Reno, NV

New York Post

Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
NEVADA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jeremy Renner Was Helping Stranded Relative Before Snow Plow Accident: Cops

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was helping a stranded family member “stuck in the snow” when the 51-year-old was run over by his own snowplow on Sunday morning, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.The horrific accident critically injured Renner, but he was in stable condition on Tuesday afternoon, his publicist said.Renner appeared to be conscious and personally posting to social media from the hospital late Tuesday. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote in an Instagram update. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” The caption on the post accompanied a photo...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
The Independent

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident

Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
RENO, NV
New York Post

Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor

Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
NEVADA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Jeremy Renner Was ‘Run Over' by More Than 7-Ton PistenBully Snowplow

"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner was "run over" by a more than 14,300-pound snowplow, known as a PistenBully, it was revealed as more details are emerging as to what exactly happened to the Marvel actor. Earlier this week, Renner was said to be in critical but stable condition after suffering blunt...
RENO, NV
wegotthiscovered.com

Jeremy Renner shares his bed-ridden ‘spa day’ in the ICU

On Jan. 2, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was found in “critical but stable” condition after being airlifted following what was believed to be a weather-related accident, but was later revealed to be a snow-plowing incident. According to details from The Reno Gazette, Renner went to assist a driver trapped in their vehicle, when he was run over by his snowplow. On Jan. 4, Renner uploaded to Instagram to thank his followers for their kind words, stating that he was “too messed up now to type.”
NBC News

Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after snowplowing accident

Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after he suffered an accident while plowing snow on Sunday, a representative said. "We can confirm Jeremy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” the representative said. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”
RENO, NV
disneyfoodblog.com

“Tough as Nails.” Celebrities Share Words of Encouragement Following Jeremy Renner’s Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner shared his first update this morning after being involved in a snow plow accident over the weekend. He posted a photo of himself from his hospital bed on his Instagram page thanking friends and fans alike for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Renner has been recovering in the Intensive Care Unit after multiple surgeries. His family reported he was in “critical but stable” condition, but now that the Hawkeye actor has shared an update himself, the well wishes are continuing — and from some very heroic celebrities.

