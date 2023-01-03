Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
Charred human remains found in banyan tree fire in Hilo
The Hawai'i Police Department reported an unidentified body was discovered in a fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park.
bigislandvideonews.com
Man Dies After Jump From Puʻueo Bridge
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police say a male, believed to be in his early 70's, jumped to his death off the Puʻueo Bridge on Wednesday evening. (BIVN) – The body of a man was recovered from the Wailuku River on Wednesday, following a fatal jump from the Puʻueo Bridge in Hilo.
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Body Found Inside Burning Banyan Tree
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A badly burned body was discovered inside a burning tree on Banyan Drive on Monday. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was badly burned in a tree fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Monday. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:...
Investigation led HPD to drugs, illegal fireworks arrest
The Hawai'i Police Department said they conducted a month-long investigation via Area II Vice Section in order to produce the two arrests.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police seeking help locating missing 26-year-old woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Ashlee Pruett, of Hilo, who was reported missing. Pruett was last seen in the downtown Hilo area in November. She is described as local, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 135 pounds, with a shaved head. She has...
bigislandnow.com
4.0 magnitude earthquake occurs near town of Volcano on the Big Island
Today at 3:31 a.m., a magnitude-4.0 earthquake occurred 4 miles northwest of the town of Volcano on the Big Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was at a depth of 12 miles below sea level; and it occurred in a region of stress interaction between Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Liko Lehua Cafe
Liko Lehua Cafe is widely known for their fruit butters, but I went to try some lunch. I wanted the BLT, but sadly, they were out of bacon! I ended up with the Portobello Mushroom Sandwich. It wasn't seasoned / marinated enough, but it was a decent sandwich, as the...
bigislandnow.com
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
