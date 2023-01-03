ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, NY

News 12

Kiryas Joel firefighters seen saving man in daring car fire rescue

A man was rescued from a burning car Tuesday by Kiryas Joel firefighters after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a concrete barrier. Frightened onlookers along Meron Drive can be heard screaming when the car bursts into flames as first responders begin to arrive. A community source tells News...
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
News 12

Police: Man seriously injured in Selden hit-and-run

A man was seriously injured in a Selden hit-and-run Wednesday night. Authorities say at 9:52 p.m., a man traveling southbound on an electric bicycle on Dare Road was struck by a vehicle also traveling southbound. The driver fled the scene, continuing southbound on Dare Road. The victim, who has not...
SELDEN, NY
News 12

Police: Amityville woman arrested for DWI crash; 3-year-old son injured

A woman from Amityville is accused of DWI following a crash that injured her 3-year-old son. Police say around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Louewanda Benjamin rear-ended a Chevy Equinox while driving a Toyota Camry westbound on the Southern State Parkway. The driver of the Chevy Equinox was taken to the hospital...
AMITYVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Rolled-Over Box Truck Delays Traffic On I-287 In Harrison

A box truck that tipped over briefly caused lane closures on a Westchester County highway, police said. The accident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 287 Westbound in Harrison between exits 7 and 10, according to state police. After the box truck rolled over, the right...
HARRISON, NY
WTNH

30-year-old man shot on Chapel Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting incident on Chapel Street that took place late Wednesday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a person was shot on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street. When police got to the scene, officers said they found a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ansonia man died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m., near exit 12 on Route 9 southbound. While going around a curve in the road, a Toyota 4Runner LTD driven by 34-year-old Vance...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City Home

A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.The house ha…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Several hurt in fire sparked by e-bikes in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Several people were hurt Tuesday in a fire in Harlem that was started by e-bikes.The FDNY says it happened around 8:30 p.m. on West 141st Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.Officials say the fire started on the second floor of a six-story home and took about an hour to get under control.Nine people suffered minor injuries. Four were taken to Harlem Hospital for observation, and five refused medical attention.The battalion chief says about 100 people are impacted.One woman said she made it out down the fire escape."When I got to the second floor, trying to come down to the ladder, I slipped, and I just thank God somebody grabbed my grandson," she said. "If the fire didn't kill you, the smoke would have, definitely."The chief says last year, they had over 200 e-bike fires and multiple deaths.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

