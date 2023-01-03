ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemstrom still seeking NHL success with Blue Jackets: 'It's what I'm trying to crack'

By Brian Hedger, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
Brad Larsen has seen it before.

After failing with one, two or even three NHL teams, a light bulb flips on for a mercurial player and suddenly there’s a lucky general manager who looks like a genius. There’s also a GM left wondering why it didn’t work out for their team.

“That’s what terrifies GMs,” Larsen said. “You don’t want to be wrong. None of us wants to be wrong. And sometimes, it’s not wrong. Sometimes, it’s just the circumstance. Sometimes, it’s change.”

Welcome to the Blue Jackets’ situation with forward Emil Bemstrom, a 23-year old offensive force at every level except the NHL thus far in his professional career ― including the American Hockey League. Despite being recalled to Columbus twice already, Bemstrom ranks among AHL scoring leaders with 14 goals, 17 assists and 31 points in just 21 games for the Cleveland Monsters.

He’s also chipped in 4-2-6 in nine games with the Blue Jackets (11-22-2), including a one-timer to cap a power play Saturday in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks to snap a seven-game losing streak.

“It’s what I have to do,” Bemstrom said. “It’s my job to come here and do it every day. (There’s) been a lot of players before me who’ve done it, so I just need to have that as a carrot and keep working."

Can Emil Bemstrom thrive with Columbus Blue Jackets?

The problem is the carrot is getting close to the greens and Bemstrom might need a new one if this season doesn’t do the trick.

That’s what keeps GMs like the Blue Jackets’ Jarmo Kekalainen awake at night, pondering why a player like Bemstrom hasn't panned out yet.

At age 19, after being selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL draft, Bemstrom became the youngest player in Swedish Hockey League history to lead that circuit in goals as a rookie with Djurgardens (2018-19). He also thrived at the start of one season in Finland’s top division, Liiga, after finishing his NHL rookie campaign with 10-10-20 in 56 games (2019-20).

That season was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, which put the NHL on a four-month pause starting in March 2020. The postseason was held in two Canadian quarantine “bubbles,” but the time off wasn’t beneficial for Bemstrom. His timing was off, his confidence waned and a badly missed shot during a key power play in the Blue Jackets’ first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning was haunting.

Multiple injuries and bouts of inconsistency the past two years followed, making it questionable whether he’d even be retained by Columbus as a restricted free agent. Bemstrom agreed to a two-year “prove it” contract worth $1.8 million Aug. 3, and was then cut from the Blue Jackets’ camp roster. He started with the Monsters, teamed with rookie Kirill Marchenko to form a dangerous power-play unit and was recalled Nov. 7 to Columbus.

After totaling 2-2-4 in seven games, Bemstrom was returned to Cleveland after taking a hooking penalty to negate a Blue Jackets power play Nov. 23 against the Montreal Canadiens. It felt like the last straw, but Bemstrom made sure it wasn’t.

Emil Bemstrom is back for another NHL look

Bemstrom earned his latest kick at the NHL can with a second offensive tear in the AHL, but having that kind of success with the Blue Jackets remains the goal.

“It’s certainly another level, as far as the pace of play,” Larsen said. “It’s hard to teach yourself to calm your mind when it increases, and I think that’s his biggest hurdle. The skill set’s there. He’s a worker. He’s not a lazy guy. It’s calming his mind as the pace goes up.”

That’s a lot easier said than done, but there are encouraging signs. Bemstrom has already notched a hat trick at the NHL level, pushing a game against the Nashville Predators to overtime in 2021, and he showed renewed confidence in the win Saturday against Chicago.

Doing it consistently is the final step.

"It’s what I’m trying to crack," Bemstrom said. "You just don’t have to think that much, and for me, I'd like to show the coaching staff here and the GM that I belong.”

