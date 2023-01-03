Read full article on original website
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
Second Body Recovered at Splitrock Reservoir After 2 Drown Ice FishingMorristown MinuteKinnelon, NJ
"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Goshen, NY Police Officer Goes Viral for Astonishing Reason
It's a very touching story that deserves to be highlighted. I was on Facebook the other day and noticed a pretty incredible video that was posted and going viral. A local police officer from the Hudson Valley recently went above and beyond the call of duty to help make a young resident's day.
PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him
A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Albany man pleads guilty to stabbing bus passenger in Newburgh
Under the plea agreement, it's expected that Maleek Phillips will serve 10 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.
NJ Couple Charged With Running Five-Finger Discount Ring
A Passaic County couple ran a retail theft ring that paid thieves to shoplift specific items from a list that they provided, authorities charged. Ali Soto, 42, and Vickiana Colon, 36, both of North Haledon, were both charged with being leaders of an organized theft operation, among other offenses. The...
Police: Westbury bank latest target in series of robberies across Nassau County
Authorities say on Wednesday afternoon, a masked 5 feet 8 inches male entered the Bank of America on Post Avenue, slipped the teller a note demanding money and threatened the use of a weapon.
Kingston Cooking Fire Traps, Hospitalizes Elderly Woman: Officials
An elderly woman with limited mobility was hospitalized after a cooking fire got out of control, officials say. Firefighters arrived at 73 Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted about a fire that trapped a person inside the building, according to the Kingston Polic…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County pair arrested with stolen car and gun
TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Town of Wallkill woman and a Newburgh man have been arrested by Woodbury Town Police following a traffic stop at Routes 32 and 17 in the Town of Woodbury for a reported stolen vehicle from Ulster County. The alert was received from a stationary...
New Rochelle PD promotes 7 officers
The event was held in the ceremonial auditorium, with family and friends in attendance.
Ramapo K-9 officer recognized for finding massive drug stash, money, and a weapon
The pair were featured in the Fall/Winter 2022 Canine Courier, the official magazine of the United States Police Canine Association.
News 12
NYPD finds dead woman, her ex-boyfriend inside Brooklyn apartment
Police say they found a 60-year-old woman dead inside an apartment on East 5th Street in Brooklyn Wednesday night. According to the NYPD, officers were called to do a wellness check when they found the woman lying in the kitchen with her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend barricaded inside the apartment. The woman...
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
Bridgeport police pursuit of stolen car ends on I-95 in Milford
Bridgeport police officers began to pursue a stolen vehicle in a chase that ended off I-95 in Milford.
News 12
Police: Woodbury arrest leads to finding missing woman, stolen car out of Ulster County
An arrest Monday in Woodbury solved two separate cases involving a missing woman and a stolen car out of Ulster County. Police say Kristin Hoffman allegedly stole the car and had previously been reported missing. They say her passenger, Andrew Hunt, is facing charges for possessing a stolen gun and...
Man Steals Range Rover With Dog Inside As Woman Pumps Gas On Long Island
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a 2020 white Range Rover as the owner stood on the passenger side pumping gas on Long Island.The incident took place in Mineola around 2:45 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, at the BP gas station located at 91 West Jericho Turnpike.According to Nassau County P…
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC correction officer who stabbed estranged wife pleads guilty
GOSHEN – A Middletown man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Tuesday to burglary for breaking into his wife’s Town of Wallkill home in violation of a previously issued order of protection and stabbed her in the chest, causing a puncture wound to her liver. Jonathan Harris,...
94.3 Lite FM
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
Know Him? Man Who Stole From Westchester Stop & Shop On Loose, Police Say
Police are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly stole more than $500 worth of groceries from a Stop & Shop in Westchester County. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 6:30 p.m., an unidentified man stole around $555 worth of items from the Stop & Shop in Port Chester located at …
