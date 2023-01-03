Read full article on original website
warricknews.com
Holcomb urging Indiana lawmakers to act on broad, bold agenda
Gov. Eric Holcomb is asking state lawmakers to boost spending on education, health care, law enforcement and myriad other state government programs and services in the final proposed budget of Holcomb’s second term. On Wednesday, the Republican chief executive unveiled a 2023 legislative agenda that eschews his typically modest...
wdrb.com
New turn signal law now in effect in Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new turn signal law is now in effect in Indiana. Instead of requiring drivers to use their turn signals within a specific distance of a turn, the law now simply requires drivers to signal before safely making any lane turns or changes. Critics argued a...
wamwamfm.com
Turn Signal Law Change in Indiana
With the new year comes a new law when it comes to using turn signals in Indiana. The law used to be that your turn signal had to be on for at least 200 to 300 feet before turning. You might be thinking that that distance might be a little hard to judge while you’re driving. So did your state lawmakers. Last year, they passed a measure that took effect on January 1 that now states you have to signal a “reasonable” amount of time before turning. Law enforcement experts say this may make it easier for drivers to judge when to signal while also giving the cops more leeway in deciding whether to pull someone over.
Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward
There is no place for discrimination in Indiana, which is why Shelly’s Voice Advocacy is very excited to announce that we have officially filed legislation in the state of Indiana. Our bill is called the Equal Educational Opportunities Act and aims to extend specific anti-discrimination educational rights statutes to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and […] The post Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
indianapublicradio.org
Holcomb unveils ambitious agenda for 2023, including more than $5 billion in new spending
Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to spend more than $5 billion in new and increased spending in Indiana’s next budget on everything from education to public health and economic development initiatives. Holcomb unveiled his 2023 agenda Wednesday, the most ambitious of his six years in office. While it spans a...
Holcomb proposes $1.2 billion increase in Indiana school funding
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has proposed a nearly $1.2 billion increase for K-12 schools as one of his priorities ahead of the 2023 legislative session, calling it the single biggest funding increase for schools in the state’s history. Under Holcomb’s proposal, state K-12 tuition support would rise 6% in the first year of the biennial budget, and 2% the following year, for a total allocation of $17.5 billion. “[It’s] significant to say the...
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
cbs4indy.com
New Indiana policy sets statewide minimum for police pursuits
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board is putting stricter rules in place when it comes to governing how and when police officers engage in pursuits. “It all has to do with protection of the community,” said Timothy Horty, executive director of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
cbs4indy.com
Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding increase, end of textbook fees
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to increase state funding for K-12 education by more than $1 billion over the next two years. Holcomb announced his proposals for the Indiana’s next two-year budget at a news conference Wednesday at a Warren Township elementary school.
wkvi.com
Indiana’s Attorney General Encourages Residents to check IndianaUnclaimed.gov
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita urges Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to check and see if there is property to be claimed. In 2022, Attorney General Rokita’s office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This is in addition to the $48 million returned in unclaimed property in 2021.
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
WNDU
Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - How would you like some extra cash to start the new year?. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is inviting Hoosiers to check and see if they’re owed anything. In 2022, Rokita’s office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This is in...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Lawmaker’s Bill Would Put Marijuana Legalization On The Ballot For Voters To Decide
“For decades, the failed and irrational War on Drugs has ensured that we have arrested, prosecuted and jailed millions of Americans for low level nonviolent drug offenses.”. Saying that legalization without decriminalization is “simply not an option,” state Rep. Nima Kulkarni on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to ask Kentucky...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmakers seek to improve student literacy
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers want to focus on improving students’ reading skills this session. Last year, Indiana’s IREAD scores revealed roughly one in five Hoosier third graders can’t read proficiently. Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner wants to turn things around. “We set a goal for 95%...
b969fm.com
AG: Hoosiers should check IndianaUnclaimed.gov to kick off 2023
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers to check and see if they have money that is owed to them. You can go to IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if you have some extra money waiting for you in 2023. The following was released this week:
abc57.com
New year, new laws: Laws taking effect in 2023 in Michiana
Each new year brings new laws, and many took effect on January 1. On the road, a mandate ended. The mandate indicated that signal all turns at least 200 feet ahead of time and 300 feet when over 50 miles per hour. Lawmakers argued the specific distances were constantly broken and difficult to enforce.
Braun fundraising points to expensive GOP primary for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS — A few dozen big-money donors have helped Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun quickly catch up in fundraising with GOP rivals in the 2024 race for Indiana governor, with his campaign saying Tuesday it has raised about $1.5 million since formally launching his bid just over a month ago.
TMZ.com
Video of Bryan Kohberger's Indiana Traffic Stop Where Cops Let Him Go
Bryan Kohberger was stopped by Indiana cops back in mid-December in that white Hyundai Elantra, but they let him go -- and we have video of the encounter. It happened December 15th ... a trooper with the Indiana State Police pulled the car over for following too closely. There were two men in the car -- Kohberger was driving, and the passenger presumably was his father, who accompanied him from Washington State to Pennsylvania.
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action law suit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
