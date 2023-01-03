Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
Car dealership creates grant program for downtown Springfield businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A luxury car dealer in Springfield has started a grant program to benefit downtown businesses. Isringhausen Imports awarded $20,000 to the Wakery, a coffee house and alcohol-free bar scheduled to open early this year. “Downtown Springfield has been good to Isringhausen Imports, and we would...
nowdecatur.com
Nativities on display at Millikin Homestead over the weekend
January 2, 2023 – The Millikin Homestead is opening its doors this weekend for visitors to enjoy nativities from all around the world. The exhibit will be open on Saturday and Sunday, January 7-8, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Admission is $5. Children under 10 will get in for free.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Unit 5 paraprofessional wins RISE Award
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 paraprofessional is one of two Illinoisans representing the state for a national award. Brigham Early Learning paraprofessional, Susan Naber, helps a student read. “We couldn’t run this school without our paraprofessionals and our other classified staff,” said Principal Erin O’Grady. “I think...
wmay.com
Details Of Five-Year Plan To Address Homelessness Presented To Aldermen
Homeless advocates are laying out details of a plan to reduce homelessness in Springfield over the next five years. The goal of the Heartland HOUSED strategic plan is to get homelessness in the Springfield area to “functional zero,” meaning that people who find themselves homeless will be able to find housing and other resources within 30 days.
WAND TV
Decatur family calls New Year's baby 'a blessing'
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Local parents started off their new year with a bundle of joy. Parents Tiffany King and Akim Thomas welcomed their New Year's baby, Amari Rashaad Thomas at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:46 a.m., New Year's Day. "He's just the cutest little thing. He's just so...
wglt.org
Resiliency allows West Bloomington Revitalization Project to bounce back in 2022
The outgoing board president of the West Bloomington Revitalization Project says the culture of the group helped it come back in 2022 from the pandemic and six feet of sewage in the basement during last year's big Bloomington flood. Kristen Burhman, noting the organization is largely volunteer driven, said they...
Central Illinois Proud
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
New law allows college students training to be teachers to sub at school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This year, K-12 students may see a college student teaching their class when their teachers are absent. A law that went into effect Jan. 1 allows college students studying education who have 90 credit hours of experience to serve as substitute teachers. Proponents of the bill say the law not only […]
nprillinois.org
Tuesday saw the largest January tornado outbreak in more than 30 years
The National Weather Service says several funnel clouds and tornadoes were reported in a narrow zone in between the Interstates 55 and 57 corridors Tuesday afternoon. We don't always associate this time of year with tornadoes. But they can occur anytime. A total of seven confirmed tornadoes occurred, with six...
capitolwolf.com
Springfield’s New Year’s baby
Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
WAND TV
DPS 61 still recommending masks for students, staff
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — With the Macon County Health Department reporting High Risk levels for COVID-19 transmission, Decatur Public Schools is highly recommending masks for students, staff, and visitors inside DPS facilities. According to a post on the DPS Facebook, students and staff who test positive for COVID are...
wglt.org
College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal
A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
1470 WMBD
Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home
GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington fire responds to oil fire at Beer Nuts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an oil fire at Beer Nuts at approximately 7:21 a.m. Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Fire press release, Firefighters received a call in the kitchen area at the building near Robinson and Washington Streets. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming out from the roof.
Central Illinois Proud
One candidate removed from local school board ballot
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One candidate has been removed from the ballot after two hearings related to local school board elections Tuesday. During the hearing in Peoria, Keisha Alexander will be removed from the ballot for Peoria School Board District 1 due to not having 200 valid signatures. Alexander...
Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
WAND TV
Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber has issued his resignation. In a letter, Faber said a city council policy has rendered him a "lame duck." "In light of the city council policy requiring a majority (4) votes to place any item on the agenda for debate; and my becoming a lame duck member because I do not seek re-election, my continued participation as a council member seems pointless. I have served just a few months short of eight years."
Central Illinois Proud
Tazewell County animal shelter at capacity
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– An influx of animals coming to Tazewell County Animal Shelter has put a serious strain on capacity. Whether it be strays or surrenders, it is an increase that is not normal this time of year. The shelter has seen about 140-150 animals taken in each month. Local shelters have volunteered resources and space, but those are filling up too.
Comments / 0