Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two teens were shot at the Metro Station Monday night. This incident occurred at the 1200 Block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. A Metro employee heard shots shortly after 10 pm. The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived and found a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. The juveniles were taken to nearby hospitals. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Martez Toney of D.C. was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this shooting, please take call the police at (202) 727-9099 The post Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Northwest D.C. Shortly after 3 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect on the 3300 Block of 14th Street. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect then left the location. The identity and the condition of the victim have not been released at this time. On Tuesday, Santo Rivas-Echeuarria, 34, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting in Northwest D.C. left a 33-year-old man dead Tuesday evening and three others injured. This incident occurred at the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly before 6 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered three men and one juvenile male all suffering from gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Benjie Byers of D.C. was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to nearby hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about The post Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Suspects Who Shot Woman Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying two suspects and a person of interest involved in the shooting of a woman early Monday morning in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after midnight, police found an adult woman with a single gunshot wound while investigating the report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Spring Road. The woman was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this shooting or the identity of the suspects, please take no action but call The post D.C. Suspects Who Shot Woman Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Beyond MoCo: FBI Offering Reward of $500,000 for Information on Person That Placed Pipe Bombs in DC on January 5, 2021
Per the FBI: The FBI and ATF are offering a combined reward of up to $490,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of Washington, DC, is also offering a reward of up to $10,000. The reward offered by MPD is solely governed by their terms and conditions. The total reward amount is now up to $500,000.
DEVELOPING: 1 man dead, child among the wounded in quadruple shooting in DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man has died and an 8-year-old child was among the wounded in a quadruple shooting reported in D.C. on Tuesday night, MPD said. The shooting happened at around 6 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, police said. An man was pronounced...
Man beaten to death with metal pipe on Ellipse in downtown DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities believe a man was beaten to death with a metal pipe early Wednesday morning on the Ellipse in downtown Washington, D.C. in a high profile part of the nation's capital near both the White House and the Washington Monument. Investigators say a jogger found the man in...
27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEE IT: MPD looking to ID man caught on cam taking cash drawer, socks from DC dry cleaner
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is looking to identify a man they say broke into a dry cleaning business in Southeast D.C., stole a cash drawer and socks, then left. The incident, which took place on Monday in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE, was caught on surveillance camera.
Five Teens Shot In Baltimore, One Dead
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Five teens were shot late yesterday morning in Southwest Baltimore. This incident happened at the 4400 Block of Edmondson Avenue. Shortly after 11 am, The Baltimore PD Southwest District officers arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting with multiple victims. When police arrived they discovered two 17-year-old males, two 18-year-old males, and a 16-year-old male all suffering from gunshot wounds. The five teens were taken to nearby hospitals. The 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The condition of the four other teens is unknown at this time. If you have any The post Five Teens Shot In Baltimore, One Dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
Death investigation prompts large police presence near National Mall in DC
WASHINGTON - A death investigation has prompted a large police presence near the National Mall in downtown Washington, D.C. Authorities say the body of a man was found dead near the 200 block of 15th Street in the northwest around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The circumstances of the investigation are not...
24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 24-year-old man was found shot by Baltimore police officers and was rushed to an area hospital yesterday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The 24-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. At this time, police have not identified a suspect or determined a motive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 410-396-2466 The post 24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Virginia Data Engineer ID'd As Victim Of Deadly Secret Service Pursuit
A 31-year-old data engineer from Virginia has been identified as the woman killed by an erratic driver fleeing from US Secret Service agents in Washington DC last month. Shuyu Sui, of McLean, VA, was walking south in the intersection of 14th Street and New York Avenue, Northwest, on Friday, Dec. 30, when Spiro Stafilatos ran a red light and was struck by another vehicle — sending his Buick into Sui and the other pedestrian, Metropolitan police said.
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
4 men, 4 teens shot in separate shootings hours apart in DC
WASHINGTON — Eight people, including three teens, were injured and a 17-year-old boy was killed during a series of shootings in D.C. Monday. The five shootings were reported just hours apart in Southeast and Northwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Three of the shootings happened on or near Alabama Avenue in Southeast.
Northwest shooting leaves 1 man dead, 8-year-old and 2 others injured
WASHINGTON - An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. Police said the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. At the scene, first responders...
Police: Man with knife commits West End robbery
No one was injured after a man with a knife robbed another man of cash in the West End on Dec. 22, according to the Alexandria Police Department. The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. around apartment complexes in the 5700 block of Merton Court. The area is near the intersection with N. Beauregard Street and the Winker Botanical Preserve.
Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Herbert “Bertie” Randall to nine years in prison for an armed carjacking incident involving Randall and three other teenagers. At the hearing, Randall’s mother accused a broken medical system of failing to help treat her son’s diagnosed mental illness, while the judge and victims stressed the need for deterrence amid a recent county-wide spate of violence.
17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
