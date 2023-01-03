Read full article on original website
Business Insider
A financial coach shares 9 ways to earn $8,000 a month in passive income to prepare for a recession, inflation, or layoffs
Lisa Andrea launched a financial blog in 2021 and consistently books $8,000 in monthly revenue. Now might feel like a scary time to invest, but it's a great time to get your financial strategy in place, she said. Andrea outlines 9 of the easiest ways to earn passive income, including...
studyfinds.org
Best Banks for 2023: Top 5 Financial Institutions Most Recommended by Experts
Finding the right bank for your financial needs is an important (and often overwhelming) process. The best banks act as a trusted financial partner, offering needed security and support for every account holder. And with recent years marking an increased trend toward online banking, the options are more diverse than ever before.
5 ways to make thousands a month in passive income in 2023
Dropshipping, asset sharing, and investing in crowdfunded real estate are a few ways entrepreneur Jen Glantz plans to make passive income in 2023.
CNET
Online Banks Offer Higher Savings Rates. What to Consider Before You Switch
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. All the interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve in 2022 have added up to a significant increase in rates on deposit accounts like savings, CDs and money market accounts, but mostly from online banks.
Coinbase Settlement Highlights Crypto Industry’s Gaps and US Regulatory Strengths
Recent regulatory action against U.S.-based Coinbase underscores that crypto is reaching a post-FTX inflection point. The pressure is on for the business-as-usual attitude to button itself up and for industry actors to proactively show regulators they are operating transparently and in good faith. Even those purportedly mature and regulated businesses...
How a 30-year-old mom made $120,000 in passive income in 9 months selling digital products online and only working 5 hours a week
Niki Puls, 30, started selling her first ebook in March and has already doubled the annual $60,000 salary she was making at her 9-to-5 marketing job.
Customer Retention is a Choice for Subscription Merchants
The choices that subscription merchants make — or don’t make — to address customer retention matter. Sellers who thought the challenges of the so-called “Great Unsubscribe” were in the past need to think, and plan, again. “It’s relevant for tough times, and in the new...
UK Pensions Dashboard Pursues Data Sharing Inspired by Open Banking
The U.K. pensions dashboard program has been delayed by technical setbacks. The nation’s Money and Pensions Service (MAPS) has fallen behind schedule with its pre-launch testing, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 3) report from The Times. Although there has been no official announcement on the issue, the report raises...
Navigating Business Structures and Tax Implications as a Professional in the USA
Starting and operating a business in the United States as a professional requires a thorough understanding of the legal and financial aspects of business. This includes choosing the appropriate business structure, registering the business, and complying with various tax obligations.
Business Insider
The best low-interest personal loans of 2023
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When shopping for a personal loan, most...
China OKs Ant Group Consumer Finance Expansion
Ant Group’s consumer finance arm is set to more than double in size. Last week saw the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission approve an application by Ant to expand the registered capital held by Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance from 8 billion yuan to 18.5 billion yuan. The move marks a crucial step for Ant Group in its longtime effort to go public.
After Years of Growth, Digital Restaurant Ordering Flatlined in 2022
With 2022’s economic challenges, restaurants’ period of unchecked digital growth has come to an end. Research from PYMNTS’ recent study “12 Months Of The ConnectedEconomy™: 33,000 Consumers On Digital’s Role In Their Everyday Lives,” which draws from responses from tens of thousands of U.S. consumers, notes that ordering via restaurants’ direct digital channels — their apps and websites — has held relatively constant in the past year.
Santander Teams With Global Payments on Commercial Cards
Santander Bank said it's working with Global Payments on a card offering for corporate clients. In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Santander said that starting in early 2023, its U.S. commercial banking clients will be able to utilize the corporate payment card issued through TSYS, a Global Payments-owned card issuer.
Coinbase Pays $100M to NYDFS for Compliance ‘Failures’
Coinbase has agreed to a $100 million settlement with New York State following an investigation into its compliance program. The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) announced the settlement Wednesday (Jan. 4), saying the crypto exchange would pay the state a $50 million penalty for “significant failures in its compliance program.”
Report: Fanatics Dumps 60% Stake in Candy Digital Amid ‘Imploding NFT Market’
Sports retailer Fanatics has lost its taste for NFTs and is unloading its majority stake in Candy Digital. The company plans to divest its 60% stake in Candy to escape what Fanatics Executive Chairman Michael Rubin called an “imploding NFT market,” CNBC reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing an internal email.
HotelPlanner Taps ZentrumHub for Travel API Platform
HotelPlanner and ZentrumHub have teamed up to deliver an API solution for the travel industry. HotelPlanner, a London-based TravelTech firm, said in a Tuesday (Jan. 3) press release that it will use ZentrumHub’s application programming interface (API) platform to connect its booking engine to hotels worldwide. “ZentrumHub’s single API...
Aggregators Gained Ground in Race for Digital Ordering in 2022
Aggregators closed the gap last year as they competed with restaurants for diners’ digital spending. Specifically, aggregator adoption saw a modest rise year over year, and although online ordering directly from restaurants remained well ahead, it also stayed relatively the same throughout 2022. That’s according to research from PYMNTS’ study “12 Months of the ConnectedEconomy™: 33,000 Consumers on Digital’s Role in Their Everyday Lives.”
CFPB and NY Attorney General Sue Auto Lender Credit Acceptance
Subprime auto lender Credit Acceptance Corp. is being accused of “setting borrowers up to fail.”. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the New York State Office of the Attorney General said in a Wednesday (Jan. 4) press release that they are suing the firm for misrepresenting the cost of credit and tricking customers into high-cost loans.
How an Insider Personalizes Every Step of the Banking Customer Journey
--- Customers have come to expect personalized experiences every time they interact with their bank. Financial institutions (FIs) that can meet and exceed those expectations have the opportunity to better compete, Ramachandran said. He said he sees banks deepening existing relationships and winning new customers with an expanding data arsenal, by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data science capabilities to deliver the kind of connected, personalized experiences that span across channels. These expectations also span the life stages customers move through, such as paying for their child’s education, buying a first home or enjoying their retirement.
FinTech Index Cut in Half Amid Year of the ‘Busted IPOs’
The carnage that hit the FinTech IPO Index last year was nearly absolute. One number says it all, perhaps, at least in shorthand: The Index wound up a terrible, no good, let’s-put-it-in-the-rearview mirror year with a loss of more than 51%. That was roughly in line with the 52% Global X FinTech ETF decline noted by The Wall Street Journal and significantly worse than the 33% slide in the NASDAQ, which is a broad measure of tech stocks. The stocks in our Index are equally weighted, and many have microscopic market caps, so each penny of volatile swing in a share price, up or down, can have an outsized impact.
