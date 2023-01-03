Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Cleveland travelers share their Southwest Airlines holiday horror stories
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sleepless nights in the airport, interminable lines -- even threats of arrest. It wasn’t the holiday travel experience anyone wanted. Plenty of Clevelanders were caught up in the mess that was holiday travel last week, after a major winter storm triggered an operational meltdown at Southwest Airlines. Other carriers were affected too, though none canceled nearly as many flights as Southwest, which axed two-thirds of its flights in the days after Christmas.
cleveland19.com
Longtime Lakewood business forced to start over after parts of ceiling collapse
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood staple of almost 100 years is being forced to start from scratch after a burst pipe turned their business into a waterpark. “I walked into a waterpark; it was like a waterfall” said Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles. Tvrdik, who heads...
Hopkins intruder shut down radar tower; FAA told police 14 hours later: I-Team
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team reveals an intruder shut down the main radar station for Hopkins Airport, but the FAA didn’t call police until the morning after it happened.
Detroit Wing Company opens Lorain restaurant, offers free chicken for a year
LORAIN, Ohio – Chicken wing lovers be aware. Detroit Wing Company is opening its first Ohio restaurant on at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, in Lorain. The 1,200-square-foot takeout and delivery-only shop will be at 3000 Cooper Foster Park Road. The first customers on day one will receive prizes....
What does new research show about building new homes near transit lines? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development. We’re talking about investment and the current zoning that encourages a sprawling, automobile-oriented approach on Today in Ohio....
Major Burger King franchisee files for bankruptcy protection in Akron
AKRON, Ohio - One of the largest U.S. franchisees of Burger King fast-food restaurants has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Akron, citing revenue declines worsened by the pandemic as well as recent inflation and worker shortages. Though based in suburban Chicago, Toms King LLC, its Toms King (Ohio)...
5 cool Airbnbs less than 90 minutes from Cleveland
From a lakefront cottage to a family farmhouse, here are five cool Airbnbs in northeast Ohio for your next vacation. A great stay for lovers of the outdoors, this roomy home away from home is just a 25-minute drive from Cleveland. It overlooks the Furnace Run Metropark, sits next to Cuyahoga Valley National Park and is a short drive to Brandywine Ski Resort.
Why gas prices jumped, where to find lowest in NE Ohio
The average price for gas in Northeast Ohio is 30 cents higher than last week at $3.232 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Gas prices soar 30+ cents in Cleveland and Akron: Both cities now listed above national average
AKRON, Ohio — Ouch. After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Northeast Ohio are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. Akron gas prices have surged 33.2 cents per gallon within the last week as the city’s average now stands at $3.26, according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday morning.
What happened to Northeast Ohio mom?
Caroline Tokar says this all began in July of 2017 when their family alerted the Huron County Sheriff's Office they were concerned about Amanda's whereabouts.
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio
To celebrate a year of slightly more financially successful writing (hey, improvement is improvement, no matter how small), I treated myself to lunch at a local Japanese restaurant near the end of 2022.
spectrumnews1.com
Doctors in Ohio prep for rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain
CLEVELAND — It’s a new year, and with it comes a new COVID-19 strain, a contagious strain expected to soon spread rapidly throughout Ohio. The new omicron subvariant is known as XBB.1.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it accounts, right now, for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Ohio
From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Ex-Cleveland Public Power employee gets probation for trying to obtain sensitive information from computers that control power grid
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A former Cleveland Public Power employee will spend the next two years on federal probation for trying to obtain sensitive information from computers that controlled the city’s power grid. John Pelton, 55, faced up to six months in prison on Thursday at his sentencing hearing,...
Design to remove and replace concrete barriers in Public Square with bollards ready for city review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A plan to replace bulky concrete barriers along Superior Avenue on Public Square with stainless steel bollards is at long last ready for review and approval by the City of Cleveland. The vetting of the design in public meetings, scheduled to begin Thursday, January 5, will...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter feel returning: When to expect wintry mix, snow
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mainly dry and mostly cloudy with breaks of sun today with temperatures reaching the low 40s. Still above average (36°) but much cooler than lately! A few chilly showers may pop up for the afternoon. There’s the chance of a wintry mix once we lose...
See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for December (searchable database)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The cleveland.com database of home sales and other property transfer details has been updated with transactions for December 2022. Search the home sales database at this link for all transfers since 2019. The database is searchable by seller name, buyer name, city, street and more. The database...
Those MetroHealth bonuses are so alarming that some want to abolish the bonus system altogether: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros approved $2.26 million in supplemental bonuses for his executive team last year. Boutros took in the most at $457,664. We’re talking about the huge amounts -- and whether there’s protection for the executives under a new CEO -- on Today in Ohio.
Traffic cleared after crash on I-90E coming into downtown Cleveland
Drivers heading into downtown Cleveland experienced major delays after a crash on I-90 East just before the East 22nd Street overpass.
Men wanted for stealing luggage from airport
Police are looking for two men accused of stealing luggage right from the carousel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport in December.
