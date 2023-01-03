ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral City, OH

Mineral City Village Council reviews drawings for park project

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

Mineral City Village Council

Friday meeting

KEY ACTION: Council reviewed the drawings for the proposed park complex.

DISCUSSION: The estimated cost of the project is about $1.5 million. Council has discussed installing basketball and pickleball courts, a soccer field, playground equipment, walking trail, new restrooms, picnic pavilion and barbecue grill. Mayor Laurie Green said this project is in the early stages and funding will be explored. A park committee meeting will be held after the new year.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Passed a resolution authorizing the village to accept a property at 5033 Miner St. It is a property that needs cleaned up and demolished due to a fire. The village agreed to absorb all costs and cleanup.
  • Passed an amendment to an ordinance that requires residents to place trash in containers and limiting times containers may be put out for pickup, prior to 6 p.m. on the day before the trash is collected. Anyone in violation of the ordinance can be fined $150 for each day of the violation and also be responsible for court costs.
  • Named Terry Nill, council president; Sam Moore, street supervisor; and Darla Daughtery, volunteer representative for the ambulance district.

FOR YOUR INFO:

  • Mayor Laurie Green thanked the Mineral City Fire Department for its emergency response during the inclement weather over the Christmas holiday and opening up the fire station as a warming center in conjunction with the Tuscarawas County Emergency Center.
  • Carrie Moore was hired as full-time library director at $13 per hour; Darissa Lute, fiscal officer/tax administrator at $1,000 per month; and the mayor’s wages will increase from $300 to $400 per month, effective Jan. 1, 2024 at the beginning of the new mayor’s term.
  • Council meetings will be held at 7 p.m. the first and fourth Thursday of each month.

Barb Limbacher

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksontwp.com

Public Works Department 2023 Notice for Bids

Sealed bids for the purchase of the below materials for use by the Public Works Department in 2023 will be received by the Board of Trustees of Jackson Township at the Township Office, 5735 Wales Avenue NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646 until 4:00 PM, local time on February 14, 2023. Bids will be publicly opened and read on February 14, 2023, at 5:00 PM unless extended by written notice of the change which shall be given to all persons who have received or requested the specification no later than 72 hours prior to the date fixed for such opening.
JACKSON, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Police Department Sees Burst Water Line, Cleanup

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Dover Police Department captain’s office received some water damage following a water line issue overhead. Human Resources and Safety Director Gerry Mroczkowski told council the issue occurred last week, with the issue stemming from a soldered joint that failed on a half-inch water line.
DOVER, OH
WKYC

Exciting New Changes in Medina!

Joe talks with Jason French about the ribbon cutting on the brand new Healthcare Center. Sponsored by: Western Reserve Masonic Community.
MEDINA, OH
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
CANTON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Bluegrass Jams Resume at Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall

What do you have going on Tuesday evening? If you’re like most people, not much. But if you enjoy down-home music such as bluegrass, maybe even dabble in playing it, come on down to the G.A.R Hall in Peninsula where the Grass Jam is finally back. Two local leading...
PENINSULA, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Dining Guide: Chagrin Falls' 22 Best Restaurants

From Italian and sushi to cocktail lounges and popcorn, this postcard worthy town has it all. By Allison Jack. Why we love it: Open in 2020, this bright, modern American restaurant sports an idyllic view of the babbling Chagrin Falls waterfall and focuses on simply grilled fresh fish and quality steak with locally sourced ingredients. Try this: All the Cleveland Instagrammers rave about the Heavenly Biscuits appetizer ($8), baked from scratch and topped with honey butter. 17 River St., 440-893-0797, 17rivergrille.com.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar

LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman gets 6th OVI on New Years Eve, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy