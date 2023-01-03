ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

‘Deeply moved;’ Family of Damar Hamlin issues statement; Bills player remains in critical condition

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday after he collapsed during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest incident after he was hit during the game by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. In a social media message posted to the team’s official pages, a Bills spokesperson said Hamlin was still in critical condition and spent the night in the intensive care unit at the UC Medical Center.

Shortly before noon, the Hamlin’s family issued a statement, posted to social media by Hamlin’s marketing representative Jordon Rooney. In the statement, the family thanked fans, medical personnel, and coaches for the Bills and Bengals.

>>Photos: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses, receives CPR on field

Additional updates on Hamlin’s condition were not released by the family. However, the family said they will release updates “as soon as we have them.”

>>Damar Hamlin: Toy drive tops $3M after on-field cardiac arrest

After medical personnel on the field worked to restore his heartbeat, the game was temporarily suspended. Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Bills coach Sean McDermott met after the ambulance had left the field. After the meeting between the coaches, both teams went to their locker rooms.

Multiple media reports, and the Monday Night Football broadcast, showed conversations outside the Bills locker room between the coaches and referees. Bengals players were also reported to have visited the Bills locker room and talked with players.

Around 10 p.m., the NFL announced the game would not resume and officially postponed it. Additional details on the league’s plan for the game, its possible resumption or cancellation, were not known as of Tuesday afternoon. It was also not known if the league or teams were planning to have additional media availabilities Tuesday with updates on Hamlin’s status or what’s next for the game.

Shortly after noon, Bengals’ President Mike Brown also issued a statement, highlighting “respect and compassion” from both teams and fans.

“First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time — what we can do is support one another,” Brown said in the statement emailed by a team representative.

“Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount ... and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront. As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other.”

“The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar.”

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2023 Cox Media Group

