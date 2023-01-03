Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Deadspin
Surprise! Skip Bayless steps in it (again), this time over Damar Hamlin's injury
In the immediate aftermath of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a horrific injury that caused an ambulance to be driven to midfield of Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Skip Bayless decided it was time to make it about himself. The FS1 talk show host thought it was best on a tweet that included “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome.” And it was barely a half-hour after Hamlin collapsed on the field. And a half-hour before the NFL officially suspended play for the evening.
Deadspin
Could Brock Purdy catapult past Trey Lance as the future in San Francisco?
The San Francisco 49ers have been cooking in ways Russell Wilson hasn’t experienced in years. Since starting the season 3-4, the Niners have reeled off nine wins in a row and have already clinched another NFC West title. Much of that winning streak has come with Brock Purdy leading the way under center. Not only are the 49ers getting it done with a rookie quarterback, but they’re doing it with a guy who was never supposed to be relevant in the NFL.
Yardbarker
4 NFL Teams Playing for Right to Play Texans Next Season
We know the Houston Texans won't be playing beyond this weekend. The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts, wrapping up the current NFL season against the same team they started with. But with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, each is really only playing for draft position, with Houston holding the...
Deadspin
Don’t forget about the Bengals' Tee Higgins through all of this
Last night, we witnessed one of the scariest moments in NFL history. The image of Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin getting up from a hit just to fall down unconscious moments later will be ingrained in my mind for a very long time. As players, coaches, and medical staff from both teams circled around Hamlin, tears running down many of their faces, it was clear that all focus was on making sure Hamlin would survive, as it should’ve been. Now that the dust has somewhat settled though, another player deserves our attention and understanding: Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Houston Chronicle
NFL draft order: Who the Houston Texans need to win in Week 18
The Houston Texans' quest to land atop the NFL draft order is simple. With a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, or a Chicago Bears win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Texans will secure the No. 1 overall pick. If Houston wins and Chicago loses, it will drop to No. 2.
Deadspin
NC State announcer Gary Hahn ruins a perfectly fine bowl game with a heaping dollop of racism
For those who turned on the North Carolina State radio broadcast to listen to a friendly voice narrate a bowl game, with a silly sponsorship, against a former conference foe — Maryland — who better to do it than Gary Hahn? He is in his fourth decade as the Wolfpacks’ play-by-play announcer, and surely he could get through this day without embarrassing himself, the university, the sponsors, and the people of Raleigh. It turns out that a jar of mayonnaise would have been a better choice, because at least it’s unable to say anything racist.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Texans-Colts
The Houston Texans are headed to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 18 NFL matchup. The Texans were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, while the Colts were taken down by the New York Giants in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from...
FOX Sports
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Seahawks-Rams
The end of the regular season is here. There are still plenty of playoff implications on the line, while some teams will have the luxury of resting players and allowing injuries to heal ahead of the playoffs. Entering Week 18, the Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Steelers and Dolphins are all still...
Big Cat Country
News Around the NFL: Week 18
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is still listed as critical but has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” after suffering from a cardiac arrest Monday night during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After suspending game play during the Week 17 match up, talks have...
Deadspin
What is going on with the scoring in the NBA?
Wednesday was a relatively slow offensive night for the NBA. Kevin Durant was the league’s best performer and all he could manage was a season-high 44 points on 68.1/50/100 shooting splits, five assists, and four rebounds. With the way that NBA players have been lighting up the scoreboards, especially since Christmas, his performance last night will be largely forgotten before the start of the NBA on TNT’s first Thursday night broadcast of the season.
WCVB
NFL: Week 18 schedule including Patriots-Bills matchup unchanged after Hamlin injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With fans and players still reeling after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game, the National Football League said that next week's games will continue as scheduled. That includes the New England Patriots' visit to Buffalo with the playoffs on the line.
Yardbarker
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reflects On Bills Damar Hamlin: 'It's Hard'
Coach Lovie Smith says the Houston Texans are trying to return to normalcy ahead of their season finale against the Indianapolis Colts. But he acknowledged that making preparations for Week 18 has been difficult. The Texans, along with the rest of the league, are rattled by the unfortunate circumstances surrounding...
Deadspin
Everything we know about the NFL's alleged 'five-minute warmup' decision
The severity of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin’s injury was apparent quickly. The details of the 24-year-old needing to be resuscitated on the Paycor Stadium turf in Cincinnati wasn’t widely known until about an hour later, around the same time the NFL officially decided to suspend Monday’s all-important tilt between the Bills and Bengals. The league no doubt made the right call, eventually. The procrastination saw the term “temporarily suspended” used on the stadium’s scoreboard and on the broadcasts of the game.
Deadspin
An hour is too long — Roger Goodell dragged his feet on postponing game after Damar Hamlin’s incident
On the second day of the new year, one of the most anticipated games on the schedule of this country’s most popular sport came to a standstill in the first quarter, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle against Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins. Hamlin was given CPR, loaded onto an ambulance that was on the field, and taken to the hospital.
Deadspin
Tua Tagovailoa and Damar Hamlin are victims of the NFL’s most regressive season in ages
Prior to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin fighting for his life on Monday Night Football after collapsing in front of a horrified national audience, the ongoing NFL season was already a more regressive step back in the player safety department than any in recent memory. Hamlin being loaded into an ambulance while paramedics attempted to resuscitate his heart was the nadir, but it wasn’t a standalone incident. Along with Tua Tagovailoa‘s recurring brain injuries, Aaron Patrick’s lawsuit against the NFL for an injury caused by their cluttered sidelines, and the growing pushback against deleterious artificial turfs, the NFL’s entertainment component has been diminished this season and the fury among players is growing.
Deadspin
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with his family, according to his agent. The Bills safety has been battling for his life since suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals. His condition has been closely monitored, and fans have come out...
No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft still undecided between Texans, Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft, but as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
Deadspin
Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark stepped up when the sports world needed them most
Scott Van Pelt knows how to advertise himself after developing a loyal fan base after more than two decades on ESPN’s airwaves. The Marylander’s Twitter bio says it best, he anchors the network’s flagship show, SportsCenter, starting at Midnight on the East Coast. Or after the game you’re watching ends, whichever is later. One of his frequent in-person guests is Ryan Clark, who joined ESPN in 2015, the same year Van Pelt first cemented his spot anchoring the late-night SportsCenter telecast. The veteran talk-show host and longtime NFL defensive back turned broadcaster finished their Monday night broadcast as the date switched to Tuesday in the Eastern Time Zone due to the horrific injury of Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin.
Deadspin
God forbid ESPN shows highlights of, y’know, sports
On Tuesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points. He was 20-33 from the field, 15-16 from the stripe, and threw in 10 rebounds and seven assists for good measure. It was the kind of performance that people want to see, and will search out on social media, SportsCenter, or anywhere highlights can — or at least are supposed to — be found.
