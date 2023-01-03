ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville hotel

By Ethan Illers
 7 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville.

According to police, the incident happened inside a room at the DoubleTree Hotel on 4th Avenue North. The victims are a boyfriend and girlfriend from Shelby County.

Police said the 31-year-old man, identified as Geremy Causey, was found with a semi-automatic pistol near him and had injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 45-year-old Irene Bond, was also found fatally shot.

The keycard to the hotel room was last used at 3 a.m. Sunday morning and a hotel staff member found the pair dead at around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Investigators said they are now in the process of notifying family members of both individuals.

No other information was released.

