ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Owego woman accused of stabbing man, leaving him ‘critically wounded’

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCrhO_0k23N25E00

OWEGO, N.Y. ( WETM ) – An Owego woman has been arrested and charged after a stabbing that left a man “critically wounded”, police said.

Owego Police arrested 58-year-old Veronica Kelly on December 31, 2022 after receiving a call from her in which she reported she had stabbed someone, according to the arrest report.

Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira

When officers arrived at the Fox Street address, they reported a man was suffering from “extensive laceration and stab wounds” on his torso, leaving him “critically wounded”. He was taken to Wilson Trauma Center in Johnson City by Owego EMS.

Police arrested Kelly for allegedly stabbing the man. She was charged with 1st-degree Assault and taken to the Tioga County Jail on $250,000 bail/$500,000 bond. The case was turned over to the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Owego man accused of killing his mother

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Owego man has been accused of killing his mother earlier this week, according to police. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Day Hollow Rd. in Owego just before 3:30 p.m. on January 3 for a welfare check of Phyllis Kvassay, 78. The police report said deputies […]
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Man Arrested, Charged With Murder in Tioga County

An Owego man has been charged with murder. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, James Kvassay was arrested January 4th and charged with Murder in the 2nd degree after deputies responded to 2230 Day Hollow Road in Owego for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found the homeowner...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Officer Injured at Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An officer was treated at a hospital for injuries and blood exposure after an incident at the Elmira Correctional Facility last month. According to NYSCOPBA, the incident occurred on December 29th. Officials say an officer was spit on by an inmate from his cell. The officer then opened the cell door to bring the inmate to a special housing unit.
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Dickson City officer assaulted while making arrest

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An officer was assaulted after police responded to a man accused of hitting his grandmother. According to the Dickson Coty Police Department, on Monday around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to a domestic incident in the 1200 block of Olag Street. Through an investigation, police say family members told […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man has drink by fireplace after breaking into home

Bradford County, Pa. — A man walked into an unlocked house and took a drink before realizing the homeowner was home, police say. Robert Michael Shea allegedly entered the home in the 11000 block of PA-414 in Bradford County through an unlocked basement door on the morning of Dec. 13. The 25-year-old Shea was later stopped by police as he walked along PA-414. Shea admitted to breaking into the home...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police file charges after harassing letters continue

Athens, Pa. — A 64-year-old man has been charged for harassing a woman in Towanda, police say. Gary Park of Athens repeatedly sent letters to a 55-year-old woman on McKinney Hill Road in Litchfield Township, according to State Tropper Leland Loziere. Police plan to charge Park after the woman complained on Dec. 30, records show.
TOWANDA, PA
binghamtonhomepage.com

Protests after police charge Binghamton man

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton protestors are drawing comparisons to George Floyd’s death and decrying a Binghamton Police officer for his treatment of a black man on New Year’s Day. After the ball dropped, witnesses say that a group of white males jumped a man of color...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities seek help identifying Cortlandville larceny suspect

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Cortland County are asking for help. The Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect they believe stole from Walmart in Cortlandville. The crime allegedly happened on December 20. An image of the suspect is below. Anyone with information is asked to...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas

Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County

An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Alderperson McGonigal calls Ithaca crime, violence ‘no joke’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is concerned with crime. 1st Ward Alderperson George McGonigal says the situation is “no joke.”. He says the Ithaca Police Department is about 15 officers understaffed, and it’ll take time to reach full force. McGonigal applauds the Tompkins County...
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Man arrested for stolen vehicle from different state

A man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a stolen vehicle from a different state, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that David E. Thomas, 45 of Virgil, stole a vehicle from a residence in Pittston, Pa. before bringing it into New York state. The county sheriff’s office worked with the Pittston Township Police Department on the investigation.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Attempted Armed Robbery at Dandy Mini Mart in Ithaca

A call came into the Tompkins County 911 Center on Friday evening around 7pm for a report of a black male with his face covered walking into the Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street in Ithaca, with what appeared to be an AR style rifle and then pointing it at the cashier working.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy