Fargo Police Chief praises accomplishments and offers encouragement while welcoming new officers and promoting veterans

kvrr.com
Sgt. Lykken retires from Fargo Police Department after 31+ years
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sergeant Mark Lykken served his final shift with the Fargo Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 27th. The department shared a video of his final check-in with dispatch and posted it to social media. Sergeant Lykken served as a Patrol Officer, K-9 Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo police officers assist city's inspections department in clearing "unsafe" home
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department assisted The City of Fargo’s Inspection Department Wednesday morning in clearing a home at 924 5th Street South.. The people living in the home are accused of being in violation of a court order declaring the structure unsuitable for habitation. According to...
kfgo.com
Former Fargo teacher pleads guilty to corruption of minor
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A former Fargo South High School band teacher has entered a guilty plea to corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court. A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed against Sebastian Tackling. He was arrested November. Court documents detailed an inappropriate and...
KNOX News Radio
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
valleynewslive.com
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition. “Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know...
kvrr.com
Buxton, North Dakota Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Attack in Emerado
GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Buxton, North Dakota man is charged with attempted murder after restraining a woman inside her mobile home in Emerado while it was on fire. Court documents show 29-year-old Jeffery Mundis tried to strangle Ashley Johnson on New Year’s Eve before she got away.
tedmag.com
Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota
Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
kfgo.com
Enchantasys’ owners continue push to recall new Fargo zoning ordinance
FARGO (KFGO) – Just a few days into their petition drive, the owners of Enchantasys have shifted their strategy to collect the necessary signatures to recall a new zoning ordinance that went into effect Wednesday. According to owner Kim Patterson, they have made two changes to the petition drive....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minn-Dak Woodturners: All welcome to attend 2023 Winter Woodturning Extravaganza in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- Artists and creators are inviting the public to view their crafts and watch live demonstrations of their skills. Woodturning experts and enthusiasts from the Minn-Dak Woodturners Association are inviting everyone to attend The 2023 Winter Woodturning Extravaganza. The event is being held on Saturday, January 14, at In the Chips, 303 21st Street North, Moorhead, between 9:00 a.m and 3:00 p.m. Visitors can expect to see several examples of bowls, pens, goblets, watch woodturners share techniques, and get hands on experience themselves.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Norman County Sheriff in hospice care following pancreatic cancer diagnosis
(Norman County, MN) -- The Norman County Sheriff's Office says current Sheriff Jeremy Thornton is currently in hospice care. The information was shared by Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting upon the request of Norman County Sheriff's Office and the family of Sheriff Jeremy Thornton. Thornton's family says he was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer on December 8th, 2022. He is currently being brought home to be under the care of family members at this time.
kvrr.com
Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County
CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Prairie St. John’s officially opens new Replacement Facility
(Fargo, ND) -- A long wait is over for more aide for those needing behavioral health services in Fargo. Prairie St. John’s Wednesday officially cut the ribbon on its new replacement facility, something many with the organization say was years in the making. “This facility represents a significant investment...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo city commissioner calls new City Administrator Michael Redlinger "excellent" hire
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is reacting to the recent announcement that Michael Redlinger is taking over as the new city administrator. "Well I'm just very pleased and so it was a very thorough process. Our human resources department does a great job. We did a national search. I was on the search committee. I think there was about 15 of us on there. So I think the original group, it was over 60 applications," said Piepkorn.
valleynewslive.com
Ring in the New Year! Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the early hours of New Year’s Day, LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born at 2:47 a.m. at the Essentia Health-Fargo. Both Takeasha Hull and Alex Gonzalez of Lisbon, welcomed in their baby girl who weighed at eight pounds and 13 ounces. LeeAnna...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo commissioner concerned about patron monitoring at planned self-serve bar at mall
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about the plan to open a self-serve bar at the West Acres Mall. "It's a new concept. They are in existence around the country, and the concept is you basically, you know, you pay a fee up front and there is a person there, but basically you serve yourself. So you can buy, and it's basically different types of craft beer and so the concept is good," said Piepkorn.
valleynewslive.com
HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
gowatertown.net
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-29 south of Fargo
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 19-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after she was struck by a car headed south on Interstate 29 south of Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim was standing in the left lane of the interstate. The 20-year-old driver of the car saw the pedestrian in the lane. He braked and attempted to steer away but struck the female pedestrian. She was thrown across the right lane and onto the right shoulder of the interstate and died at the scene. The car drove into the median and became stuck in the show. The driver and a passenger were not injured.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Juvenile arrested after high-speed chase in Clay County
(Clay County, MN) -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a 17-year-old girl is under arrest after leading troopers on a high-speed chase Monday night. Officials tell WDAY Radio that Police in Barnesville initially tried to stop the teen for failure to yield when she took off along County Road 10 around 8:30 p.m.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead's Parks and Recreation supervisor encourages residents to use ski trails
(Moorhead, MN) -- If you are looking for outdoor activities this time of year, Moorhead is looking to help. Trevor Magnuson, Moorhead's Parks and Recreation Supervisor, joined WDAY Midday to share details on the city's 16 miles of ski trails. Magnuson says many of the trails run parallel to the Red River, and are a great way to spend time outdoors in cold temperatures.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Woman killed in New Years Day pedestrian crash in Cass County identified
(Cass County, ND) -- We now know the name of the woman killed in a fatal crash early New Years Day in Cass County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has confirmed to WDAY Radio that the woman, 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle, was standing in the left southbound lane of I-29 near Oxbow when she was struck and killed by a car drive by 20-year-old Gabriel Schroeder.
