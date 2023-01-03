ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Local foodbank hosting food distribution

Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. …. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/third-suspect-arrested-in-connection-to-sykes-ave-homicide/. Man charged with first-degree murder in connection …. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Missing Portsmouth teen found safe: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — UPDATE: Portsmouth police said Serenity Rager was found safe Tuesday night. Investigators in Portsmouth are searching for a 14-year-old girl Tuesday night. The department said Serenity Rager was last seen leaving Craddock Middle School with another classmate who is unknown at this time. Police said Serenity...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life

"That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I tried not to panic, but I motioned to him to come around and he knew exactly what to do." Read more: https://bit.ly/3jN1q3s. Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy’s life. "That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk Parks and Rec launches therapeutic recreation program

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation is introducing “Out and About,” a therapeutic recreation program for adults with disabilities ages 18 and up. The program will take place every Tuesday in January from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Planter’s Club. The goal of “Out and About” is to promote socialization, reduce anxiety […]
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just misses mother and toddler

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet came through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Virginia Beach man last seen on Christmas found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY — A missing man who hasn’t been heard from since Christmas is considered endangered, police say. Marc Nozzolillo has known mental health struggles, police say, and has had recent episodes of psychosis. He’s 34 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia Beach Seeking Public’s Assistance in Identifying Locations Where Individuals are Living Unsheltered

Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation is asking for the public’s help in identifying locations throughout the city where individuals have been observed living without shelter. The information will help guide staff during the street count of the 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of the homeless population. An online map tool at www.PublicInput.com/2023VBPITCount can be used to submit locations from a mobile device or computer through Jan. 9.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

