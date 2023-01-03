Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Rick Latimer
Rick Latimer – age 64 of Cameron, MO, and formerly of Hamilton, MO, passed away Sunday evening, January 1, 2023, at his home. Rick was born on July 6, 1958, the son of Howard Jackson and Iris (Forgey) Latimer in Marshfield, MO. He grew up in Hamilton, MO, and graduated from Penney High School in 1976. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hamilton. Rick married Kelly Lynn Robinson on March 7th, 1981 in Kingston, MO at the Federated Church. The family was very important to him. He especially loved his grandchildren (Georgia, Hunter, Jacob, Presten, Kylor, and Addison). Rick enjoyed cars, his favorite was his El Camino. He loved sports and made sure he was present for each of Cody’s baseball games. He was a Royals and KU fan. He also loved the outdoors and spending time fishing. Rick will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
KCTV 5
Wanted: Larry Woods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake announces retirement
Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake announced Tuesday her retirement from the fire department after more than 30 years of service.
KMBC.com
After years of planning, Lathrop celebrates the opening of its large all-inclusive park
LATHROP, Mo. — A local community is finally opening its all-inclusive park after nearly four years of planning and fundraising. It's a 10,000-square-foot all-inclusive park in Lathrop, Missouri. A town of just a couple thousand people. "There was a need to replace the playground, so there was an original...
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Chief’s superfan tells court he is homeless and has no money
TULSA, Okla. — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused of robbing a Tulsa bank said he is homeless and has no money, according to a pauper’s affidavit. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, known for wearing a wolf mask to Chiefs games, is charged with robbing the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby on December 16TH around 9:45 AM while wearing a mask.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Left With Minor Injuries In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Maysville man was left with minor injuries after a one vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Matthew R. Housekneckt was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Missouri Route 33 about one mile south of Maysville at 6:30 this morning when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913
The Missouri Pacific Depo in Independence, Missouri is also known as the Truman Depot.Photo byEGDJ, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Pacific Depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. Today, it serves as an Amtrak train station stop located at 600 South Grand Avenue in Independence, Missouri. Built in 1913, it's also known as the Truman Depot. In the image above, the red caboose to the left is part of the site.
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN PEDESTRIAN AND VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Holden woman was moderately injured in a pedestrian and vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, January 2, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Keith Smith rolled backwards and ran onto a leg of 60-year-old Kathleen Smith after she slipped and fell.
Belton woman dies from injuries after New Year's Day shooting in Miami County
The victim of a shooting on New Year's Day in Miami County died Tuesday from injuries, according to the Miami County Sheriff's Office.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Wednesday crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist is in critical condition Wednesday night after hitting a car at east 40th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Drivers say standing water on I-35 in Johnson County a continued problem
Olathe police says three adults and two children were injured in a crash on Interstate 35, blaming road conditions for the wrecks.
kansascitymag.com
Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed
Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Kansas City ends 2022 with second-worst homicide total
Kansas City officially saw its second-deadliest homicide total in 2022, according to FOX4 data, after recording 167 homicides.
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
greenabilitymagazine.com
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds
If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
14-year-old will be prosecuted as adult in Olathe Black Bob Park homicide
A 14-year-old charged in a 2022 deadly shooting at Olathe's Black Bob Park will now be prosecuted as an adult, a Kansas judge ruled.
inkansascity.com
Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023
This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
Churches battle inflation as demand for certain services increase
Inflation is driving up costs for Kansas City area churches, leading them to make changes to stay open.
Comments / 0