All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in New Bedford, MA
New Bedford was first settled in 1652, incorporated as a town in 1787, and became a city in 1847. Nicknamed “The Whaling City” and the “City that Lit the World,” New Bedford was one of the world’s most important whaling ports during the 19th century.
rimonthly.com
6 Rhody Reads to Curl Up with in January
100 Things To Do in the Caribbean Before You Die by Robert Curley. Escape the brutal Rhode Island winter by doing a little armchair traveling with Robert Curley’s latest book. The North Kingstown writer has been traveling to and dishing on all things Caribbean for the past twenty years and will show you where to find the best rum in Barbados, hang out with “pirates” in the Cayman Islands and hike the peaks of the Pitons in St. Lucia.
Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It
Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
New Bedford Tourists Hilariously Catfished By Weird Travel Video
New Bedford is a beautiful city that has a lot to offer those visiting from elsewhere – but you'd never know it based on the ridiculous photos used by a travel site to try to encourage tourists to come to the Whaling City. With the rise of artificial intelligence...
Closed Fairhaven Restaurants Elisabeth’s and Margaret’s Begin a New Chapter
Two Fairhaven restaurants and an ice cream shop have been sold. Elisabeth's and Margaret's have been staples in Fairhaven Village for decades. Throw in Brady's Ice Box, which re-opened a couple of summers ago, and they had you covered from breakfast to seafood to ice cream to cap off the night.
There’s an ‘Adult Iced Coffee’ Flight That Gives the Ultimate ‘Buzz’ From This Taunton Restaurant
Just about every restaurant these days is offering up booze or food flights and I'm here for all of it. Each establishment across the SouthCoast is in a race to find a creative way to market those fancy little flight boards. Regardless if they come with mac and cheese or espresso martinis, the concept in general is well-rounded and not to mention a fun way to enjoy a day/night out.
Love LEGO? Area’s First Ever Brick Convention Coming Soon
Local LEGO lovers will want to head to West Warwick this spring for the area's first ever LEGO Convention. Taking over the West Warwick Civic Center on May 20 and 21 is the Rhode Island Brick Convention, featuring huge builds from master builders, contestants from Fox's LEGO Masters and retro LEGO sets you can't find in stores.
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts
Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
theweektoday.com
New Year’s Plungers chill out in Onset Bay
On the morning of Monday, Jan. 2, the water in Onset Bay was 38 degrees. “It’s a little cold,” 5-year-old Fiona McPherson told her mother Mary. Monday was Mary’s first time participating in the annual New Year’s Plunge. She joined 50 brave souls who celebrated the start of 2023 by running into the frigid bay and splashing around.
The Legend of ‘Beast of Brooklawn Park’ Who Stalks the Massachusetts Seacoast
One of the more intriguing legends of the Massachusetts Seacoast area around New Bedford is that of the mysterious creature known only as the “Beast of Brooklawn Park.”. According to the reports, the beast is a hairy creature that appears to be a half-man, half goat-like animal with long, skinny legs and cloven hooves.
ABC6.com
ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain
Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
Wareham Woman’s Walk Gets Weird With Dentures Find
Jessica Anne of Wareham happened to stumble upon someone's teeth on a recent walk with her dogs and began a quest to find their rightful mouth. Losing dentures is probably not the way someone wants to start a new year, but it happens. That's why it's good to have someone like Jessica on hand. Others might have walked away or covered the unnerving sight with leaves. Not her.
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Boston Globe
A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water
MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
GoLocalProv
Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed
Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
Stunning Fall River Mansion May Be Available on Airbnb Soon
On Highland Avenue in Fall River, there sits a historic mansion built in 1928 by Nathan Durfee that sold for an impressive $1 million last year. According to a recent agenda posted by the Zoning Board of Appeals, this 8,000-square-foot mansion may soon be available on Airbnb as the owner plans to share his massive estate with guests looking for a unique getaway.
