News 12
Kiryas Joel firefighters seen saving man in daring car fire rescue
A man was rescued from a burning car Tuesday by Kiryas Joel firefighters after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a concrete barrier. Frightened onlookers along Meron Drive can be heard screaming when the car bursts into flames as first responders begin to arrive. A community source tells News...
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash on Sunrise Highway
Authorities say the accident occurred at 5:09 a.m. eastbound on Sunrise Highway and west of Hospital Road.
Tractor-Trailer Crash Spills Rocks All Over Hudson Valley Road
A crash shut down shut down a busy road for hours, after police say a minivan collided with a tractor-trailer. Officials say the crash caused the trailer to tip over and spill its payload all over the road, blocking the roadway. According to Health NY, motor vehicle traffic crashes are...
News 12
Police: Man seriously injured in Selden hit-and-run
A man was seriously injured in a Selden hit-and-run Wednesday night. Authorities say at 9:52 p.m., a man traveling southbound on an electric bicycle on Dare Road was struck by a vehicle also traveling southbound. The driver fled the scene, continuing southbound on Dare Road. The victim, who has not...
News 12
Police: Amityville woman arrested for DWI crash; 3-year-old son injured
A woman from Amityville is accused of DWI following a crash that injured her 3-year-old son. Police say around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Louewanda Benjamin rear-ended a Chevy Equinox while driving a Toyota Camry westbound on the Southern State Parkway. The driver of the Chevy Equinox was taken to the hospital...
Man, Age 33, Killed After SUV Hits Concrete Barrier In Middletown
A 33-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a single-car crash after his SUV hit a concrete barrier and rolled. The crash took place in Middlesex County around 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Route 9 in Middletown. According to state police, New Haven County resident Vance Jenkins of Ansonia was...
Pedestrian killed in NJ hit-and-run crash
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in New Jersey on Tuesday night, according to authorities.
News 12
Police: Woodbury arrest leads to finding missing woman, stolen car out of Ulster County
An arrest Monday in Woodbury solved two separate cases involving a missing woman and a stolen car out of Ulster County. Police say Kristin Hoffman allegedly stole the car and had previously been reported missing. They say her passenger, Andrew Hunt, is facing charges for possessing a stolen gun and...
Rolled-Over Box Truck Delays Traffic On I-287 In Harrison
A box truck that tipped over briefly caused lane closures on a Westchester County highway, police said. The accident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 287 Westbound in Harrison between exits 7 and 10, according to state police. After the box truck rolled over, the right...
ID Released For 31-Year-Old Killed After Car Mounts Sidewalk, Strikes Tree In Stamford
Police have identified a woman who was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree on New Year's Day in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 in the area of 171 Greenwich Ave. Stamford resident Marcela Parra, age 31, was killed when...
30-year-old man shot on Chapel Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting incident on Chapel Street that took place late Wednesday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a person was shot on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street. When police got to the scene, officers said they found a […]
Police: Person driving stolen car crashes into house, 2 parked cars
They say they responded to a report of a stationary stolen car on New Year's Day. That's when the car fled and the driver lost control, falling over 21 feet to the ground.
1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ansonia man died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m., near exit 12 on Route 9 southbound. While going around a curve in the road, a Toyota 4Runner LTD driven by 34-year-old Vance...
NJ Couple Charged With Running Five-Finger Discount Ring
A Passaic County couple ran a retail theft ring that paid thieves to shoplift specific items from a list that they provided, authorities charged. Ali Soto, 42, and Vickiana Colon, 36, both of North Haledon, were both charged with being leaders of an organized theft operation, among other offenses. The...
Kingston Cooking Fire Traps, Hospitalizes Elderly Woman: Officials
An elderly woman with limited mobility was hospitalized after a cooking fire got out of control, officials say. Firefighters arrived at 73 Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted about a fire that trapped a person inside the building, according to the Kingston Polic…
Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City Home
A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.The house ha…
Several hurt in fire sparked by e-bikes in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Several people were hurt Tuesday in a fire in Harlem that was started by e-bikes.The FDNY says it happened around 8:30 p.m. on West 141st Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.Officials say the fire started on the second floor of a six-story home and took about an hour to get under control.Nine people suffered minor injuries. Four were taken to Harlem Hospital for observation, and five refused medical attention.The battalion chief says about 100 people are impacted.One woman said she made it out down the fire escape."When I got to the second floor, trying to come down to the ladder, I slipped, and I just thank God somebody grabbed my grandson," she said. "If the fire didn't kill you, the smoke would have, definitely."The chief says last year, they had over 200 e-bike fires and multiple deaths.
Gunman, 21, arrested for murder in Bronx fatal shooting
Police arrested a 21-year-old alleged gunman for murder after a man suffered a fatal hip wound in a Bronx shooting last week, authorities announced Wednesday.
Goshen, NY Police Officer Goes Viral for Astonishing Reason
It's a very touching story that deserves to be highlighted. I was on Facebook the other day and noticed a pretty incredible video that was posted and going viral. A local police officer from the Hudson Valley recently went above and beyond the call of duty to help make a young resident's day.
Westport Man Nabbed For Causing Disturbance At Popular Mexican Restaurant, Police Say
A Fairfield County man has been charged with criminal trespass after allegedly repeatedly attempting to get inside a popular Mexican restaurant after he was removed for causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Viva Zapata’s at 530 Riverside Ave. Westport Police...
