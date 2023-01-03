ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars of the Day: Casey, Moore lead Portsmouth to girls basketball victory

By Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
The Portsmouth High girls basketball team rallied for a win and defending state champion Ponaganset came from behind to defeat the Rogers High girls team in Division I contests on Monday.

Morgan Casey and Ava Moore, Portsmouth girls basketball

Casey was injured and unable to play in December but made her presence felt on Monday as she scored a game-high 18 points and the host Patriots rallied past South Kingstown for a 50-46 victory. Portsmouth trailed after each of the first three quarters before coming through in crunch time to secure the win. Moore scored 13 points and was 4-for-4 from the free throw line where the Patriots made 13 of their 14 overall attempts.

Maeve Crowley and Danaysha Cherry, Rogers girls basketball

Rogers gave defending state champion and host Ponaganset all it could handle before falling 45-42 on Monday. Crowley tallied a game-high 24 points and helped the Vikings to a 10-point halftime lead before the Chieftains – despite 10 points and 10 rebounds from Cherry – rallied in the second half for a 45-42 win.

