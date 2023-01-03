Mineral City Village Council reviews drawings for park project

Sealed bids for the purchase of the below materials for use by the Public Works Department in 2023 will be received by the Board of Trustees of Jackson Township at the Township Office, 5735 Wales Avenue NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646 until 4:00 PM, local time on February 14, 2023. Bids will be publicly opened and read on February 14, 2023, at 5:00 PM unless extended by written notice of the change which shall be given to all persons who have received or requested the specification no later than 72 hours prior to the date fixed for such opening.

