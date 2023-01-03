ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Person Seriously Hurt In North Omaha Car Crash

(Omaha, NE) -- A person's seriously hurt after an early morning car crash in North Omaha. Police say an SUV crashed near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 5:20 a.m., causing lane closures in the area. One person in the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe

(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

2 students cut with knife in fight at Omaha’s Burke High School, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After an altercation at Burke High School in Omaha, police are investigating what led up to the event. Officials say an on-duty school resource officer responded to a disturbance between students inside the school Wednesday morning. According to police, one student cut two other students...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers led to 62 arrests in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Crime Stoppers is taking January to review how 2022 went. Last year, 62 arrests were made, thanks to tips received from anonymous calls and the Crime Stoppers website. Jared Minary, a forensic video technician with the Lincoln Police Department, said Lincoln Crime Stoppers posted...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
NORFOLK, NE
1011now.com

Man arrested after punching man in downtown Lincoln on New Year’s Eve

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man for assaulting another man on New Year’s Eve. Around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, two officers were walking near 14th and O Streets. According to LPD, one of the officers saw a man, identified as 21-year-old Damian Robles, punch another man who then fell on the sidewalk and hit his head.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Man Arrested After Standoff In North Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A man's arrested after a standoff in North Omaha. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant near 78th and Crown Point around 9:00 a.m. when the suspect fled to Mount Sinai Cemetery with a gun. This caused a standoff that lasted for several hours and caused multiple street closures in the area. Police say the standoff ended peacefully just before 12:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate injured three staff members during assault, officials say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution injured several staff members on Monday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the inmate cursed at a staff member before he punched them in the face. The inmate then punched another staff member, who had just...
TECUMSEH, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Shooting Near North 30th & Vine Street

(KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) On Sunday January 1st at 5:16 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department arrested 36-year-old Frederick Gooch of Lincoln in connection with an early morning shooting that injured two men near North 30 and Vine Street. At 3:02 a.m. on January 1, 2023, officers responded to a...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Lincoln man faces various charges

A Lincoln man was arrested at about 7:25 Sunday morning following a report of a physical disturbance on the 2400 block of Buckingham Road. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Juan A. Zuniga Jr., 33, of Lincoln for third-degree domestic assault intimidation, second-degree trespassing defy order to leave and child neglect/abuse no injury.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School

OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege

Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

LPD: 3 teenagers accused of stealing car involved in a hit & run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes three teenagers stole a car that was involved in a hit and run crash minutes later. Monday afternoon, around 3:52 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to 10th and B Streets on a report of a stolen vehicle. LPD said responding officers...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
LINCOLN, NE

