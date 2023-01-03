Currently the market has tipped to favor buyers. There are more options for them to buy (110 homes in Gig Harbor and 62 on the Key Peninsula as of Jan. 3) and the most compelling home will win the hearts and money of the buyers. This means excellent preparation — cleaning, staging, landscaping and all those maintenance items that you may have put off — are mandatory to get top dollar.

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO