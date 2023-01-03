ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland travelers share their Southwest Airlines holiday horror stories

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sleepless nights in the airport, interminable lines -- even threats of arrest. It wasn’t the holiday travel experience anyone wanted. Plenty of Clevelanders were caught up in the mess that was holiday travel last week, after a major winter storm triggered an operational meltdown at Southwest Airlines. Other carriers were affected too, though none canceled nearly as many flights as Southwest, which axed two-thirds of its flights in the days after Christmas.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What does new research show about building new homes near transit lines? Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development. We’re talking about investment and the current zoning that encourages a sprawling, automobile-oriented approach on Today in Ohio....
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Axios

5 cool Airbnbs less than 90 minutes from Cleveland

From a lakefront cottage to a family farmhouse, here are five cool Airbnbs in northeast Ohio for your next vacation. A great stay for lovers of the outdoors, this roomy home away from home is just a 25-minute drive from Cleveland. It overlooks the Furnace Run Metropark, sits next to Cuyahoga Valley National Park and is a short drive to Brandywine Ski Resort.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Doctors in Ohio prep for rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain

CLEVELAND — It’s a new year, and with it comes a new COVID-19 strain, a contagious strain expected to soon spread rapidly throughout Ohio. The new omicron subvariant is known as XBB.1.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it accounts, right now, for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter feel returning: When to expect wintry mix, snow

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mainly dry and mostly cloudy with breaks of sun today with temperatures reaching the low 40s. Still above average (36°) but much cooler than lately! A few chilly showers may pop up for the afternoon. There’s the chance of a wintry mix once we lose...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy