League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
harlanonline.com
Hall signs LOI to play football for Hawkeyes
Aidan Hall, a senior at HCHS officially signed a Letter of Intent to go play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. “It feels good,” Hall said. “To finally be able to make things official, it feels great. It’s been a long journey and I’m just excited for this next chapter of my life.”
Football World Reacts To The Iowa Quarterback Transfer
A second Iowa quarterback has entered the transfer portal. Just a little over a month after Alex Padilla entered the portal, Carson May decided to join him on Monday afternoon. He has four years of eligibility remaining. He decided to enter the portal despite not taking a single snap with...
kmaland.com
Iowa lands Wisconsin transfer QB
(Iowa City) -- Iowa football received a transfer commitment from quarterback Deacon Hill on Wednesday. Hill comes to Iowa City from Wisconsin, where he spent two seasons but did not play. Hill was a four-star recruit from Santa Barbara, California coming out of high school.
Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22
Hawkeyes Reach 8 Wins Despite Uneven Ride During Latest Season
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School
The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
kciiradio.com
Two Injured In Henry County Collision
On December 27, at approximately 12:50 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Old Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant. Upon investigation, it was determined that a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by 48-year-old Brodie Rodgers was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue when it collided with a 2020 Kia Nitro entering the intersection, driven by 60-year-old Sara Leblanc.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man drops 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and 8 years later he has a whole new body and lifestyle. “I couldn’t weigh myself at the beginning even at the doctor’s office,” Thompson said. “I topped off the scales higher than what they showed. I imagine it was over 500 pounds for sure.”
KBUR
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
KCRG.com
Icy conditions cause multiple crashes Tuesday morning
Dr. David Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about caring for older dogs. Galesburg World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday. A World War II veteran from Galesburg, Illinois, just turned 100 years old. Better Business Bureau explains cold weather-related utility scam. Updated: 5 hours ago. Bobby...
KCRG.com
Fire damages home in northwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire caused damage throughout a home on Sunday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:49 p.m, the Cedar Rapid Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 1700 block of C Avenue NW after someone saw smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to force their way into the home to extinguish the flames, which they located in a first-floor bedroom.
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
New Mexican Restaurant to Open Very Soon in Anamosa
Residents of Jones County who have a love for Mexican food will soon have a new restaurant to quench their hunger. In September, we told you that a restaurant at 1304 East 3rd Street in Anamosa was about to close its doors. Less than four months later, that location is about to be home to a new restaurant, called Porfirio's Mexican Restaurant.
kciiradio.com
Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County
Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One
2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
kciiradio.com
Fire in Rural Washington Residence
At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
