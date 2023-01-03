ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Damar Hamlin Releases First Statement Since Injury

By Stephen Thompson
 2 days ago

The family of former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin released a statement for the first time since his injury.

PITTSBURGH -- The family of former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin has released a statement for the first time since he suffered a scary injury and collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium during the final Monday Night Football game of the season between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," the Hamlin family said in a statement released through Damar's representation. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country."

They had no updates to share on Damar's health, but said they would deliver new news when it is available. The latest updates from early the morning following his injury stated that he had gone into cardiac arrest and had been sedated by medical staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He is still in a critical state.

The Hamlin's thanked the medical staff at Paycor Stadium and UC Medical Center, who responded so quickly to the emergency, as well as both teams for their support.

They asked that fans continue to keep Damar in their prayers.

Pittsburgh, PA
