Read full article on original website
Related
Fillmore County Journal
Leslie W. “Les” Ladewig
Leslie W. “Les” Ladewig, 76, of Rushford, Minn., died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Leslie Ward Ladewig was born on September 29, 1946, in Winona, Minn., to Lester and Gladys (Lewis) Ladewig. Les was raised in Lewiston, Minn., area and was a 1964 graduate...
Fillmore County Journal
Gerald “Jerry” Goede
Gerald “Jerry” Goede, 84, of Winona, passed away on December 27, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare. Jerry was born on July 17, 1938, in La Crosse, Wis., to Herbert and Alice (Carlson) Goede. He grew up on a farm that was on the Winona/Houston County border with land in both counties. Jerry attended grades 1-6 at Mills School (a one-room school with one teacher), the school closed in 1951. He attended grades 7-8 at La Crescent School and grades 9-12 at Winona Senior High School. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1956. Jerry also attended courses at Salisbury’s School for training in Poultry and Swine.
Fillmore County Journal
Phyllis Storelee
Phyllis was born May 11, 1931, in Chicago, Ill., to Peder and Marie (Frantzvog) Hansen. She was baptized at Hauge Lutheran Church, Chicago, Ill. The family moved to Oak Park, Ill., where she was confirmed into the Lutheran faith at United Lutheran Church. She graduated from Oak Park, River Forest High School and after graduation entered the Lutheran Deaconess School of Nursing. In spring of 1952 she met her “favorite clown,” Norrin Storelee, on his trip to a car show in Chicago, followed by many trips to visit. Phyllis graduated in May 1952 from nursing school and obtained her nursing license. She was united in marriage November 8, 1952, to Norrin Leslie Storelee at United Lutheran Church, Oak Park, Ill. She moved with her husband to the Storelee farm, learning to become a farmer’s wife. She joined the Union Prairie Lutheran Church. She began to work at the Johnson Hospital in Lanesboro, Minn., where she enjoyed assisting the physician in the delivery of babies. After the Johnson Hospital closed, she was called to work at the Harmony Hospital, continuing there for 38 years. To this union two children were born, Dwight (Luanne Skalet) Storelee of Lanesboro, Minn., and Dawn (James) Erlandson of Woodbury, Minn. While the children were small, she taught Sunday School and participated in working with Ladies Aid and later WELCA. In later years, along with her husband, joined the Sons of Norway.
Fillmore County Journal
Charles Edward Ardinger
Charles Edward Ardinger passed away on January 3, 2023, at the age of 80, after a brief hospital stay at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. Charles was born on July 7, 1942, to Ralph and Clara Ardinger in Norfolk, Va. He graduated from Spring Grove High School in 1960. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy. On July 2, 1965, he married Georginia Leader in San Francisco, Calif. His various duty stations included Recruit Training, Great Lakes, Ill.; Atlantic Reserve Fleet, Orange, Tex.; USS Mattaponi A0 41, San Francisco; CHB Subic Bay, PI, Danang, Vietnam; USS Graffias AF 29, San Francisco; USS Catskill MCS-1, Long Beach; River Assault Squadron 15, Boat Captain of Tango 151-11, Mekong Delta, Vietnam; U.S. Naval Training Center, Hancock, Mich.; U.S. Naval Station, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and Correctional Center, Corpus Christi, Tex. After his 22 ½ year retirement from the U.S. Navy in June 1980, he returned to the Mabel area and bought and remodeled his grandmother’s house in Hesper.
Fillmore County Journal
Grady Lundgren-Hammel
Grady Lundgren-Hammel, age 8, left his earthly home for his heavenly home after a courageous fight with a rare form of cancer called NUT protein carcinoma. Grady fought with everything he had, defying all odds for just over 13 months. He started his short life on April 14, 2014, minutes...
Fillmore County Journal
Outpouring of support following Chatfield fire
It’s been a month since an early morning fire at a two-story apartment complex at 815 Grand Street in Chatfield. Breaking out just after midnight on November 27, the fire displaced eight families and left the building in ruin. While the initial aftermath left the residents scrambling, they say the overwhelming support from the community of Chatfield was unforgettable.
Comments / 0