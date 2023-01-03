ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

'It's a terrible thing to see': LeBron James sends 'super prayers' to Bills' Damar Hamlin

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2XeM_0k23Lzhu00

LeBron James sent his "thoughts and super prayers" to Damar Hamlin and his family after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game Monday night.

The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and he was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Speaking to reporters after the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Charlotte Hornets, James said postponing the NFL game was "definitely the right call."

"The safety of players in all sports is always the most important," he added.

Medical personnel aided Hamlin on the field and administered CPR. An automated external defibrillator was required.

"It's a terrible thing to see, and I wish nothing but the best for that kid, for the city of Buffalo, for the franchise of the Bills, for the rest of the NFL and also the Bengals that were there playing that game," James said.

According to a Bills press statement issued at 1:48 a.m. on Tuesday, Hamlin remains sedated at the hospital and is in critical condition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s injury hits close to home for 14-year-old Monterey High football player

LUBBOCK, Texas – The sports world is still in shock after seeing Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field after a hit in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old was given CPR and had his heartbeat restored before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He’s been sedated […]
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Damar Hamlin's Father Makes Plea To Fans

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital. Doctors sedated Hamlin and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night. While...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Bengals owner Mike Brown releases statement following Damar Hamlin’s collapse

Cincinnati Bengals owner and president Mike Brown released a statement on Tuesday following the tragedy that took place at Paycor Stadium on Monday night. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and suffered a cardiac arrest following a tackle made on Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins, the team confirmed early Tuesday morning. CPR was administered for around 10 minutes and his heartbeat was restored before he was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update

Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition, but there has been some positive news about his health over the past two days. The Buffalo Bills provided the latest. The Bills said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” while in intensive care at...
BUFFALO, NY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Damar Hamlin's family 'frustrated' by Tee Higgins critics: 'This isn't supporting Damar'

Damar Hamlin's family wants any criticism against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins to stop. Buffalo Bills reporter Rachel Hopmayer spoke with Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and longtime friend, outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Wednesday. Rooney said Hamlin's family is "frustrated" and "mad" about the accusatory social media comments made toward Higgins from some users since their son's cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Damar Hamlin's family releases statement: 'Please keep Damar in your prayers'

Damar Hamlin's family thanked fans for their support in a statement Tuesday via Jordan Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and longtime friend. "On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," Hamlin's family said in the statement. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country."
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

AEW wrestler Chris Jericho donates $10K to Damar Hamlin's Chasing M’s Foundation

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho has joined in the support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Jericho donated $10,000 to Hamlin's charity, the Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, after the defensive back collapsed on the field during the Monday night game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. According...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Buffalo Bills release optimistic update on Damar Hamlin

This past Monday night, we were all shaken to the core when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin was rushed to the hospital after he went into cardiac arrest on the field. The incident took place during the Bills’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin has been in critical condition ever since, and just moments ago, the Bills tweeted out some very optimistic news.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Damar Hamlin injury: What is the NFL's emergency action plan?

Time stood still for NFL fans when medics performed CPR on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Hamlin, who collapsed to the ground during the the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game at Paycor Stadium, had his heartbeat restored on the field, and an automated external defibrillator, or AED, was required. The 24-year-old was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Listen to Episode 67 of ‘Marchand and Ourand’: How ESPN handled Damar Hamlin incident

Andrew Marchand and John Ourand discuss ESPN’s coverage of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football” and what the network could have done differently. Other topics include Google/YouTube’s $2+ billion deal for the NFL Sunday Ticket package and Amazon’s plans to launch a sports-focused app. This week’s show has regular podcast features like Who’s Up and Who’s Down and Call of the Week.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

When Bengals will play Ravens on Sunday, updated AFC playoff scenarios

The Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) will play Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Paycor Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday afternoon. Cincinnati will play Baltimore for the AFC North title as there is still no determination about the postponed Bengals-Bills game from Monday. If the Bengals beat the Ravens, they’ll be back-to-back AFC North champions for the first time since the division's inception 20 years ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy