'It's a terrible thing to see': LeBron James sends 'super prayers' to Bills' Damar Hamlin

LeBron James sent his "thoughts and super prayers" to Damar Hamlin and his family after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game Monday night.

The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and he was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Speaking to reporters after the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Charlotte Hornets, James said postponing the NFL game was "definitely the right call."

"The safety of players in all sports is always the most important," he added.

Medical personnel aided Hamlin on the field and administered CPR. An automated external defibrillator was required.

"It's a terrible thing to see, and I wish nothing but the best for that kid, for the city of Buffalo, for the franchise of the Bills, for the rest of the NFL and also the Bengals that were there playing that game," James said.

According to a Bills press statement issued at 1:48 a.m. on Tuesday, Hamlin remains sedated at the hospital and is in critical condition.