast Missouri felon got more than he bargained for during an attempted home break-in. He ended up in the hospital after the homeowner defended himself with a club. The incident happened late last Thursday afternoon at a home in the 600 block of East...
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
