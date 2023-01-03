Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Related
1011now.com
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
iheart.com
Person Seriously Hurt In North Omaha Car Crash
(Omaha, NE) -- A person's seriously hurt after an early morning car crash in North Omaha. Police say an SUV crashed near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 5:20 a.m., causing lane closures in the area. One person in the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
kfornow.com
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe
(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
klkntv.com
UPS truck causes over $58,000 in damage after crashing into Lancaster County home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A UPS truck driver lost control and crashed into a house in Holland on Wednesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 4:30 p.m., a UPS truck was heading south on 96th Street when it lost control near Panama Road. The truck then struck...
klkntv.com
2 students cut with knife in fight at Omaha’s Burke High School, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After an altercation at Burke High School in Omaha, police are investigating what led up to the event. Officials say an on-duty school resource officer responded to a disturbance between students inside the school Wednesday morning. According to police, one student cut two other students...
klkntv.com
Nearly $25,000 worth of locksmith tools stolen from van, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several locksmith tools were stolen from a work van over the holiday weekend in east Lincoln, police say. On Tuesday, a 47-year-old victim reported that someone had broken into his work van by smashing the driver’s side window. The van, which was parked near...
klkntv.com
Tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers led to 62 arrests in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Crime Stoppers is taking January to review how 2022 went. Last year, 62 arrests were made, thanks to tips received from anonymous calls and the Crime Stoppers website. Jared Minary, a forensic video technician with the Lincoln Police Department, said Lincoln Crime Stoppers posted...
knopnews2.com
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Lancaster County home. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland, located about 20 miles south of Lincoln, on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
1011now.com
Man arrested after punching man in downtown Lincoln on New Year’s Eve
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man for assaulting another man on New Year’s Eve. Around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, two officers were walking near 14th and O Streets. According to LPD, one of the officers saw a man, identified as 21-year-old Damian Robles, punch another man who then fell on the sidewalk and hit his head.
klkntv.com
One killed in explosion in Council Bluffs neighborhood, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A person was killed in an explosion Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, police say. Officers were sent to a home near North 34 Street and West Broadway on a report of an explosion. When officers arrived, they found a body. Police have yet to identify...
iheart.com
Man Arrested After Standoff In North Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A man's arrested after a standoff in North Omaha. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant near 78th and Crown Point around 9:00 a.m. when the suspect fled to Mount Sinai Cemetery with a gun. This caused a standoff that lasted for several hours and caused multiple street closures in the area. Police say the standoff ended peacefully just before 12:30 p.m.
klkntv.com
Lincoln teens cause $30,000 in damage after crashing stolen truck, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Three Lincoln teens caused $30,000 in damage after crashing a stolen truck into a parked vehicle Monday afternoon, police say. Around 3:50 p.m., a Toyota Tundra – which had been left unlocked and running – was stolen from a driveway near 10th and B Streets.
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate injured three staff members during assault, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution injured several staff members on Monday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the inmate cursed at a staff member before he punched them in the face. The inmate then punched another staff member, who had just...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Shooting Near North 30th & Vine Street
(KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) On Sunday January 1st at 5:16 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department arrested 36-year-old Frederick Gooch of Lincoln in connection with an early morning shooting that injured two men near North 30 and Vine Street. At 3:02 a.m. on January 1, 2023, officers responded to a...
thebestmix1055.com
Lincoln man faces various charges
A Lincoln man was arrested at about 7:25 Sunday morning following a report of a physical disturbance on the 2400 block of Buckingham Road. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Juan A. Zuniga Jr., 33, of Lincoln for third-degree domestic assault intimidation, second-degree trespassing defy order to leave and child neglect/abuse no injury.
KETV.com
Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School
OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
doniphanherald.com
Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege
Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
WOWT
LPD: 3 teenagers accused of stealing car involved in a hit & run
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes three teenagers stole a car that was involved in a hit and run crash minutes later. Monday afternoon, around 3:52 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to 10th and B Streets on a report of a stolen vehicle. LPD said responding officers...
klkntv.com
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
Comments / 2