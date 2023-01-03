ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MO

kchi.com

Two Injured In Morning Crash At 190 and US 65

A two-vehicle crash at Highways 190 and US 65 Wednesday morning left both drivers injured. Chillicothe Police and EMS responded to the scene at about 7:48 am. The Chillicothe Police report a 17-year-old driver was northbound and attempting to turn west onto 190. That vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle. Both drivers were taken to Hedrick Medical Center. Both drivers had minor or moderate injuries as a result of the crash.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
ktvo.com

1 driver injured in head-on Clark County crash

NEAR WAYLAND, Mo. — One person was only slightly hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in Clark County, Missouri. It happened just before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 136, three miles west of Wayland. State troopers said a sedan driven by Bradley Lovell, 25, of Kahoka, crossed the center...
CLARK COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Car Deer Accident Injures Marceline Man

A Marceline man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Macon County. Fifty-four-year-old John R Calhoun of Marceline was southbound on US 63, south of Macon and struck a deer. Calhoun was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.
MARCELINE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

La Plata teen hurt Monday morning in UTV crash

MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A La Plata teenager was hurt Monday morning after a crash involving a UTV in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 63 at Highway 156 after 9:35 a.m. Troopers said the UTV driven by a 13-year-old boy failed to yield to a pickup The post La Plata teen hurt Monday morning in UTV crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
LA PLATA, MO
kttn.com

Deer on roadway causes crash south of Macon

A Marceline man sustained what the Highway Patrol called minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer five miles south of Macon the morning of January 3rd. An ambulance took 54-year-old John Calhoun to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The car traveled south on U. S. Highway 63...
MACON, MO
kttn.com

Three injured, including two teenage girls, in crash north of Macon

Three people, including two teenage girls, received what the highway patrol called minor injuries when a vehicle struck a deer last night ten miles north of Macon. Each were taken by private auto to Samaritan Hospital. The driver was listed as 30-year-old Callie Watkins of Clarence. Her passengers were juveniles...
MACON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton teenager issued summons after leaving the scene of an accident

The Trenton Police Department reports a Trenton resident was issued a summons after she allegedly left the scene of an accident on the afternoon of December 31st. Eighteen-year-old Chloe Ableidinger drove a car that backed out of the driveway at 315 East Eighth Street. Seventeen-year-old Nautica Dowling of Trenton was a passenger in the car.
TRENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

3 arrested after attempted burglary in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Three people on Wednesday were arrested after the Hannibal Police Department, HPD, was called to investigate an attempted burglary. Around 1:42 a.m. police were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Hope Street, where a homeowner gave a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home.
HANNIBAL, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants

Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
LINN COUNTY, MO
wlds.com

17th Count Against Quincy Woman Officially Dropped in Fatal DUI Case

The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office will not file an appeal of last month’s Fourth District Appellate Court’s ruling that upheld a decision to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman. A status hearing on 36 year old Natasha L....
QUINCY, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the 7400 block of North Brown Station Road in Columbia on Saturday after a Centralia man allegedly pointed a gun at someone’s chest. Johnnie Creason Jr., 50, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action. He is being held at The post Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

No law enforcement academy scheduled in Chillicothe during 2023

No basic law enforcement academy will be held in Livingston County this year. Sheriff Steve Cox reports one person signed up to attend the academy, and that is why it has been canceled. The sheriff’s office and Missouri Sheriffs’ Association organized an academy in Chillicothe, which was to start later...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A teenager was arrested and charged after the Chariton County Sheriff’s says he brought a handgun to a school. Christian Logue, 18, of Keytesville, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. A sheriff’s deputy met with Logue in the principal’s office of Keytesville School on Thursday, Dec. 15. Logue allegedly told The post Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

22-year-old man shot in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after police say he shot a man after getting into a fight. The Quincy Police Department says at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday they were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 8th Street for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival,...
QUINCY, IL
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For New Year’s Weekend

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Saturday and Sunday includes:. 8:03 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Wise Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. One subject was arrested for domestic assault, cited and released….. 11:36 am, Officers were dispatched to Miller Street and Polk Street for...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issues two boil advisories

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued two precautionary boil advisories until further notice due to water main breaks. One advisory affects customers on Highway 5 south of Route E to Rolling Road. It includes customers north of the water tower on Evers Drive, Rolling Road, Ribbon Road, Rice Street, River Road, and Eclipse Road.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO

