ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Two new laws for nursing homes go into effect in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new laws for nursing homes requiring more oversight in order to prevent abuse have gone into effect at the start of the year. One law guarantees older adults more rights if they live in a nursing home such as clarifying that it is illegal for nursing home residents to perform […]
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

New Laws Taking Effect In 2023 Impact Employers, Employees

As the New Year begins, employers and employees across the State should be aware of new laws taking effect that impact workplace rights. “Legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in 2022 expands upon and changes certain rights and protections in the workplace,” said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan. “It’s important for employers and employees to be aware of the new laws taking effect January 1st, and those already in effect.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Surveillance Details

Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 8 Investigations Commander Ryan Shoemaker announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments in Fayette County during the month of December. These details were conducted to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors (persons under 21 years of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

DuPage County Reports Death of Child Due to Flu; 3rd Pediatric Death in Illinois This Season

A child died from flu complications just before the Christmas holiday weekend in DuPage County, health officials revealed Wednesday. The DuPage County Health Department reported an adolescent died at some point during the week that ended on Dec. 24, marking the county's first pediatric flu death so far this season and the third such death in Illinois, according to the state's health department.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

New laws for Illinois motorists in effect

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - New laws took effect for Illinois motorists on January 1, 2023. Some benefits coming from the new legislation include speeding and red-light fines for carjackers driving stolen vehicles rather than fines assigned to the vehicle owners. The new laws also increase consequences for motorists caught speeding more...
ILLINOIS STATE
southarkansassun.com

Minimum Wage Increase In Illinois Effective On January 1, 2023

Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Illinois has increased. Illinois has joined several other states in increasing their minimum wage this 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Illinois has increased from $12 to $13 per hour. For employees who receive tips, the rate has increased from $7.20 to $7.80. However, employees must still work for and make minimum wage before receiving tips, or else they are required to compensate. Employees under 18 who work less than 650 hours every year can also earn a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour now.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Do You Know The Legal Duties Of A Landlord In Illinois?

Did you know there are requirements landlords are legally required to honor? The most obvious is the responsibility of maintaining the rental unit and ensuring it is a safe and livable environment for tenants. This means there should be regularly scheduled walkthroughs to check for any issues such as plumbing...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
NORMAL, IL
stupiddope.com

How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in Illinois: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you are looking to open a cannabis dispensary in Illinois, there are several steps you need to follow to obtain a license. The process can be complex and time-consuming, but with proper planning and preparation, you can increase your chances of success. In this guide, we will provide an overview of the process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license in Illinois, including the requirements and documents you need to submit.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Number Of Illinois Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Drops

Illinois is seeing a drop in the number of counties with elevated levels of COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 54 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus. That is down from 88 counties the previous week. IDPH Director...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

What’s Next For Legal Cannabis In Illinois, Home Delivery?

Could home delivery of weed be the next logical step for legal marijuana in Illinois?. Anniversary Of Recreational Marijuana Becoming Legal In Illinois. New Year's Day 2023 marks the third anniversary of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Illinois. Residents waited for hours in horrible winter weather just for the chance to purchase pot legally for the very first time in our state. It's been a huge success ever since generating millions of dollars in revenue.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

FOID card renewals automatic for individuals with fingerprints on file

As of January 1, the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card for those who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. The individual’s FOID card will remain active for a period...

Comments / 0

Community Policy