Portneuf Medical Center reports first baby of new year
POCATELLO — Say hello to Atreyu James Patrick French, Portneuf Medical Center’s 2023 New Year’s Baby. The son of Chelsea and Thadeous French of Chubbuck, ID was recognized as Baby New Year when he made his grand entrance at 4:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023. Mom and dad arrived at PMC on January 2, 2023 at 3:45 in the morning. After a short labor, Atreyu arrived weighing in at six...
Don’t forget about local homeless shelters during the ‘January blues’
EAST IDAHO – Homeless shelters often see an influx of donations, volunteers and gift-giving during the holidays, but one thing to remember is the less fortunate need help during the other 11 months of the year too. Eastern Idaho homeless shelters are bracing for cold winter months as snow,...
Nerf gun arena Battlefield Pocatello a hit among both children and adults
Pocatello area residents who have an overwhelming urge to shoot Nerf darts at people can now do so in a place where it won’t result in a scolding. In fact, hitting people with darts is the entire point. Battlefield Pocatello — a new Nerf gun arena in Chubbuck —...
Blackfoot's Grove Creek Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2, 2023. Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl. Their baby weighed 6 pounds...
Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business
IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts
IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
Clinic specializing in regenerative medicine opens in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A clinic specializing in non-surgical pain relief and regenerative medicine is now serving clients in Idaho Falls. QC Kinetix opened at 2194 Snake River Parkway, Suite 103 in Snake River Landing on December 10. The North Carolina-based franchise, which has 150 clinics nationwide, caters to those...
Several mountain lion sightings reported throughout Pocatello
POCATELLO—Mountain lions are being sighted throughout Pocatello, according to official reports and social media posts from local residents. People from all parts of the city are posting accounts of sightings as well as photographic evidence on Facebook. Pocatello police last month issued a new release about a mountain lion that was prowling the Elmore Street neighborhood near Gate City Elementary School on the city’s north side. ...
Police respond to holiday stabbings among other recent violent incidents
East Idaho experienced several violent incidents over the holidays, including three stabbings and one shooting. Arrests have been made in two of the alleged stabbing incidents—one in Pocatello and another in Bannock County—however, authorities are still investigating one stabbing in Blackfoot and a shooting in Idaho Falls. The alleged stabbing in Pocatello occurred during the early morning hours on Christmas Day and resulted in the arrest of Kylee Marie Adams,...
Former ISU football assistant Byron Hout leaving to coach Lake City High
Cody Hawkins’ mission to assemble a full Idaho State staff took a setback on Wednesday. That’s because Byron Hout, who had recently moved from director of football operations to defensive flex coach when Hawkins took over, has left. He will become Lake City High’s next head football coach, he confirmed on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. “Thank you to the community of Pocatello and to the people at Idaho State University that...
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
How a Malad banker became the second Latter-day Saint Democrat to serve as Idaho’s governor
IDAHO FALLS – John Victor Evans was Idaho’s second Democratic governor in 30 years when he took office in 1977. His predecessor, Cecil Andrus, had earned the majority vote over the Republican incumbent, Don Samuelson, in the 1970 election. His victory was due, in large part, to his stance on environmental issues. Two years before, a New York-based company had filed a mining claim in the White Clouds area of what is now Sawtooth National Park. Large amounts of molybdenum, an alloy used to strengthen steel, had been discovered, according to emeritus University of Idaho professor Katherine Aiken. The company wanted to build an access road to begin mining operations.
S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed
A portion of S. Higbee Avenue, from E 17th Street north to E 14th Street, in Idaho Falls is temporarily closed to thru traffic for bridge reconstruction over the Butte Arm Canal. The post S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed appeared first on Local News 8.
Man in critical condition following early morning stabbing in Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station at 985 South Broadway Street early Sunday morning. It was reported at 1:25 a.m. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered a man severely injured. Officers provided aid until he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He is in critical condition.
Local man with stalking conviction arrested again for stalking
An Idaho Falls man who was convicted in 2021 for stalking was arrested New Year’s Eve after he was reportedly found in a stolen car. Matthew Morey, 29, admitted he had taken the car from a woman in an attempt to drive to the victim’s residence. The woman who owned the car asked him to bring it back multiple times, with Morey repeatedly refusing. She told Idaho Falls Police that...
Local jail inmate fails to return from work release
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating an inmate who failed to return to the jail from the Work Release Program. Amy Marie Goff, 34, of Idaho Falls, has been incarcerated at the Bonneville County Jail since October and was allowed by the courts to take part in the Work Release Program. The program allows qualifying inmates to be released during the day for employment purposes and return to the jail each night. ...
Man in Critical Condition After Stabbing at Southern Idaho gas Station
BLACKFOOT - Emergency crews were called to a stabbing at Short Stop gas station located on Broadway Street in Blackfoot in the early morning hours on New Year's Day. According to Blackfoot Police, officers arrived to find an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until medical crews arrived and transported the man to Bingham Memorial Hospital. The man would be later transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests
At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
Man tased, arrested in Chubbuck after fight for stolen car
CHUBBUCK — A man police say was trying to get into a stolen vehicle when he was confronted by the owner is now facing a felony charge. Joseph Malungahu Ataata, 36, has been charged with grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, court records show. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer.
