Hilo, HI

Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo

Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
Man Dies After Jump From Puʻueo Bridge

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police say a male, believed to be in his early 70's, jumped to his death off the Puʻueo Bridge on Wednesday evening. (BIVN) – The body of a man was recovered from the Wailuku River on Wednesday, following a fatal jump from the Puʻueo Bridge in Hilo.
HILO, HI
VIDEO: Body Found Inside Burning Banyan Tree

HILO, Hawaiʻi - A badly burned body was discovered inside a burning tree on Banyan Drive on Monday. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was badly burned in a tree fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Monday. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:...
HILO, HI
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
HILO, HI
Big Island police seeking help locating missing 26-year-old woman

Hawai‘i Island police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Ashlee Pruett, of Hilo, who was reported missing. Pruett was last seen in the downtown Hilo area in November. She is described as local, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 135 pounds, with a shaved head. She has...
HILO, HI
4.0 magnitude earthquake occurs near town of Volcano on the Big Island

Today at 3:31 a.m., a magnitude-4.0 earthquake occurred 4 miles northwest of the town of Volcano on the Big Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was at a depth of 12 miles below sea level; and it occurred in a region of stress interaction between Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes.
VOLCANO, HI
Visit Hilo: Liko Lehua Cafe

Liko Lehua Cafe is widely known for their fruit butters, but I went to try some lunch. I wanted the BLT, but sadly, they were out of bacon! I ended up with the Portobello Mushroom Sandwich. It wasn't seasoned / marinated enough, but it was a decent sandwich, as the...
HILO, HI
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
WAIMEA, HI

