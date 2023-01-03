ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Related
101.5 WPDH

Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him

A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County pair arrested with stolen car and gun

TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Town of Wallkill woman and a Newburgh man have been arrested by Woodbury Town Police following a traffic stop at Routes 32 and 17 in the Town of Woodbury for a reported stolen vehicle from Ulster County. The alert was received from a stationary...
WOODBURY, NY
News 12

NYPD finds dead woman, her ex-boyfriend inside Brooklyn apartment

Police say they found a 60-year-old woman dead inside an apartment on East 5th Street in Brooklyn Wednesday night. According to the NYPD, officers were called to do a wellness check when they found the woman lying in the kitchen with her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend barricaded inside the apartment. The woman...
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

NYC correction officer who stabbed estranged wife pleads guilty

GOSHEN – A Middletown man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Tuesday to burglary for breaking into his wife’s Town of Wallkill home in violation of a previously issued order of protection and stabbed her in the chest, causing a puncture wound to her liver. Jonathan Harris,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

