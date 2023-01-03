Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: trial scheduled for former respiratory therapist accused of killing elderly patientLavinia ThompsonChillicothe, MO
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment buildingCJ CoombsTrenton, MO
Related
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Marilyn Louise Paris
Marilyn Louise Paris, age 93, of Hale, Missouri passed away December 30, 2022, peacefully at Hedrick Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Hale, Missouri, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to service.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Larry David Humphrey
Larry David Humphrey, 78, Martinsville, MO passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at an Albany, MO hospital. He was born August 21, 1944, in Yakima, Washington the son of Irwin and Guinevere (Smith) Humphrey. Larry was a graduate of Martinsville High School and farmed most of his life. He was...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Betty Lou Eads
Mrs. Betty Lou Eads, 88, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at The Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri. Private services will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorials to either North 65 Center or Green Hills Animal...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Vonda Carrol Geosling
Vonda Carrol Geosling, age 86 of Green City, Missouri passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. The daughter of Raymond and Irene (Guffy) Johnson, Vonda was born on February 7, 1936, in Sullivan County, Missouri. On May 23, 1954, she married Glenn L. Geosling. Vonda is survived by three sons;...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff
Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.
kttn.com
Obituary: Susie Doscher
Susie Doscher, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on December 25, 2022. Susie D. Doscher was born in Unionville on November 11, 1952, the daughter of Larry and Darlene Francis (Fields) Belger. She graduated from Unionville High School in 1971. Most of Susie’s work career was in the health care field where she was a nurse’s aide at the Putnam County Care Center and the Corydon nursing home among other places. She also did in-home health care for several years. Susie had lived in Leon, Iowa, and Des Moines, Iowa, and moved back to Unionville in 2017. Susie was a strong-willed and independent person who loved people. She never met a stranger and had the unique gifts to be a good caregiver. She was a homemaker who loved to raise flowers. She liked scary movies and westerns. She also loved her family.
kttn.com
Trenton and Gallatin report on “Beds for Bulldogs” challenge
The 4th annual Bulldog Challenge was held on Tuesday, January 3 at Trenton. High School – designated as Beds for Bulldogs — a joint initiative between Bright Futures Gallatin and Bright Futures Trenton. Trenton collected $270 while Gallatin collected $267. Each affiliate also accepted new pillows and twin...
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II Years Awards Presented
The Chillicothe R-II School District presented years of service pins as part of their awards ceremony Tuesday. The pins are awarded in five-year increments. Those recognized for 25 years and over include:. 25 years – Ellen Gott, Michelle Corbin, Annie Shipp, and Julie Gibson. 30 years – Gracie Bonderer...
kttn.com
No law enforcement academy scheduled in Chillicothe during 2023
No basic law enforcement academy will be held in Livingston County this year. Sheriff Steve Cox reports one person signed up to attend the academy, and that is why it has been canceled. The sheriff’s office and Missouri Sheriffs’ Association organized an academy in Chillicothe, which was to start later...
kttn.com
“Operation Help” chili supper to benefit Livingston County Ministerial Alliance
A chili supper will be held to benefit the Ministerial Alliance of Livingston County’s Operation Help. The annual event will be at the First Christian Church of Chillicothe January 20th from 4 to 7 o’clock. Vegetable soup and desserts will also be available. A free will offering will be accepted at the door.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St Joseph Residents Arrested in Clinton County Wednesday Afternoon
(Clinton County, MO) – Two St Joseph residents were arrested in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just after 4:30 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Makenzie K. Bechtold who is facing a charge for possession of a controlled substance as well as being wanted on an outstanding Clinton County felony warrant for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing, no financial responsibility and no valid license.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Left With Minor Injuries In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Maysville man was left with minor injuries after a one vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Matthew R. Housekneckt was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Missouri Route 33 about one mile south of Maysville at 6:30 this morning when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gentry County Bridge Closure Begins Thursday
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the closure of a Gentry County bridge beginning on Thursday. The closure is due to the results of a recent safety inspection. The bridge over Bear Creek in Gentry County on Route YY will close on Thursday. A project to replace the 96-year-old...
kttn.com
Maysville man injured in crash on Highway 33
The Highway Patrol reports a Maysville man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove ran off the road one mile south of Maysville the morning of January 4th. An ambulance took 24 year old Matthew Housekneckt to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The car traveled south on Highway 33...
kchi.com
Two Injured In Morning Crash At 190 and US 65
A two-vehicle crash at Highways 190 and US 65 Wednesday morning left both drivers injured. Chillicothe Police and EMS responded to the scene at about 7:48 am. The Chillicothe Police report a 17-year-old driver was northbound and attempting to turn west onto 190. That vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle. Both drivers were taken to Hedrick Medical Center. Both drivers had minor or moderate injuries as a result of the crash.
KMBC.com
After years of planning, Lathrop celebrates the opening of its large all-inclusive park
LATHROP, Mo. — A local community is finally opening its all-inclusive park after nearly four years of planning and fundraising. It's a 10,000-square-foot all-inclusive park in Lathrop, Missouri. A town of just a couple thousand people. "There was a need to replace the playground, so there was an original...
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
kchi.com
Most Wanted Arrest
A woman on the Livingston County Most Wanted list since August of 2021 was arrested in Indiana. Forty-eight-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist of Marion, IN was arrested Tuesday morning in Grant County, IN. the arrest was on a Livingston County probation violation warrant. Crist had been on probation since her guilty plea for possession of a controlled substance in May of 2021.
kchi.com
Livingston County Jury Notices Sent
Six hundred Livingston County residents are receiving notices of Jury Duty in their mailboxes. The Livingston County Circuit Clerk Jane Gann prepared the notices from a list of randomly selected names. Those notices were sent in the mail by the Livingston County Sheriff, Steve Cox. The notices are for a...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
Comments / 0