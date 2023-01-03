ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

2023 NFL Draft tracker: Top college football players who have declared

By James Parks
 2 days ago

With the college football season winding down, many of the most high-profile underclassmen are revealing their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

The deadline for those players to make a decision in Mon., Jan. 16.

A year ago, we saw around 100 underclassmen declare for the NFL Draft early and we should see a comparable number of prospects electing to turn pro this year.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place in Kansas City from April 27 to April 29. The first round will be held on the 27th, with the second and third rounds on the 28th, and the final four rounds all on the final day, the 29th.

Here's a glance at the top college football players who have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Will Anderson, Jr. Alabama edge rusher, ranked the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Anderson scouting report: "A potential first overall selection with the ability to convert speed to power and is also a twitch athlete with great speed." More

Bryce Young. Alabama quarterback, ranked the No. 3 player in the 2023 NFL Draft and the No. 1 ranked quarterback.

Young scouting report: "An undersized, athletic gamer who possesses a lasso for an arm and is the consummate team leader. Has experienced the biggest stages that college football has to offer; uber-competitive and ultra-poised." More

Bijan Robinson. Texas running back, ranked the No. 4 overall player and the No. 1 running back nationally.

Robinson scouting report: "While he is a raw pass protector and must refine his open-field vision to better work to space, Bijan Robinson is an elite running back prospect without any athletic limitations. His size, agility, lateral and linear burst, balance, power, and well-rounded pass-catching are all special." More

Myles Murphy. Clemson defensive end, ranked the No. 5 overall player and No. 2 edge in the draft.

Murphy scouting report: "An experienced, versatile defensive lineman who is capable of playing any position with his hand in the dirt up front; possesses a quick first step, with excellent bend and athleticism." More

Bryan Bresee. Clemson defensive lineman, the No. 6 overall player and No. 2 interior defensive lineman nationally.

Bresee scouting report: "A defensive lineman who boasts experience on the biggest stages and exhibits impressive unidirectional movement skills, power, and length, Bryan Bresee can be an elite defender if he grows more consistent with his technique and recovers from his 2021 ACL tear." More

Peter Skoronski. Northwestern offensive lineman, ranked No. 8 player overall nationally and No. 1 at his position.

Skoronski scouting report: "A potential first-round pick that has the versatility to play any position on the offensive line with his size and athletic ability." More

Cam Smith. South Carolina cornerback, ranked No. 9 nationally overall and No. 1 at cornerback.

Smith scouting report: "A rowdy defensive back that consistently detects the ball, Smith roves the secondary with a presence that makes quarterbacks second guess their decisions." More

Tyree Wilson. Texas Tech edge defender, ranked No. 12 overall and the No. 3 player at his position.

Wilson scouting report: "Wilson is one of the most physically gifted prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, possessing the arm length, frame, explosiveness, and power to be an immediate impact player at the next level." More

Joey Porter, Jr. Penn State cornerback, ranked No. 15 overall and the No. 3 player at his position.

Porter scouting report: "A press corner with good size - the prototypical build and attributes to be an NFL cornerback." More

Trenton Simpson. Clemson linebacker, ranked No. 18 nationally and the No. 1 outside linebacker in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Simpson scouting report: "A physical specimen that embodies versatility, Simpson’s usefulness in multiple schemes and athletic traits may place him in the top half of the first round." More

Michael Mayer. Notre Dame tight end, No. 19 overall prospect and the No. 1 ranked tight end.

Mayer scouting report: "Tough enough to break tackles after the catch and elusive enough to make defenders miss in the open field." More

