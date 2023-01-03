Read full article on original website
Related
Tukwila School District holding Surplus Sale this Thursday, Jan. 5
The Tukwila School District will be holding a Surplus Sale this Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at the Showalter Middle School Commons. The one day sale is open to all students and staff between 3 – 4 p.m., then will be open to the general public after 4 p.m. The...
Seattle City Council agreement raises electric rates in unincorporated King County
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a 10-year franchise agreement with King County to allow the city to use the rights-of-way to serve customers in parts of unincorporated King County. With the passing of this agreement, Skyway and White Center will have their electrical light...
gigharbornow.org
Inside Gig Harbor Real Estate: Do staged homes really sell for more?
Currently the market has tipped to favor buyers. There are more options for them to buy (110 homes in Gig Harbor and 62 on the Key Peninsula as of Jan. 3) and the most compelling home will win the hearts and money of the buyers. This means excellent preparation — cleaning, staging, landscaping and all those maintenance items that you may have put off — are mandatory to get top dollar.
Large Seattle Credit Union Closing 2 Branches Over Crime Issues
It seems that almost every few weeks, we hear of another Seattle-area business closing branches due to crime concerns. But perhaps this one is the most eye-opening so far. According to information from MyNorthwest.com, via Jason Rantz and AM 770 KTTH, a long-time Seattle-based credit union is shutting down two branches.
kentreporter.com
81,240 workers from Renton to North Bend will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 81,000 workers in the Renton, Issaquah, Maple Valley, and North Bend areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
KXL
Two Arrested In Power Substation Vandalism In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – U.S. prosecutors say two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said Tuesday that 32-year-old Matthew Greenwood and 40-year-old Jeremy Crahan, both of Puyallup, were...
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
myedmondsnews.com
Death investigation at Edmonds construction site not workplace-related
Edmonds police Tuesday morning were called to the scene of a death investigation at a construction site near 212th Street Southwest and 72nd Avenue West — but police say it isn’t workplace-related. Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said a body was found by construction workers when they...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle snow: 2nd Monday report – trouble everywhere
LATEST TOPLINES 10:30 PM: ****School updates – Seattle Public Schools all closed Tuesday; several more school changes here … Metro will be on snow routes again Tuesday and expecting some cancellations … West Seattle (high) Bridge *open* … **Low bridge now reported blocked westbound by bus trouble**. Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened … Buses have taken HOURS to get to WS … 1st Ave S. Bridge open but having problems. Roxbury/Myers hill to/from 509 *slippery*. Highland Park Way closed. Admiral Hill miserable. SW Yancy “sheet of ice”; many other West Seattle roads, especially the hilliest, also having trouble – avoid driving. Seattle Public Library branches closed early (6 pm).
Eastbound SR 512 closed for hours in Puyallup after multi-car crash
The eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup were blocked for more than two hours on Tuesday after multiple collisions shut down the highway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted about the crash at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The accident closed the highway at milepost 10 near South Meridian.
southsoundmag.com
A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion
The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
texasbreaking.com
Vandal Attack Four Washington Substations, 14K Facility Customers Lost Power on Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, four power substations in the Tacoma, Washington, region were attacked, affecting thousands of customers. Then, on Monday, the hunt for the vandals who targeted four power substations and set at least one of the facilities on fire, causing some of the facilities’ customers’ power outages, went on.
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
‘We blew it:’ Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass apologize after overcrowding issues
STEVENS PASS, Wash. — It’s the busiest time of year for the slopes, but some local ski resorts appear to be struggling with the demand. Two major western Washington ski resorts — Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie — issued apologies after overcrowding left many skiers and snowboarders to ring in the new year with a lot of frustration.
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
Man charged in West Seattle hit-and-run that killed cyclist in July
SEATTLE — A driver accused of hitting a cyclist near the Spokane Street Bridge last summer and then leaving him to die has been charged with vehicular homicide. Robb Mason, 63, was riding an electric bike on July 15, 2022, when he was hit by a car, whose driver fled.
q13fox.com
Death investigation underway in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
Body found floating in waters of Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
Washington City Ranked Among The Best College Towns In America
WalletHub has the scoop on the best college towns and cities in the country.
Wind Advisory extended for east Puget Sound lowlands
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington Thursday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS is warning of wind...
