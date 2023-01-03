Read full article on original website
Related
Two new laws for nursing homes go into effect in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new laws for nursing homes requiring more oversight in order to prevent abuse have gone into effect at the start of the year. One law guarantees older adults more rights if they live in a nursing home such as clarifying that it is illegal for nursing home residents to perform […]
Pritzker predicts high court will affirm end of cash bail in Illinois
Gov. JB Pritzker weighed in on the legal battle over Illinois’ cash bail system Wednesday, saying he’s “disappointed” by the delay of its abolishment.
More than 730,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized in Midwest: Drug enforcement agency
The US Drug Enforcement Agency has tallied the deadly fentanyl it seized last year and calculated the number of people it could have killed.
newschannel20.com
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
Effingham Radio
New Laws Taking Effect In 2023 Impact Employers, Employees
As the New Year begins, employers and employees across the State should be aware of new laws taking effect that impact workplace rights. “Legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in 2022 expands upon and changes certain rights and protections in the workplace,” said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan. “It’s important for employers and employees to be aware of the new laws taking effect January 1st, and those already in effect.”
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Surveillance Details
Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 8 Investigations Commander Ryan Shoemaker announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments in Fayette County during the month of December. These details were conducted to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors (persons under 21 years of...
NBC Chicago
DuPage County Reports Death of Child Due to Flu; 3rd Pediatric Death in Illinois This Season
A child died from flu complications just before the Christmas holiday weekend in DuPage County, health officials revealed Wednesday. The DuPage County Health Department reported an adolescent died at some point during the week that ended on Dec. 24, marking the county's first pediatric flu death so far this season and the third such death in Illinois, according to the state's health department.
WIFR
New laws for Illinois motorists in effect
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - New laws took effect for Illinois motorists on January 1, 2023. Some benefits coming from the new legislation include speeding and red-light fines for carjackers driving stolen vehicles rather than fines assigned to the vehicle owners. The new laws also increase consequences for motorists caught speeding more...
southarkansassun.com
Minimum Wage Increase In Illinois Effective On January 1, 2023
Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Illinois has increased. Illinois has joined several other states in increasing their minimum wage this 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Illinois has increased from $12 to $13 per hour. For employees who receive tips, the rate has increased from $7.20 to $7.80. However, employees must still work for and make minimum wage before receiving tips, or else they are required to compensate. Employees under 18 who work less than 650 hours every year can also earn a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour now.
Do You Know The Legal Duties Of A Landlord In Illinois?
Did you know there are requirements landlords are legally required to honor? The most obvious is the responsibility of maintaining the rental unit and ensuring it is a safe and livable environment for tenants. This means there should be regularly scheduled walkthroughs to check for any issues such as plumbing...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
Shedd Aquarium free days return for Illinois residents in January, February 2023
Free days at the Shedd are back for 2023!
stupiddope.com
How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in Illinois: A Step-by-Step Guide
If you are looking to open a cannabis dispensary in Illinois, there are several steps you need to follow to obtain a license. The process can be complex and time-consuming, but with proper planning and preparation, you can increase your chances of success. In this guide, we will provide an overview of the process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license in Illinois, including the requirements and documents you need to submit.
Here Are The New Illinois Driving Laws That Just Went Into Effect
I would love to tell you that Illinois took some time and drafted some really good new laws that will really crack down on people who blow through red lights, drive below the speed limit in the left-hand lane, or text while driving. Yep, I'd really love to tell you...
New Illinois Laws 2023: A Full List of What Has Changed For This Year
From new penalties for driving violations to a minimum wage hike to added education requirements, there are a number of new Illinois laws for 2023 you should know about. More than 180 new laws began in the new year, which started Sunday, though some will take effect a little later.
Effingham Radio
Number Of Illinois Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Drops
Illinois is seeing a drop in the number of counties with elevated levels of COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 54 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus. That is down from 88 counties the previous week. IDPH Director...
What’s Next For Legal Cannabis In Illinois, Home Delivery?
Could home delivery of weed be the next logical step for legal marijuana in Illinois?. Anniversary Of Recreational Marijuana Becoming Legal In Illinois. New Year's Day 2023 marks the third anniversary of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Illinois. Residents waited for hours in horrible winter weather just for the chance to purchase pot legally for the very first time in our state. It's been a huge success ever since generating millions of dollars in revenue.
Schnucks will let Illinois employees choose their own work schedules
ST. LOUIS, M.O. (WTVO) — Schnucks is expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to workers at its Illinois grocery stores, allowing employees to choose shifts and locations that “best fit their personal schedules.” According to a press release, the grocer launched the program in St. Louis and is now expanding it to locations in Illinois, Indiana, […]
wsiu.org
FOID card renewals automatic for individuals with fingerprints on file
As of January 1, the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card for those who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. The individual’s FOID card will remain active for a period...
Comments / 1