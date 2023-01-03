Damar Hamlin's family releases statement: 'Please keep Damar in your prayers'

Damar Hamlin's family thanked fans for their support in a statement Tuesday via Jordan Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and longtime friend.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," Hamlin's family said in the statement. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country."

"We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar," the statement continued. "We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank coach (Zac) Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done."

The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field and suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game at Paycor Stadium on Monday night. He is currently sedated at UC Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, according to a Bills press release issued at 1:48 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hamlin's family asked fans to keep the 24-year-old in their prayers and said they would release updates as they receive them.

Bills and Bengals fans gathered outside the hospital Monday night to show their support for Hamlin, with some fans lighting candles.