Read full article on original website
Related
baristanet.com
Montclair History Center Oral History Project Provides Glimpse of Montclair Back in the Day
Montclair, NJ – In 2018/2019, as part of Montclair’s 150th Anniversary, the Montclair History Center invited long-time Montclair residents to share their recollections of earlier times in Montclair. Montclair History Center hoped to interview 20-30 individuals. By the time the project, funded by the New Jersey Council for the Humanities (a state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities) wrapped up, they had over 60.
baristanet.com
Montclair Crime: Parking Spot Dispute Ends In Pepper Spray Incident
Montclair, NJ – The week in crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. December 27, 2022 (Bloomfield Avenue): The complainant reported that he parked his 2021 Toyota Rav4 on Bloomfield Avenue and entered a store. The keys were left in the ignition. When he returned the vehicle was gone. It was recovered later that day in Newark, unoccupied.
baristanet.com
YMCA fo Montclair Organizes Toiletry Drive for MLK Day of Service
MONTCLAIR, NJ — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, the YMCA of Montclair is collecting personal hygiene and health kits for Family Promise Essex, an organization that provides support services for families experiencing homelessness. “The Y seeks to connect people to their potential, purpose, and...
baristanet.com
Nature’s Art Jewelry Exhibit at Montclair Public Library
Montclair, NJ – The Montclair Public Library presents Curtis Davis’s Nature’s Art Jewelry exhibit in the glass case on the first floor of the main Library from January 3 – 30, 2023 during Library Hours. In the basement of Curtis Davis’s home in Montclair, six years...
baristanet.com
Montclair Family Creates Memorable Meals and Moments with Meet Me At Madison’s
Montclair, NJ – It’s having an official opening Thursday, but Meet Me At Madison’s, a new cafe bistro at Watchung Plaza that opened at the end of November, is already fast becoming one of Montclair’s culinary gems. Their motto is “Time Beautifully Filled” and we can’t...
baristanet.com
Watchung Booksellers Welcomes Olympic Medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad
Montclair, NJ – Olympic fencing medalist and New Jersey native Ibtihaj Muhammad will read and sign copies of her latest picture book, “The Kindest Red: A Story of Hijab and Friendship,” the sequel to her acclaimed New York Times bestseller “The Proudest Blue” on Tuesday, January 10 at 5:30 p.m.
baristanet.com
‘A Chorus Line’ Kicks Off This Weekend at Montclair’s Vanguard Theater
Montclair, NJ – Nearly 50 years ago (yes 50!) A Chorus Line was an unprecedented hit receiving nine Tony Awards, the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award. It also has the honor of being one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history. The show comes to Vanguard Theater for nine performances (vs. the 6,137 performances of the original production) on January 7 through January 15. Tickets, priced $15 – $45, are on sale online at vanguardtheatercompany.org. The production is part of Vanguard’s DREAM VTC initiative, a rigorous, by audition, pre-professional performance program for high school and college students.
baristanet.com
Weekend Events: Live Music, Comedy, Film and More!
This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold. So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!
Comments / 0