The carnage that hit the FinTech IPO Index last year was nearly absolute. One number says it all, perhaps, at least in shorthand: The Index wound up a terrible, no good, let’s-put-it-in-the-rearview mirror year with a loss of more than 51%. That was roughly in line with the 52% Global X FinTech ETF decline noted by The Wall Street Journal and significantly worse than the 33% slide in the NASDAQ, which is a broad measure of tech stocks. The stocks in our Index are equally weighted, and many have microscopic market caps, so each penny of volatile swing in a share price, up or down, can have an outsized impact.

1 DAY AGO