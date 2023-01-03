Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New YorkCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
Credit Acceptance Faces Lawsuit Over "Nightmare" Auto Loan PracticesAdvocate AndyNew York City, NY
New 'Hot Chicken' Restaurant In Norwalk To Give Away 300 Sandwiches At Grand Opening
A restaurant that offers Nashville-style hot chicken will give away 300 sandwiches at the upcoming grand opening of its new Fairfield County location. Haven Hot Chicken will open its Norwalk location in mid-January, representatives said. The business also operates locations in Orange and New Haven, serving up chicken nuggets, chicken...
theexaminernews.com
New Locations to Pick Up Smokehouse Tailgate Barbecue Now Available
Mike Hoffer and Justin Zeytoonian, proprietors of Smokehouse Tailgate Grill restaurants in New Rochelle and Mamaroneck, have partnered with DeCicco & Sons in Somers to introduce The Pit, their in-store barbecue operation. It’s located on the sprawling second floor of the market at their Grill & Lounge Beer Bar. At...
White Plains restaurant closes after 27 years
Graziella's Market location will remain open in West Harrison.
News 12
Home featured on 'The Sopranos' up for sale in Newark
Superfans of "The Sopranos" now have the opportunity to live every day like one of their favorite mob bosses. The Newark home that was used as the set location for the residence of "Uncle Junior" is back on the market for $585,000. The four-bedroom home was purchased in 2019 for...
Insanely Popular Sub Shop’s New Route 9 Location Will Open Soon
While it's not hard to find a deli that makes sandwiches, finding one that makes the perfect sub can be difficult. Luckily, that search is now getting easier. When it comes to subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders or whatever you call them, everyone has their own personal taste. For me, it's all about using the right bread, fresh ingredients and just the right proportions of toppings.
Hudson Valley, New York ‘Premier Destination’ Forced To Close After 30 Years
A "premier" Hudson Valley restaurant is being forced to close after 30 "tasteful" years. The owner of a popular Italian restaurant shocked my customers by announcing she was being forced to close the nearly 30-year eatery. Lower Hudson Valley, New York Italian Restaurant Closes. Graziella's Italian Bistro located on Church...
hamlethub.com
Bernard and Sarah to open À Table, prepared food storefront, in Ridgefield's Marketplace
Sarah and Bernard bid farewell to Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar on New Year’s Eve and are ready to embark on their next culinary adventure - a new prepared food storefront in the Marketplace that brings Bernard’s fabulous food to your family’s table and allows Sarah Bouissou Catering to continue its legacy.
The Crazy Octagon Mansion Hiding in Westchester County
One of the most stunning and bizarre houses in Upstate New York is in Westchester County and we can now take a peek inside. The Hudson Valley is known for its beauty. The land has some breathtaking views but the old architecture also offers some amazing sights. One of the more beautiful homes in the region is also pretty unknown despite being a landmark.
theexaminernews.com
Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in White Plains
Some lucky New York State Lottery player is starting the new year almost $20,000 richer. New York Lottery officials announced a winning Take 5 top prize ticket, worth $19,956, was sold Dec. 29 at ShopRite at 29 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains for the midday drawing. The winning numbers for...
rocklandreport.com
Pediatric Physical & Occupational Therapy Celebrates Grand Opening of Larger Facility in Nanuet
NANUET, NY – Pediatric Physical and Occupational Therapy of Hudson Valley, PLLC recently moved from New City to 160 East Route 59 in Nanuet and celebrated with a ribbon cutting on November 8th . The new facility is significantly larger to help more children, provide more operating hours, and it has a state-of-the-art therapy gym with sensory specialty equipment, a rock wall, zip line, trampoline, and spider cage.
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com
5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views
If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
New York’s famous Restaurants Of 2023.
Even though the reopening of so many restaurants in New York after the pandemic was exciting, the addition of more than 300 wonderful new eateries speaks volumes about the spirit of the city. I've eaten at restaurants in every borough (except Staten Island) over the past year that can hold their own against the best New York City restaurants to ever open, in no particular order.
wiltonbulletin.com
Old Greenwich home with view of Long Island Sound on the market for $5.3M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sitting on the water of the Long Island Sound, a colonial-style home at 36 Shore Road in Old Greenwich has hit the market for $5,295,000. The 0.45-acre property features a secluded "waterfront oasis," which has a floating dock and...
Commack Motor Inn sold for nearly $14 million
News 12 is told the new owner, a real estate investor, plans to fix it up and make it more family-friendly.
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
stupiddope.com
5 Must-Visit 3-Star Michelin Restaurants in NYC
New York City is known for its diverse and delicious dining options, and the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants are some of the best in the world. Here are five 3-star Michelin restaurants in NYC that are worth a visit:. Eleven Madison Park – Located in the heart of Manhattan, Eleven...
Eater
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter
More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
rew-online.com
National Resources Purchases Rising Ground’s 28-Acre Yonkers/Bronx Campus for $52.6 Million
OPEN Impact Real Estate LLC (OPEN) announced today that it brokered the sale of Rising Ground’s 28-acre Leake & Watts campus in Yonkers and Bronx, New York to National Resources, a real estate development company, for $52.6 million. Lindsay Ornstein and Stephen Powers, founders of OPEN, with managing director Arthur Skelskie and vice president Alexander Smith, represented Rising Ground in the transaction. Rising Ground will retain a three-acre parcel of the property for various programs.
New Rochelle PD promotes 7 officers
The event was held in the ceremonial auditorium, with family and friends in attendance.
New York Library Caves Allows TV Star To Read Controversial Book
A TV star says a Hudson Valley library "caved" when he was allowed to read a controversial book to children. Actor Kirk Cameron held a story hour at the Scarsdale Library to read from his controversial book on Dec. 30. Huge Turnout For Kirk Cameron in Westchester County, New York.
