Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
Related
Norfolk schools participate in challenge to encourage attendance
Attendance has decreased in schools since the pandemic, according to reports. That's why schools in Norfolk are joining in on a challenge to encourage children to come to school.
WAVY News 10
Local foodbank hosting food distribution
Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. …. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/third-suspect-arrested-in-connection-to-sykes-ave-homicide/. Man charged with first-degree murder in connection …. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Public Schools wants input on possible pre-Labor Day school start
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Should Chesapeake Public Schools start the school year before Labor Day?. That’s what the school division wants to know, and it has issued a survey to get feedback from residents and other stakeholders. Based on a 2019 change in state code, school boards can...
Missing Portsmouth teen found safe: Police
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — UPDATE: Portsmouth police said Serenity Rager was found safe Tuesday night. Investigators in Portsmouth are searching for a 14-year-old girl Tuesday night. The department said Serenity Rager was last seen leaving Craddock Middle School with another classmate who is unknown at this time. Police said Serenity...
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members react to string of shootings, homicides
As Portsmouth Police continue to investigate the six homicides in the last nine days of 2022, community members say there's more work to be done.
Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life
"That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I tried not to panic, but I motioned to him to come around and he knew exactly what to do." Read more: https://bit.ly/3jN1q3s. Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy’s life. "That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I...
Suffolk Parks and Rec launches therapeutic recreation program
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation is introducing “Out and About,” a therapeutic recreation program for adults with disabilities ages 18 and up. The program will take place every Tuesday in January from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Planter’s Club. The goal of “Out and About” is to promote socialization, reduce anxiety […]
WAVY News 10
Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just misses mother and toddler
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet came through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.
Chesapeake officials searching for raccoon that bit a person
The encounter between the individual and the animal happened in the 2900 block of Guenevere Drive, near Camelot Elementary School.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
WAVY News 10
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following threats
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea...
WAVY News 10
Missing Virginia Beach man last seen on Christmas found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY — A missing man who hasn’t been heard from since Christmas is considered endangered, police say. Marc Nozzolillo has known mental health struggles, police say, and has had recent episodes of psychosis. He’s 34 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
A closer look at performance allegations against ousted Portsmouth city manager
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Tonya Chapman is out, and Mimi Terry is Portsmouth’s new interim city manager. “I wanted to give six months to see what was going to be different, but we can’t afford six months to continue like we did for the last six months,” said Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke.
Unaccounted gift card audit plays role in Chapman’s firing, sources say
During the first Portsmouth City Council meeting of the year, Councilman Bill Moody made the motion to fire Tonya Chapman.
WAVY News 10
Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
Local hospitals welcome first Hampton Roads babies of 2023
Sunday, it was a special New Year's Day at local hospitals as they welcomed the first local babies born in 2023.
Local food bank to host food distribution event at Greenbrier Mall
The City of Chesapeake is helping community members keep their pantries full as inflation continues to put pressure on food-insecure families.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Virginia Beach Seeking Public’s Assistance in Identifying Locations Where Individuals are Living Unsheltered
Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation is asking for the public’s help in identifying locations throughout the city where individuals have been observed living without shelter. The information will help guide staff during the street count of the 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of the homeless population. An online map tool at www.PublicInput.com/2023VBPITCount can be used to submit locations from a mobile device or computer through Jan. 9.
Comments / 0