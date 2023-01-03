Montclair, NJ – Nearly 50 years ago (yes 50!) A Chorus Line was an unprecedented hit receiving nine Tony Awards, the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award. It also has the honor of being one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history. The show comes to Vanguard Theater for nine performances (vs. the 6,137 performances of the original production) on January 7 through January 15. Tickets, priced $15 – $45, are on sale online at vanguardtheatercompany.org. The production is part of Vanguard’s DREAM VTC initiative, a rigorous, by audition, pre-professional performance program for high school and college students.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO