Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Dec. 26-30, 2022
Jan. 5—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
New pizzeria to open in Scranton
Jan. 5—A restaurateur who owns eateries in Pike and Wayne counties plans to expand into Lackawanna County. Roy Leeflang, 50, of Lake Ariel, owner of Anna-Capri Diner in Salem Twp., Dante's Pizza in Paupack Twp., and Paupack Diner in Palmyra Twp., aims to open Giavanna's Pizzeria & Restaurante, 2601 Birney Ave., Scranton, during February.
Pottsville man jailed in domestic assault
Jan. 7—A man was jailed after Pottsville police responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the 200 block of West Union Street around 4 p.m. Sunday. Police said their investigation determined that Nicolas Webber, 32, assaulted a 37-year-old woman by shoving her, biting her and pulling her hair.
Scranton man shoots at woman, police say
Jan. 6—A Scranton man shot at a woman several times early Thursday morning after hours of argument, city police said Friday. Arsenio R. Willey, 33, 1103 1/2 Snyder Ave., faces two counts of felony aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. No injuries were reported in the shooting near Willey's home.
Man charged with stealing vehicle in Carbondale
Jan. 7—A Scranton man who police suspect was high on methamphetamine stole a car Thursday left running while the driver looked for her wallet, Carbondale police said. John R. Horvath III, 26, 3032 1/2 Division St., is charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.
Mahanoy City man waives hearing; police say he tried to run over tow truck driver
Jan. 6—SHENANDOAH — A Mahanoy City man charged with trying to run over a tow truck driver who was repossessing his vehicle waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. Cesar Antonio Valenzuela Rojas, 26, of 311 W. Mahanoy Ave., was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge...
