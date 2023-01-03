Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Related
Snowplow Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg, Video Footage Released Of Him Being Airlifted
Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday. Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition. Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.
Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
Jeremy Renner Was Helping Stranded Relative Before Snow Plow Accident: Cops
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was helping a stranded family member “stuck in the snow” when the 51-year-old was run over by his own snowplow on Sunday morning, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.The horrific accident critically injured Renner, but he was in stable condition on Tuesday afternoon, his publicist said.Renner appeared to be conscious and personally posting to social media from the hospital late Tuesday. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote in an Instagram update. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” The caption on the post accompanied a photo...
New Details Emerge After Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Revealed
New details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death have emerged. According to her death certificate, the actress passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida, and her family chose to have her cremated. The certificate, which was obtained by US Weekly, came a few weeks after Alley’s children, True and Lillie...
ETOnline.com
Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gives Update on Her Condition, Following Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is doing well following her recent hospitalization. On Saturday, Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram Stories to give an update on his mother’s medical condition and clarify exactly which show she was filming when it happened. "Okay here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Brittany Murphy's Brother Believes 'Clueless' Star Was 'Taken Out'
He recently spoke out about getting 'justice' 13 years after her death.
Jeremy Renner’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriage To Ex Sonni Pacheco
Sonni Pacheco is a Canadian actress and model. She was married to Jeremy Renner for one year. She has one daughter with Jeremy. She accused Jeremy of threatening to kill her after their divorce. Jeremy Renner, 51, has enjoyed major success as an actor in Hollywood. He’s best known for...
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Her Recent Medical Emergency
Days ago, Sharon Osbourne was admitted to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while filming a TV show. Now, Sharon, 70, is giving a health update after she was discharged from Santa Paula Hospital in California. Along with posting a photo of her dog in front of the Christmas...
Ken Block death: Hoonigan founder killed in snowmobile accident aged 55
Rally car driving champion and action sports star Ken Block was tragically killed in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. The 55-year-old was riding alone on a steep slope when the vehicle flipped.
NBC Los Angeles
Jeremy Renner Was ‘Run Over' by More Than 7-Ton PistenBully Snowplow
"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner was "run over" by a more than 14,300-pound snowplow, known as a PistenBully, it was revealed as more details are emerging as to what exactly happened to the Marvel actor. Earlier this week, Renner was said to be in critical but stable condition after suffering blunt...
Jeremy Renner shares update after critical snow plow injury while helping family member
Jeremy Renner was injured by his own snow plow while trying to free a stranded vehicle, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Says He's "Messed Up" After Snow Plow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave fans...
Mark Ruffalo Sends Emotional Message to Jeremy Renner As He Recovers in ICU
Mark Ruffalo is sending well wishes to his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner following his snowplow accident. "Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," he reportedly wrote on his Instagram Stories, per People. He also asked the public to "please send healing goodness his way." Ruffalo...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jeremy Renner shares his bed-ridden ‘spa day’ in the ICU
On Jan. 2, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was found in “critical but stable” condition after being airlifted following what was believed to be a weather-related accident, but was later revealed to be a snow-plowing incident. According to details from The Reno Gazette, Renner went to assist a driver trapped in their vehicle, when he was run over by his snowplow. On Jan. 4, Renner uploaded to Instagram to thank his followers for their kind words, stating that he was “too messed up now to type.”
NBC News
Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after snowplowing accident
Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after he suffered an accident while plowing snow on Sunday, a representative said. "We can confirm Jeremy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” the representative said. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”
disneyfoodblog.com
“Tough as Nails.” Celebrities Share Words of Encouragement Following Jeremy Renner’s Accident
Actor Jeremy Renner shared his first update this morning after being involved in a snow plow accident over the weekend. He posted a photo of himself from his hospital bed on his Instagram page thanking friends and fans alike for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Renner has been recovering in the Intensive Care Unit after multiple surgeries. His family reported he was in “critical but stable” condition, but now that the Hawkeye actor has shared an update himself, the well wishes are continuing — and from some very heroic celebrities.
Comments / 0