Worcester, MA

Historic swearing in for Batista Friday, city's first Latino manager

By Cyrus Moulton, Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

WORCESTER - Members of the public are invited to City Hall Friday afternoon as Eric D. Batista will officially be sworn in as Worcester city manager.

Batista is the city’s seventh city manager and the first Latino to hold the city’s highest office.

Batista was appointed acting city manager in early April , effective following the departure of former City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. at the end of May.

The council originally voted 10-1 at that time for a nationwide search for a permanent city manager. But in September, Mayor Joseph M. Petty said he favored forgoing a search and giving the permanent job to Batista . That set off division in the council among those who wanted to continue the nationwide search and those who wanted to appoint Batista directly.

The City Council voted 8-3 at its Nov. 15 meeting to make Batista the permanent city manager .

But after several executive sessions of contract negotiations with Batista, the council united and unanimously approved a two-year contract for Batista Dec. 6.

The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Friday in the Levi Lincoln Room at City Hall.

