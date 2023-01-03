ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

gigharbornow.org

Inside Gig Harbor Real Estate: Do staged homes really sell for more?

Currently the market has tipped to favor buyers. There are more options for them to buy (110 homes in Gig Harbor and 62 on the Key Peninsula as of Jan. 3) and the most compelling home will win the hearts and money of the buyers. This means excellent preparation — cleaning, staging, landscaping and all those maintenance items that you may have put off — are mandatory to get top dollar.
GIG HARBOR, WA
NEWStalk 870

Large Seattle Credit Union Closing 2 Branches Over Crime Issues

It seems that almost every few weeks, we hear of another Seattle-area business closing branches due to crime concerns. But perhaps this one is the most eye-opening so far. According to information from MyNorthwest.com, via Jason Rantz and AM 770 KTTH, a long-time Seattle-based credit union is shutting down two branches.
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Two Arrested In Power Substation Vandalism In Washington State

SEATTLE (AP) – U.S. prosecutors say two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said Tuesday that 32-year-old Matthew Greenwood and 40-year-old Jeremy Crahan, both of Puyallup, were...
PUYALLUP, WA
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Death investigation at Edmonds construction site not workplace-related

Edmonds police Tuesday morning were called to the scene of a death investigation at a construction site near 212th Street Southwest and 72nd Avenue West — but police say it isn’t workplace-related. Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said a body was found by construction workers when they...
EDMONDS, WA
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle snow: 2nd Monday report – trouble everywhere

LATEST TOPLINES 10:30 PM: ****School updates – Seattle Public Schools all closed Tuesday; several more school changes here … Metro will be on snow routes again Tuesday and expecting some cancellations … West Seattle (high) Bridge *open* … **Low bridge now reported blocked westbound by bus trouble**. Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened … Buses have taken HOURS to get to WS … 1st Ave S. Bridge open but having problems. Roxbury/Myers hill to/from 509 *slippery*. Highland Park Way closed. Admiral Hill miserable. SW Yancy “sheet of ice”; many other West Seattle roads, especially the hilliest, also having trouble – avoid driving. Seattle Public Library branches closed early (6 pm).
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion

The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park

Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Death investigation underway in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found floating in waters of Lake Union

SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Wind Advisory extended for east Puget Sound lowlands

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington Thursday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS is warning of wind...
BELLEVUE, WA

