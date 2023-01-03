ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTuber fought back against Nintendo DMCA notice and won

A hot potato: Nintendo is so hawkish about its IPs that whenever we report on someone doing something cool with, let's say, Mario Bros, we almost always include an obligatory, "Let's see how long Nintendo lawyers allow this to remain online" sidenote. Most of the time, it doesn't take long, and that's the end of it, but not this time.
Android will lose an exclusive function because of Apple

One of the great advantages of Android smartphones, especially when compared to iPhones, is the ability to download apps and games from a variety of sources. Of course this can also lead to other risks but that’s another conversation. However, although the The Google It has an official app store, the company does not restrict devices in that single market. This means that owners have plenty of options when it comes to adding software to their smartphones. Apple never went this way and in this way Iphone It is forbidden to download applications from unofficial sources. However, everything will change and therefore Android will lose an exclusive function due to Apple.
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android

Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password

Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
This Age-Defying Skincare Brand Is Having a Major Sale on Top-Rated Products That Work ‘Miracles’ on Sagging Skin & Wrinkles

Even though the new year has started, we're still embracing all of the post-holiday beauty sales. After all, it's the best time to treat yourself, right? If you still need to swap in some new skincare products for the year ahead, make sure that Dermelect products make the cut. The brand has some potent formulas that work "miracles" on sagging skin and wrinkles, according to shoppers. And right now, you can save 20 percent sitewide when you spend $60 or...
iOS 16.2 on Your iPhone: Every New Feature, Tool and More

If you haven't downloaded Apple's iOS 16.2, there are several reasons you'll want to do so. The latest iPhone update arrived Tuesday and brings a new Apple productivity tool, a karaoke mode for Apple Music and other new features to your iPhone. The update was released alongside iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page.
The 15 best mobile games on Apple and Android devices, from Fortnite to Among Us

The mobile game market has a ton to offer, from free-to-play hits to redesigned classics. You can download many titles on iOS and Android devices, letting you easily play on the go. We've chosen the best mobile games...
How to Switch Your Windows PC From a Microsoft Account to a Local Account

Using your computer with a Microsoft account is one of the best ways to enhance the Windows user experience. For example, it allows you to sync settings and preferences across Windows devices, download restricted apps from the Microsoft Store, and use One Drive for cloud storage on your PC.
