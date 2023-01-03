Last night, we witnessed one of the scariest moments in NFL history. The image of Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin getting up from a hit just to fall down unconscious moments later will be ingrained in my mind for a very long time. As players, coaches, and medical staff from both teams circled around Hamlin, tears running down many of their faces, it was clear that all focus was on making sure Hamlin would survive, as it should’ve been. Now that the dust has somewhat settled though, another player deserves our attention and understanding: Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO