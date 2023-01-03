ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

theexaminernews.com

New Locations to Pick Up Smokehouse Tailgate Barbecue Now Available

Mike Hoffer and Justin Zeytoonian, proprietors of Smokehouse Tailgate Grill restaurants in New Rochelle and Mamaroneck, have partnered with DeCicco & Sons in Somers to introduce The Pit, their in-store barbecue operation. It’s located on the sprawling second floor of the market at their Grill & Lounge Beer Bar. At...
SOMERS, NY
News 12

Home featured on 'The Sopranos' up for sale in Newark

Superfans of "The Sopranos" now have the opportunity to live every day like one of their favorite mob bosses. The Newark home that was used as the set location for the residence of "Uncle Junior" is back on the market for $585,000. The four-bedroom home was purchased in 2019 for...
NEWARK, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Insanely Popular Sub Shop’s New Route 9 Location Will Open Soon

While it's not hard to find a deli that makes sandwiches, finding one that makes the perfect sub can be difficult. Luckily, that search is now getting easier. When it comes to subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders or whatever you call them, everyone has their own personal taste. For me, it's all about using the right bread, fresh ingredients and just the right proportions of toppings.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
theexaminernews.com

Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in White Plains

Some lucky New York State Lottery player is starting the new year almost $20,000 richer. New York Lottery officials announced a winning Take 5 top prize ticket, worth $19,956, was sold Dec. 29 at ShopRite at 29 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains for the midday drawing. The winning numbers for...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
rocklandreport.com

Pediatric Physical & Occupational Therapy Celebrates Grand Opening of Larger Facility in Nanuet

NANUET, NY – Pediatric Physical and Occupational Therapy of Hudson Valley, PLLC recently moved from New City to 160 East Route 59 in Nanuet and celebrated with a ribbon cutting on November 8th . The new facility is significantly larger to help more children, provide more operating hours, and it has a state-of-the-art therapy gym with sensory specialty equipment, a rock wall, zip line, trampoline, and spider cage.
NANUET, NY
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views

If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
NEWBURGH, NY
Raj guleria

New York’s famous Restaurants Of 2023.

Even though the reopening of so many restaurants in New York after the pandemic was exciting, the addition of more than 300 wonderful new eateries speaks volumes about the spirit of the city. I've eaten at restaurants in every borough (except Staten Island) over the past year that can hold their own against the best New York City restaurants to ever open, in no particular order.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wiltonbulletin.com

Old Greenwich home with view of Long Island Sound on the market for $5.3M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sitting on the water of the Long Island Sound, a colonial-style home at 36 Shore Road in Old Greenwich has hit the market for $5,295,000. The 0.45-acre property features a secluded "waterfront oasis," which has a floating dock and...
GREENWICH, CT
stupiddope.com

5 Must-Visit 3-Star Michelin Restaurants in NYC

New York City is known for its diverse and delicious dining options, and the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants are some of the best in the world. Here are five 3-star Michelin restaurants in NYC that are worth a visit:. Eleven Madison Park – Located in the heart of Manhattan, Eleven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter

More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
MANHATTAN, NY
rew-online.com

National Resources Purchases Rising Ground’s 28-Acre Yonkers/Bronx Campus for $52.6 Million

OPEN Impact Real Estate LLC (OPEN) announced today that it brokered the sale of Rising Ground’s 28-acre Leake & Watts campus in Yonkers and Bronx, New York to National Resources, a real estate development company, for $52.6 million. Lindsay Ornstein and Stephen Powers, founders of OPEN, with managing director Arthur Skelskie and vice president Alexander Smith, represented Rising Ground in the transaction. Rising Ground will retain a three-acre parcel of the property for various programs.
YONKERS, NY

