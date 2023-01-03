BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Five teens were shot late yesterday morning in Southwest Baltimore. This incident happened at the 4400 Block of Edmondson Avenue. Shortly after 11 am, The Baltimore PD Southwest District officers arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting with multiple victims. When police arrived they discovered two 17-year-old males, two 18-year-old males, and a 16-year-old male all suffering from gunshot wounds. The five teens were taken to nearby hospitals. The 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The condition of the four other teens is unknown at this time. If you have any The post Five Teens Shot In Baltimore, One Dead appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO