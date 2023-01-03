Read full article on original website
Carroll duo sign to continue college football careers
Carroll standouts Jorge Valdes and Solomon Oduma signed to continue their football careers on Thursday.
How the Big Ten approached women's basketball scheduling to raise national profile, prep for NCAA tournament
The Big Ten’s philosophy on nonconference scheduling isn’t written down in a binding commitment. No one is telling a team it has to schedule this opponent instead of that one. Instead, the conference details to coaches the importance of schedule strength, works with a scheduling consultant and provides useful metrics on how matchups would impact a team in the eyes of the NCAA tournament selection committee.
Pearl gives his take on why Auburn lost to Georgia
Auburn's poor shooting was an issue as the Tigers managed only 64 points in an SEC basketball loss at Georgia.
Johni Broome's take on Auburn's loss at UGA
Despite a double-double from Johni Broome, Auburn fell to 1-1 in SEC basketball play with a loss at Georgia.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett
In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mississippi State Men's Basketball Loses in Blowout Against Tennessee
The Bulldogs could not keep up with a powerful UT offense.
LSU set to host an SEC transfer defender
LSU is working on landing another defender out of the transfer portal to reload its front four for the 2023 season.
No. 3 Kansas rolls into matchup with West Virginia
No. 3 Kansas bids to continue its winning ways on Saturday when it visits West Virginia at Morgantown, W. Va.
Behind Enemy Lines: MSU 247Sports beat writer gives Bulldogs perspective on Saturday's in-state hoops matchup
Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State are still looking for their first SEC win this season. This weekend, they'll face off in order to get said win. Since 2018, the regular season series between these two teams has been split in half, 4-4. Both teams began SEC play facing both Alabama and Tennessee, who both were and still are in the AP top-10.
Georgia men’s basketball looks to capitalize on win over Auburn as rest of SEC play awaits
Georgia’s upset victory over No. 22 Auburn on Wednesday night marked the first time the Bulldogs sat above .500 in SEC play since January 2018. The important caveat to that stat is Wednesday’s triumph over the Tigers was the Bulldogs first conference game of the season, something that was not lost on neither head coach Mike White nor his players after the fact.
